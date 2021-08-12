Where to find Suicune in New Pokemon Snap

Any New Pokemon Snap players who enjoy a good challenge should try getting pictures of Suicune, one of the legendary dogs of Johto.

Legendary Pokemon have proven to be some of the toughest to get pictures of in this new game. Finding them usually involves unlocking alternate routes on courses, and the process to finding Suicune is no different. This may take a couple tries, but it’s worth it to grab pics of this rare beast.

How can players unlock the route needed to find this legendary Pokemon?

Suicune is located at the Shiver Snowfields level, but it’s only found at night on the alternate course. In order to unlock this hidden route, players are going to need two pictures of Alolan Sandslash during the day. This Pokemon can be found on the left side of the map on top of a hill.

When the player takes their first picture of Alolan Sandslash, the Pokemon burrows under the snow. Later on in the level, Alolan Sandslash will reappear again, on top of another snow heap on the left. Once players take a picture of Alolan Sandslash in this new location, the alternate route gets opened up (It’s literally through a mound of snow).

After this is completed, players will want to go through the course again, but at night. This time, the player can go through the mound of snow and see new Pokemon. Specifically, a Crabominable will be waiting there, and if the player throws Illumina Orbs at it, it will dump snow on a nearby Abomasnow.

If this is done correctly, a Frosslass should spawn near the back of the area. Taking a picture of that Frosslass completely opens up the new area where Suicune can be found.

Players will go through another mound of snow, and then be transported to an ice cavern with several Jynx around, similarly to the Cave level in the original Pokemon Snap. After this part of the level, the player will get transported to a lake.

This is where all of the action happens. On the right, the player should see a Jynx riding an Avalugg. Throwing Illumina Orbs at the Jynx will cause the Suicune to come out. If the throw was successful, Jynx should stretch its hands out to the sky.

If all of these steps are followed, players will want to point the camera to their right-hand side. Suicune comes out from behind the ice wall there, but here’s the thing: it moves very quickly. Smart players are going to want to put the camera there so that it’s in position when Suicune emerges. Suicune will roam across the lake at a high speed, not leaving many opportunities to get good snaps.

