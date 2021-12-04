Where to find TM23 Iron Tail in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If trainers are looking for a powerful Steel-type move in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, they might want to grab the TM for Iron Tail.

Interestingly, many Steel-type moves are on the weaker side. Many Pokemon learn moves like Metal Claw, Iron Head and Steel Wing through level up, but none of these do that much damage to the harder enemies in the game. Thankfully, Iron Tail is much more powerful than these moves, albeit it’s a little inaccurate.

Location for this powerful move to teach Steel-type Pokemon

TM23, or Iron Tail, can be found in an area called Iron Island. This is found in the upper left corner of the Sinnoh region.

For newcomers, this area can be somewhat of a secret. The Iron Island is an optional place, but trainers who are looking to grab a Lucario should definitely take a trip there.

To get to Iron Island, trainers will want to go to Canalave City. After they meet all the objectives there (battle rival, get gym badge, etc.), a sailor will be waiting at the lower left side of the city. If players talk to him, he will ferry the player over to Iron Island on a ship.

Trainers can also get Lucario at Iron Island (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once trainers enter Iron Island, they will find two staircases in either direction. They will want to go right. This will take them down to a bit of a maze with several trainers. To advance, trainers will want to go to the north of the room, turn right and head down the stairs, go to the bottom of the room and take the stairs on the right. They should arrive at an elevator.

This elevator ends at another room with stairs on either side. Trainers will want to go right again. In this room, they will want to take the stairs immediately in the front of the room. When they walk down, they should see an item by a set of stairs next to a trainer; that’s TM23.

If trainers continue to explore Iron Island, they can get into a buddy mission with a character named Riley. This is a very good mission to go on, since after completing it, Riley grants the players a Riolu egg. Riolu evolves into the powerful and popular Pokemon, Lucario.

Steel-type Pokemon who lack damage output will definitely appreciate Iron Tail on their movesets (especially fast Pokemon that don’t use Gyro Ball well). Having this move will be very useful in certain parts of the game, especially when going up against Candice’s Ice-type Gym.

Specifically, Iron Tail has a base power of 100, just like Earthquake. Unfortunately, though, Iron Tail’s accuracy is 75%, so expect it to miss every now and then.

