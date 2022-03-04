Who is Calaba in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Calaba is one of several new characters players get to meet in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Along their journeys through the Hisui region, trainers will encounter many faces from the Diamond and Pearl clans. They fight over which is the true “Sinnoh” (they haven’t figured out Dialga and Palkia are both Legendaries yet).

Members of each clan, though, will help users out at some point or another in their playthrough.

Important member of the Pearl Clan in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Calaba is a very old member of the Pearl Clan. Trainers can find her guarding the Solaceon Ruins in the Crimson Mirelands.

At first, Calaba has a bit of an icy personality. As one of the oldest members, she has a long-standing distrust of the Diamond Clan. She also harbors a healthy distrust of the main character until they are quested with finding the missing piece to the wall message in Solaceon Ruins.

Pokemon veterans may remember the wall message from the original Generation IV games. In the old Solaceon ruins, at the bottom floor was a mural that read a small message in Unown letters. Well, that same message reappears in this game.

To get it, though, trainers will have to face the Miss Fortune sisters, three opposing trainers who have enthusiasm for causing mischief (as well as puns).

Calaba is a member of the Pearl Clan (Image via Game Freak)

Once the trainer beats Coin of the Miss Fourtunes in battle, they will get the missing wall fragment to return to Calaba. Afterward, she rethinks her opinion and decides to warm up to the main character, so much that she lets them fight Ursaluna on the Sludge Mound for the chance of using it as a Ride Pokemon.

Calaba has another change of heart later on during Arezu’s Predicament. After obtaining Ursaluna, trainers will have to search for Arezu, who has sprained her ankle while attempting to calm down Noble Lilligant’s frenzy.

Having witnessed this, Calaba gets a new perspective on the Diamond Clan. She becomes very appreciative that Arezu would try to help calm down Lilligant and has a much more friendly demeanor afterward.

