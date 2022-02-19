Best moveset for Dialga in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Dialga is a Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus that many fans were excited to try out. This Pokemon has been around since Generation IV. It received a new form, however, called "Dialga Origin." Despite the moveset changes in the new game, Dialga also earned access to many strong moves.

This article will highlight the best moveset to accompany Diagla in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Which moves should Diagla learn in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Dialga is in a really privileged position, where it has tons of solid moves to choose from. This combination of attacks gives it the strongest coverage that it can have.

Draco Meteor

Flash Cannon

Earth Power

Ice Beam

Both of Dialga’s strong Dragon-type moves have a pretty severe setback; Draco Meteor drops its Special Attack stat, whereas Roar of Time makes its action speed plummet while it recharges. The Special Attack drop from Draco Meteor can be fixed just from swapping out, making it the better move.

Since it is part Steel-type, Dialga is one of very few Dragons that can punish Fairy-types. It should take advantage of this by running Flash Cannon, a strong Steel-type move that will drop threats like Togekiss and Clefable.

Dialga recieved a new Origin form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

These moves are walled by Steel, which makes Earth Power necessary. With 90 base power, it’s hard to find a better Ground-type move (except for "Earthquake"). It also helps that there are no abilities in this game, so no Bronzong with Levitate will be dodging this move.

Dialga has most of its bases covered with those three moves, honestly. From there, it can pick between "Ice Beam," "Flamethrower," or "Thunderbolt" and be very strong either way.

The reason why Ice Beam is preferred, though, is because it can deal with bulky Ground-types. Some might fall victim to a "Draco Meteor," like Golem, perhaps, but Hippowdon would gladly take a Draco Meteor and dish out an Earthquake in return.

It’s important to note that normally Dialga could run a couple of physical moves, like "Stone Edge" or Iron Tail perhaps. If trainers want to use Dialga Origin, its Attack stat will take a hit to give it more bulk, which would make a special moveset more viable.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha