Who won the Pokemon GO Championship at EUIC 2024? Winners team explored

With the conclusion of the Pokemon GO Championship of Pokemon EUIC 2024, a champion has been crowned. MEweedle emerged victorious in the recent tournament event, and fans across the globe have their eyes on the team he used to secure the win.

Since the tournament follows the mobile game's Great League format, the creatures that dominate the metagame are entirely different from anything seen in the main series. Therefore, MEweedle's championship-winning team is very interesting to analyze.

Here is everything to know about the winning team from Pokemon EUIC 2024's Pokemon GO tournament.

Understanding MEweedle's team from the Pokemon EUIC 2024 Pokemon GO championship

MEweedle clutched out the final match of the championship thanks to his trusty Vigoroth's counterattack (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing that many players may notice about MEweedle's team is that he is one of the few players in the Pokemon GO tournament to make use of Skeledirge. While not a bad creature for competitive play, it was one of the rarest monsters to see throughout the tournament.

Here is every member of MEweedle's battle party used during the tournament:

Vigoroth

Skeledirge

Altaria

Lanturn

Cresselia

Shadow Alolan Sandslash

Each of these monsters was reported to be fairly common among competitive Pokemon GO players aside from Skeledirge. However, MEweedle is the only player to make it to the top three using Vigoroth, Altaria, Alolan Sandslash, and Skeledirge.

Skeledirge's appearance on MEweedle's team could be because of its Fire and Ghost typing and moves that help it dispatch some of the most used monsters in the tournament. This particular type combination is advantageous against Alolan Sandslash, Skarmory, Annihilape, and Cresselia.

Skeledirge appears to be a great anti-meta pick, which may be why it has become somewhat popular on the standard competitive ladder (Image via Game Freak)

Coverage also plays a key role in this team's success. Vigoroth's access to both Body Slam for same-type damage and Rock Slide for coverage makes it an offensive asset. It also has access to Counter which greatly helped MEweedle during the last battle of the final match.

Shadow Alolan Sandslash also proves to be very valuable in the context of this tournament as it is perfectly equipped for dealing with the many Flying-types that made an appearance like Mandibuzz, Altaria, and especially Shadow Gligar. Its secondary Steel typing also gives it more defensive value than the standard Ice-type, which is most likely why creatures of the Ice element are rare to see.

Of course, one cannot say that the only reason why MEweedle won this Pokemon GO championship was due to his team members. MEweedle has been a high-profile player, known for his victories in similar competitions to the Pokemon EUIC, since 2022. While his team was impressive and expertly crafted for taking down the standard metagame, his skill as a player also played a hefty part in his victory.