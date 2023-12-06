Why isn't Mateo showing up in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's Along the Routes event kicked off on December 5, 2023, introducing a new NPC named Mateo. This character awaits trainers at a gym at the end of a given in-game route, allowing them to participate in the Gift Exchange. This new feature permits players to exchange a gift with a random player that isn't on their friend list. The problem is that Mateo's appearance seems to be spotty.

According to reports from Pokemon GO players on social media, particularly on the game's subreddit and that of the community for The Silph Road, Mateo hasn't been appearing as expected. Speculation swirled as to why this was the case, with players coming up with their theories. However, the answer to why Mateo hasn't shown up consistently may be quite simple.

Clarifying why Mateo hasn't appeared consistently in Pokemon GO

Based on the language used in the official announcement for the Along the Routes event, Niantic stated that players may encounter Mateo after their route traversal during the event. The word used here is key, as it's similar to how the developer approaches the prospect of shiny Pokemon, who "may" appear but often aren't guaranteed to.

"Mateo, a researcher who loves to travel, is on his way to Pokémon GO! He enjoys collecting and exchanging Postcards and Gifts from all over the world. He’s excited to meet you at the end of your journey on a Route... As you near the end point of a Route, Mateo may be waiting for you with some Gifts he has collected!" - Niantic, Along the Routes blog post, November 30, 2023

It's also important to note that according to Niantic, Mateo only appears before Pokemon GO players after concluding their first route of the day. Trainers simply can't keep repeating routes and expect this new NPC to show up. Despite this, some trainers have remarked that they have yet to find Mateo at all, leaving them wondering if there is still a bug or glitch at play.

On Niantic's own "Known Issues" page for the Gift Exchange, the developer acknowledged that Mateo may not be appearing as intended regardless. According to Niantic, tapping the gym at the end of the first route that players undertake should fix the issue.

In addition to this solution, some Pokemon GO players have shared their advice for amending the issue. TheSilphRoad Redditor, Disgruntled__Goat, suggested that restarting the game after finishing a route provided them with the opportunity to meet Mateo as well as find the precious Zygarde Cells that routes are heavily centered upon as a reward mechanic.

So, is Mateo's lack of appearance by design or based on a bug? It appears that the answer is a little bit of both. Pokemon GO trainers can only encounter this NPC at the end of their first route of the day, which may not have been quite clear to players. Moreover, Niantic acknowledged that Mateo isn't popping up as intended, so Mateo's absence seems to be a combination of a bug and a misconception.

Whatever the case, much like the Routes function itself, Mateo's introduction seems to have been hamstrung by unexpected glitches. Hopefully, Niantic will address the problem quickly and allow Mateo to appear more consistently after players complete their daily routes, as the Routes feature could do without the additional scrutiny, considering its shaky history in Pokemon GO so far.

Despite the confusion surrounding Mateo, there are still plenty of events and rewards to look forward to for the Season of Timeless Travels. For curious trainers, it may be worth checking out our December 2023 Timeless Travels guide so they can plan for what lies ahead.