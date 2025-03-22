Why Nintendo should consider launching mainline Pokemon games on other platforms

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in which Nintendo owns a stake, and has held exclusive rights to publish the mainline games. Although the company has benefited greatly from having sole access to such a lucrative property, many are left wondering if the consumer losing out. Perhaps it is high time for Pokemon to travel to a new region — the worlds of PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Launching mainline Pokemon games on multiple platforms would lead to a larger player base

Pokemon European International Championship 2025 (Image via Getty)

It is no surprise that keeping mainline Pokemon games limited to Nintendo handhelds has been profitable for them. But it has not allowed Pokemon to reach as wide a player base as it probably should have.

Nintendo handhelds are constantly out-sold by smartphones and other mobile devices, which have become almost indispensable in the modern age. Even other systems like laptops and gaming PCs serve multiple purposes besides gaming, and as such, more people are likely to own one.

Nintendo's peers often have better hardware

PlayStation 5 logo (Image via Getty)

The company's hardware is not as powerful compared to its peers in the console market. Hence, there wouldn't be any technical limitations if a Pokemon game like Scarlet and Violet was released on PC or consoles by other brands. Considering the mainline Gen 9 titles are known for their technical flaws, which can be directly linked to the limitations of the Switch, quite a few people would welcome an alternate option.

The PS5 and the Xbox Series X are some of the most powerful consoles to have ever existed. While their libraries are not as expansive, the games played on their systems look better and run a lot more smoothly. It could be argued that Nintendo's main claim in the modern console wars is its list of exclusive titles, including modern mainline Pokemon.

Has Nintendo exclusively published all Pokemon games?

Pokemon trainers gather for Pokemon World Championships 2023 (Image via Getty)

Strictly speaking, there are a few Pokemon games that were not released on Nintendo-owned hardware. Some educational games, like Pokemon: Catch the Numbers, were released for the Sega Pico. However, not only were these not traditional Pokemon games, they were only released in Japan and never got a global release.

Additionally, there was a videogame version of the classic trading card game called Pokemon TCG Online. It not only had a Windows release but was also playable on mobile systems.

As far as the mobile market is concerned, Nintendo has certainly loosened up enough over the years. There are multiple mobile exclusives, including Pokemon GO, Pokemon TCG Pocket, Pokemon Magikarp Jump, and many more. Moreover, titles like Pokemon UNITE and Pokemon Quest are being released for both Android and iOS, alongside a Switch release.

Are mainline Pokemon games ever coming to other platforms?

Pokemon Go on the App Store (Image via Getty)

At the moment, it's unlikely that a mainline Pokemon game will show up on other platforms. But the possibility should not be dismissed entirely. In 2011, Satoru Iwata, the then-president of Nintendo, ruled out ever making mobile games. However, five years later, the Pokemon license was used for a smartphone app, and it became a global phenomenon.

