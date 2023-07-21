Why is shiny Bidoof so popular in Pokemon GO?

If you have ever been on the Pokemon GO subreddit, you have probably encountered posts where players discuss their excitement about catching Bidoof or even contemplate spending their single Master Ball on it. This level of hype for a silly-looking, beaver-inspired Pocket Monster might not make any sense to some trainers.

However, for most of the Pokemon GO community, Bidoof is a god and one of the longest-lasting memes in the game. This is not without reason, though. Don't let the critter's goofy appearance or meager stats misguide you.

This article goes into why Bidoof, especially its shiny form, is so sought after among Pokemon GO players.

What is the story behind shiny Bidoof's popularity in Pokemon GO?

The story behind Bidoof's popularity goes back to the introduction of Hidden Abilities in Generation V of the franchise's main series games. The Hidden Ability attributed to Bidoof was Moody.

From Generation V to Generation VII, Moody could increase any random stat of the creature (Attack, Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense, Speed, accuracy, or evasion) by two stages while reducing another by a single stage.

This became particularly dangerous when it came to Bidoof because the otherwise weak early-game Normal-type creature from the Sinnoh Region suddenly became viable in battle. By increasing its evasion by two stages, it could become nearly impossible to hit. Combined with items like the Eviolite, it became such a nuisance in the VGC scene that it eventually got banned.

This is where Bidoof's rise to fame started. The critter went from being an easily ignored Pocket Monster that no one cared about to a godly figure and a vessel of good luck for players.

Combine that with Pokemon collectors' obsession with getting shiny forms of beloved creatures, and you will understand why Bidoof is so popular that some players are even prepared to spend a Master Ball on it.

How to catch shiny Bidoof in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Bidoof (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now that you know the story behind shiny Bidoof's popularity, you might want to know how to add one to your Pokemon GO collection. The regular version of the creature originally came out in October 2018, while its shiny form debuted in the game in June 2021.

Since then, the critter has been available in the wild at a maximum CP of 618 CP without a weather boost. If the weather in your area is Partly Cloudy, you may encounter a Bidoof up to 669 CP. Each of these Bidoofs has a chance to be shiny. Additionally, shiny Bidoof can be encountered at an increased rate during special events.

Regular Bidoof has a light brown fur coat with a dark brown snout and a bright red nose. Shiny Bidoof, keeping with its 'godly' aura, is golden brown in color and has an orange nose.