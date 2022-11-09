Avengers: Endgame marked the conclusion of a saga that ran for more than a decade. It served as the ending to the Infinity Gauntlet storyline. Thanos used it to wipe out half of the universe's population, resulting in the fulfillment of his willful task of restoring balance.

The Avengers had to deal with the consequences of the Snap for five years. However, after Scott Lang accidentally came back from the Quantum Realm, there was hope. The Infinity Saga reached its conclusion with Black Widow sacrificing herself for the Soul Stone, and Iron Man sacrificing himself in order to rid the Earth of Thanos and his Chitauri forces.

Sadly, there were some characters present in Avengers: Endgame who essentially had no substantial role to play. In this article, we will look at some of them.

Disclaimer: This article considers everyone who showed up in the last fight to be an Avenger. The views expressed here are entirely subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Wong, Falcon, and 8 other Avengers who were useless in Avengers: Endgame

1) Drax the Destroyer

Drax gets very little screen time in Endgame. It makes you wonder, was he even there? He's one of those Avengers who didn't make it after the original snap that made half the universe disappear.

He had one line, and a few seconds with Cull Obsidian. During Tony's funeral, he was dressed, which was a first for Drax in the MCU. With the third Guardians of the Galaxy film coming out soon, we may get to see Drax in his full linguistic glory once again.

2) Groot

Another Guardians member on the list, Groot really didn't have any presence in the film. After his grand sacrifice in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, Baby Groot came around and aided the events of both Guardians 2 and Infinity War in significant ways.

However, Groot's absence in Endgame gave Rocket Raccoon some great action scenes alongside Nebula, who teamed up with him following some quality bonding time after Guardians 2.

3) Shuri

Shuri had a lot of time to shine in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Her presence in Infinity War was crucial, as she had to figure out a way to remove Mind Stone from Vision - something that she eventually failed to do, because of a lack of time.

However, when it comes to Avengers: Endgame, Shuri was unable to make her presence felt at all.

4) The Wasp

Hope Pym had to be in the final battle. After all, how else would we have seen Scott reconnect with Hope in order to fight off the hoards of enemies?

However, the only highlight of Pym in the fight sequence was the all-women Avengers fight scene. Apart from that, she was absent throughout the whole movie since she was blipped out of existence.

5) Mantis

It did not make sense for Mantis to be in the fighting sequence at all, especially because her abilities are not offensive. As a result, she was not seen fighting, thereby making her useless in the final battle.

6) Falcon

Falcon is, in general, a very ignored character. Despite what he's essentially using is STARK technology, he makes the glider his very own because his performance is never short of a spectacle. However, the only memorable scene he has in Endgame is asking "What are they shooting at?" when Captain Marvel is about to enter the scene.

Luckily, Falcon got a fair bit of attention in his own mini-series Falcon and The Winter Soldier. However, even there, it was primarily Bucky who took care of the Outriders. Despite being present throughout the show, Falcon didn't get to make any memorable splashes.

7) Star-Lord

Yet another Guardian on the list, Peter Quill, had a very sad arc throughout the Infinity Saga. Not only did he find out that Thanos killed Gamora to claim Soul Stone, his impulsive bashing of Thanos led to the greatest disaster in the MCU.

His only highlight is being kicked by Gamora, and that too, twice. Unfortunately, in Endgame, the Star-Lord didn't have the impact he had in Infinity War, for better or worse.

8) Wong

The Sorcerer Supreme wasn't available to lend his handy offensive capabilities. Though he did enable a lot more reinforcement to come in, he eventually disappeared into the small echelons of battle like the rest.

9) Captain Marvel

A lot of people think Captain Marvel didn't do anything impactful in the fight. With a superhero of her caliber, you would think there wouldn't be any other Avenger needed in the fight against Thanos.

She impressively destroyed Thanos' ship with her entry. However, she was much too easily knocked out by the MCU villain. If that hadn't been the case, her efforts might have saved Iron Man from his self-sacrifice.

10) Hulk

We know what you're thinking. Hulk was there throughout the whole movie and even used the Gauntlet to bring everyone back. Why does he get to be a useless Avenger?

The reason is that he made almost negligible contributions to the fight against Thanos. Hulk is still insanely powerful, which is why he should have taken charge against Thanos directly. However, in his injured state, he couldn't dive into the battle all guns blazing.

The Infinity Saga brought a lot of characters to life. While some of the characters enjoyed a lot less limelight than others, the MCU ensures that every Avengers member gets to have their own distinct story that moves audiences. It was necessary for the main Avengers to take the lead in the frontal assault against Thanos, because with a foe that strong, collateral damage can only get higher.

