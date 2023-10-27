10 iconic BTS advertisements that every ARMY should know about

Throughout their 10 years in the industry, there have been several BTS advertisements that have left the fans shocked, surprised, delighted, and even laughing uncontrollably. The seven-piece K-pop group has dwelled in a variety of product advertisements ranging from food products to promoting the capital city of South Korea, Seoul. Akin to this, their advertisements have also been of various degrees and different kinds of genres.

While some BTS advertisements have greatly entertained the masses with their hilarious skits, others have grown to become a comforting entity for ARMYs. Regardless, there have always been a handful of advertisements that fans often visit and look back to given the impact in made on not just the fandom but also the industry, in general.

Into The Jungle, and 9 other iconic BTS advertisements that fans couldn't stop talking about

1) SUGA's Over the Horizon theme song for Samsung

Following BTS' ambassadorship with Samsung in 2020, member SUGA, who's known for his external works as a producer, created a varied melody of Samsung's classic theme, Over The Horizon. The release of the theme song had fans going crazy over the addictive and comforting rhythm.

His version of the theme song is also set as the default for many of the latest models released by Samsung.

2) BTS X Jessi's collaborative adverstiement for SK Telecom

In 2016, one of the BTS advertisements that was enthusiastically talked about was the collaboration between K-pop soloist Jessi and BTS. For SK Telecom, one of the largest telecommunications operators and film distribution in South Korea, the two famous stars came together to roll out a dance battle for the advertisement.

Back then, BTS had just signed an endorsement deal with SK Telecom and was the face of the company.

3) BTS' Into The Jungle advertisement for Coca-Cola Indonesia

One of the BTS advertisements that caused much chaos in the fandom was their Into The Jungle song release for Coca-Cola Indonesia in 2021. Since there was no prior notice that the collaboration had taken place, fans speculated the same only after the advertisement's release.

As many fans continuously debated over whether or not it was the BTS members' voices, their agency soon responded affirmatively.

4) Unofficial RUN music video remake for Puma Blaze campaign

Among BTS' wide and impressive discography, their song RUN has always sat on the list of their most cherished songs. When the K-pop group released the song back in 2016, it garnered much attention and praise for being an enthusiastic yet comforting track.

Given its popularity, the group remade the music video with clothing from the Puma Blaze collection to effectively and excitingly promote the same.

5) BTS' With Seoul for promotions of Korea's Capital, Seoul

One of the BTS advertisements that fans mention with much pride is their participation in the campaign for promoting South Korea's capital city, Seoul. In 2017, for the VisitSeoul campaign organized by the country's government to increase its tourism, the seven-piece K-pop group released a song titled, With Seoul.

The song not only communicated the city's essence but became a track of comfort for many fans.

6) BTS X GFriend's Family song for SMART school uniforms

Another one of the iconic songs from BTS advertisements is the collaborative track the members made with the then-functioning K-pop girl group, GFriend.

To promote the school uniforms prepared by the brand called SMART, the two K-pop groups wore school uniforms and rolled out a cheerful dance performance to their Family song, and it grew to be an iconic and unmatched collaboration.

7) BTS' for BBQ Chicken commercial

Once again proving the diversity of BTS advertisements, the group's collaboration with BBQ Chicken presents some of the most iconic and hilarious clips of the idols.

The advertisements had fans uncontrollably laughing with their use of satire and their iconic Chicken song for one of the commercials BBQ Chicken was also much talked about in the fandom.

8) BTS Meal commercial with McDonald's

One of the biggest and much-anticipated collaborations from the K-pop group was with the fast-food chain, McDonald's since fans from various economic backgrounds could engage in the same.

They released a BTS meal for the collaboration, which came with its special purple packaging and one of their advertisements was much talked about amongst fans due to V's unscripted action.

9) BTS X Galaxy: Samsung advertisement series

Further establishing themselves as the ambassadors of the famous mobile brand Samsung, there was a series of BTS advertisements released to promote the brand's latest Galaxy model releases.

Fans were absolutely in love with the advertisement's aesthetics, especially the one with Jung Kook and Jin in the tailor shop, along with the A Piece of Cake video including j-hope, SUGA, and V.

10) BTS X Coway AIS Water Purifier advertisement

The last on the list of BTS advertisements is their iconic skits released for their collaboration with the Water Purifier company, Coway. Fans were in love with the small skits that were rolled between the members, especially between RM and Jin, along with Jimin and V.

With a handful of iconic BTS advertisements put forth to the ARMYs, they hope for more hilarious skits and comforting songs to come their way in the future.