3 best Adidas UltraBOOST colorways in 2022

German sportswear giant Adidas has been making big strides in 2022, with a lineup of multiple new releases, key among them being numerous refreshes and colorways for the UltraBOOST, one of the most well-known silhouettes of the brand.

Part of the UltraBOOST's ever-enduring fame can be credited to Kanye West, who was spotted wearing them at the 2015 BBMAs. That apart, the sneakers' futuristic and comfortable design also goes a long way in making it popular among brand enthusiasts.

While there are multiple UltraBOOST makeovers that were released in 2022 and deserve special attention, here we take a look at the best arrivals so far.

Top 3 Adidas UltraBOOST makeovers that rocked the sneakerworld in 2022

1) Adidas UltraBOOST DNA x Mark Gonzales

UltraBOOST DNA x Mark Gonzales (Image via Adidas)

American professional skateboarder Mark Gonzales collaborated with Adidas earlier this year for a makeover of the UltraBOOST DNA silhouette in a muted color palette.

The pair came constructed out of a full Primeknit upper and a full length signature BOOST sole unit. The site described the shoe as follows:

"Always evolving, innovating, and exploring the unconventional, Mark Gonzales' approach to everything is unexpected. The Gonz Ultraboost is a testament to timelessness, bring his imaginative Shmoo artwork to the modern running icon for the first time."

The sneakers camde clad in Grey Three / Core Black / Shadow Navy colorway, which kept the palette muted as well as futuristic.

The Grey Three and Core Black hues were seen accentuated over the Primeknit upper, running from the spine to the tip of the toe. These shades could also be seen over the iconic ghost logo of Gonzales, featured atop the toe area. The traditional three-stipe branding above the tongue was also replaced with Gonzales' shmoofoil image.

Nice Drops @nicedrops Mark Gonzales x adidas Ultra Boost “Shmoo”

June 11 ($180) Mark Gonzales x adidas Ultra Boost “Shmoo” June 11 ($180) https://t.co/AS3nNIRjtI

Another shmoof branding was added over the primeknit upper, which was clad in reflective thread. The three-stripe branding was added on the lace cage cover as well, and a nod to the silhouette was given with the UltraBOOST lettering on the heel cages.

The shoe incorporated a full-length BOOST midsole in black and was complemented with a brown outsole.

They were released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, CONFIRMED on June 11, 2022 at a retail price of $180.

2) Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA Cloud White

UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA Cloud White (Image via Adidas)

Adidas applied its iconic Cloud White colorway over their streetwear silhouette, the UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA. Covered in an entirely white hue, the Cloud White sneaker came constructed out of recycled ocean plastic. The site description for the product stated:

"A young legend. The adidas Ultraboost debuted in 2015, and it became a go-to far beyond the realm of running. These shoes have a soft knit upper that offers ventilation where you need it most."

The upper was constructed out of premium primeknit material in an all-white hue. The toe boxes featured a perforated pattern on the forefoot, while the cages expanded to make up the eyelets of the kicks.

White tongue flaps and similarly-shaded laces werre integrated to make the lace compartment. The tongue featured the iconic three stripe branding, which also came in white, giving the shoe a white-on-white ethos.

The traditional UltraBOOST branding was seen accentuated atop the medial side of the shoe. The full-length Boost midsole technology was employed as a footbed, which also made up the textured white midsoles as the base.

The branding on the white sockliners read, "Made with Parley" and "End Plastic Waste."

The shoes were released on the official e-commerce site of the German sportswear label on June 16, 2022, for a retail price of $190.

3) Adidas x Attack on Titan x Bait UltraBOOST

Attack on Titan-inspired UltraBOOST (Image via Bait)

Bait collaborated with Kodansha and Adidas to produce an extensive comic-inspired capsule to celebrate the release of Attack On Titan: The Final Season Part 2.

The capsule included an apparel collection, alongside a limited-edition UltraBOOST makeover.

These Adidas UltraBOOST sneakers came clad in the Colossal Titan theme and were marked with the BAIT branding. The sneaker boasted an entirely re-iterated form to replicate the iconic scene of Colossal Titan's exposed flesh, while being possessed by Amrin Arlert.

In the latest installment of Attack on Titan, Eren Yeager went up against Colossal Titan and a graphical representation of a similar theme was carried onto the sockliners.

The cage was clad in bone-colored accents, representing exposed tissues and muscles, while the base of the upper was clad in dark red, representing blood. The bone-colored accents were also seen over the lining, laces, three stripes, and sole units.

The shoes came accompanied by an apparel and accessory collection. Each of the apparel items featured scenes from the Attack on Titan manga. The apparel collection consisted of items like tees, hats, USA heavyweight fleece hoodies, a skate deck, and more.

The shoes were also accompanied by a specially customized tote bag, which was given away until stocks lasted.

The Attack on Titan x Bait UltraBOOST shoes were released on the official e-commerce site of Bait and via an online raffle for a retail price of $220. The raffle winners of the silhouettes were officially announced by the label on April 9, 2022.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal