5 best Adidas collabs of all time

Adidas has built its name in the sneaker world as a footwear brand for as long as any sneakerhead can remember. However, there have been many turning points in the history of this footwear brand that took the sneaker world by storm.

Like all other footwear brands, the three stripes label has the opportunity to collaborate with various brands and pop-culture icons. This collaboration helped the label gain popularity. Kanye West's Yeezy Line is a great example of how an Adidas collaboration elevated this American footwear brand to global prominence.

If you still need to catch up on some of the best Three Stripes collaboration sneakers, here are the top five Adidas collaborations of all time.

The Adidas x Pharrell Williams and four other best sneaker collabs by the three stripes label

1) Jeremy Scott x A$AP Rocky

Following the extensive history of wearing the Adidas original JS rotation, A$AP Rocky developed a camaraderie with the creative designer Jeremy Scott that resulted in the "Black Flag" JS Wings 2.0 collaboration.

The sneakers are adorned with a faux-kevlar aesthetic and a sadistic all-black colorway. However, considering how long the Harlem rapper has been supporting Jeremy Scott's Adidas line, the project ends up feeling like one of the more organic and much-awaited collaborations sneakerheads have seen.

While designing the silhouette, Jeremy took inspiration from Rocky's personal interests and life preferences. Jeremy picked a back color for the construction of this collab sneaker, along with the all-black base. The sneaker consists of embellished stars and stripes stitched on the upper and side panels, representing his own take on the USA flag as homage to A$AP Rocky.

The revolutionary sneaker from this iconic collab was released in September 2013, and became an instant hit among sneakerheads.

2) Game of Thrones

𝖝ᎮᎥᏒᏗᏖᏋ🇳🇿🏴‍☠️ @xPirate91



Adidas Ultra boost Game Of Thrones Set



Follow + Retweet So you don't miss out Coming SoonAdidas Ultra boost Game Of Thrones SetFollow + Retweet So you don't miss out Coming Soon 👇🔥💯Adidas Ultra boost Game Of Thrones Set Follow + Retweet So you don't miss out https://t.co/4SwRjd3nj0

The craze for Game of Thrones is unfathomable. Fans of the show have been as crazy as the different houses in the show.

As a result, Adidas jumped on the GoT bandwagon, introducing a completely new Game of Thrones sneaker rotation. In celebration of the most renowned show in history, Adidas teamed up with the fantasy series to launch a six-piece set of revamped Ultra Boosts. The creative team at Three Stripes took inspiration from the series' most familiar characters and houses.

The design included iterations of the Night's Watch, White Walkers, House Targaryen, Targaryen's dragons, House Stark, and House Lannister.

Along with color schemes inspired by these crucial figures, each creation features a phrase or sigil from each, such as "Winter Is Here" for the fearsome White Walkers and "Hear Me Roar" for the Lannisters, who never forget their debt. For the finishing touch, other creative details include Game of Thrones branded designed insoles along with one lastpiece of house-oriented information underneath the shoe tongue, be it a signature crest or a phrase.

The Game of Thrones Ultraboost rotation was released in March 2019, and is still considered one of the most epic Adidas collab sneaker lines.

3) Pharrell Williams

jellibeans @jellibeans_com . Featuring an elevated reconstruction of the iconic Samba, the apparel brings together elements from adidas’ rich football heritage. Fresh off from the oven - adidas Originals partnered with Pharrell Williams to unveil a new AW22 Capsule Collection - Humanrace. Featuring an elevated reconstruction of the iconic Samba, the apparel brings together elements from adidas’ rich football heritage. Fresh off from the oven - adidas Originals partnered with Pharrell Williams to unveil a new AW22 Capsule Collection - Humanrace™. Featuring an elevated reconstruction of the iconic Samba, the apparel brings together elements from adidas’ rich football heritage. https://t.co/YBZntzhdiM

We cannot miss rappers and singers when we talk about sneaker collaborations with pop-culture icons. One name that has made a considerable mark in the music industry is Pharell Williams. The rapper and singer has had many music hits and partnered with many brands to represent his personal style.

The German footwear brand announced its collaboration with Williams in 2014. A year later, the two collaborated on the 'Solid Pack.' In this rotation, the 'Stan Smith' silhouette received various colorways. While retaining the classic design, the models were dipped in multiple colors.

Adidas and Pharell launched their 'Superstar Supercolor' rotation a year later. A year later, Adidas and Williams introduced the 'Superstar Supercolor' pack. With this pack, the Superstar got 50 different colorways. The remarkable thing about this pack is that all the sneakers have the same color from head to toe. This collaboration brings back bright colors.

The partnership did not stop here. The duo went on to release the Adidas NMD 'Human Race' collection. The collection consisted of various color schemes for the NMD, and the words 'Human Race' could be spotted on the upper of the sneaker.

A venture that started in 2014 has witnessed a lot of new rotations that represent an amalgamation of Pharell Williams and three stripe styles.

4) Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney x Adidas is one of the most extensive collaborations in sneaker history. The English fashion designer and the three stripes partnered to bring a fashion revolution to the sneaker world. Stella has a reputation for keeping things fresh in subtle and classy ways, she often adds a colorful spin to the evergreen, such as the Stan Smith.

McCartney's tennis sneakers replace the leather with a vegan alternative, the sidewall dot stripes with star-shaped perforations, and the standard white laces with a multi-colored pair. Further, Stan Smith's illustrated tongue portrait has been replaced with the faces of English designers.

The collaboration between the Three Stripes and the daughter of singer and songwriter Paul McCartney began in 2005, and the footwear company has been continuously releasing new models ever since.

5) Yeezy

Kanye West goes big or nothing, and his abilities have propelled him to the pinnacle of the music and fashion industries. His daring sneaker designs, developed in collaboration with the three stripes since 2015, have dominated the sneaker world for years.

One of the most popular silhouettes from the Yeezy line, loved by sneakerheads worldwide, is the Yeezy Boost 700. The Yeezy Boost 700 is groundbreaking, breaking the mold with its innovative, experimental design. It defied sneaker conventions when it was first released five years ago.

Kanye designed several models for the Yeezy line, which changed the entire sneaker game for the three stripes.Although the collaboration between the rapper and the three stripes ended in 2022, Adidas continues to release Yeezy sneakers on their own.

These are the top five Three Stripes collabs that have brought a new revolution in the sneaker scene. Let us know in the comment section which you like the most.

Poll : 0 votes