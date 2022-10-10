5 best Air Jordan 1 to buy under $200

Under Nike Inc., Michael Jordan's namesake signature shoe line, Air Jordan 1, has grown tremendously. The sneaker silhouette, which was introduced in 1985, has reached unmatchable heights of popularity due to its history, marketing, mystique, and style. Indeed, the shoe has had such an impact on fans and collectors that one of its earliest colorways, as worn by Michael Jordan, is now worth $1 million.

It wouldn't be an overstatement to claim that the silhouette has created a long-lasting impact on both the sports and fashion worlds, and their high resale prices are a testament to this fact.

Reseller prices for Air Jordan 1s can reach six figures, making them more of an investment than a luxury item to own. So, with that in mind, Sportskeeda has listed the top five sneakers that one can get for under $200, without emptying their pockets, while still keeping up with the trend.

Air Jordan 1 Low Shadow Toe and 4 Other Air Jordan 1 colorways under $200

1) Air Jordan 1 Retro High 'Taxi'

AJ1 Retro High 'Taxi' (Image via Nike)

After being teased for months, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High 'Taxi' colorway was finally released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers on September 24, 2022, at a price of $180.

The shoes are completely sold out on Nike SNKRS and select retailers, but they can still be found on reseller sites like StockX for $185. According to the official Nike website,

"No need to call for a ride, the AJ1 "Taxi" will get you where you need to go. Donning Taxi yellow on the toe, heel and outsole against crisp black overlays, this classic take on the shoe that launched MJ's signature line looks right at home on your city's streets."

The vibrant pair comes adorned in the Taxi/Black/Sail color palette. Its upper is made of premium leather and is dressed in a New York taxi-inspired yellow, which stands out against the standard black of the mudguards. To add flair to the design, yellow is used to enhance the toe box area. The white midsole and taxi outsole complete the look.

2) Air Jordan 1 Mid Light Smoke Grey

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Light Smoke Grey colorway was recently released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers on July 7, 2022, at a retail price of $120. While the sneaker sizes have sold out on retail sites, they are still available on the reseller site StockX for $133.

The official site introduces the shoes as follows,

“Inspired by the original AJ1, the Air Jordan 1 Mid offers fans a chance to follow in MJ's footsteps. Fresh color trims the clean, classic materials, imbuing modernity into a classic design.”

This mid-cut pair is a cross between the low-cut and high-cut styles. The shoes' upper is made of leather and are finished in a white color. Its overlays are highlighted in light smoke-grey hues, and the grayscale palette is softened with an anthracite colorway, which serves as a link between the two to complete the design. The anthracite hue appears over the swooshes, wings-and-basketball logo, laces, and collar lining.

3) Women's Air Jordan 1 High OG Denim

Women's AJ1 High OG Denim (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Jordan 1 High OG Denim in women's sizes is one of the variants with the most sales. The silhouette was released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on September 22, 2022, at a retail price of $180.

The pair can currently be found at the retail sites of Nike in a few regions, including the United Kingdom. Those in other parts of the world can purchase it at a reseller price of $186 on StockX. The official site introduces the shoe,

"Recast for summertime style, the Air Jordan 1 puts a premium spin on an all-time classic. Outfitted with washed denim, its timeless look will age to perfection. Embroidered details and a Jordan bamboo hoop deubré done with Gold metallic finishes put these kicks into a league of their own. Another timeless design to add to your collection of AJ1s."

The sneaker has a white leather base with medium-wash frayed denim overlays on the swooshes, toe boxes, ball-and-wings logo, and ankle flaps. The retro look is completed with metallic gold dubrae in the shape of the Jumpman logo.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low Shadow Toe

The Air Jordan 1 Low Shadow Toe was released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on August 5, 2022 at a retail price of $100. Interestingly, the pair features a familiar color scheme inspired by the original 1985 colorway.

Since the shoe is sold out, you can buy it from the reseller site StockX for $176. The official site introduces the shoe as,

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

To reiterate, the Shadow Toe sneakers are a nod to the 1985-released colorway. The upper's base color is white, which contrasts with the black overlays and grey hues. Branding is added in the form of midfoot swooshes, a wing motif, and a Jumpman logo.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low Mocha

AJ1 Low Mocha (Image via Sportskeeda)

A nod to the 2018-released AJ1 High Dark Mocha, the Low Mocha sneakers were released on November 19, 2021, at a retail price of $100. The pair is still on many sneakerheads' wishlists. One can purchase them from StockX's reseller site for $178.

The sneaker is dressed in a Light Chocolate/Crimson Bliss/Black/Sail color scheme, with a pristine white base. This white leather base contrasts with the Mocha Durabuck overlays and black swoosh logos.

The shoes also feature small pops of bright pink, which make their way over the sock liners and heel collars. A white midsole and mocha outsoles complete the look.

