5 best celebrity sneaker collabs of 2022

Celebrities and sneakers share an obligatory relationship. Famous personalities are often considered fashion icons since a major component of their image-building involves fashionable esthetics, including footwear. The year 2022 has been an exciting time for the shoe industry. Labels have finally been able to launch the projects they had put on hold for two years because of the pandemic.

This year, sneakerheads have seen many special projects, multiple collaborations, and outstanding technological releases by the fashion and entertainment industry giants. Celebrities and footwear labels came together to release sneakers that fans proudly wear to imitate their favorite stars.

Both labels and celebrities collaborate with each other to reach mutual audiences and become more deeply rooted in their particular fields. In 2022, there have been several fantastic creations since celebrities had input their creative visions with the top footwear industry labels.

Hence, Sportskeeda has formed a list of five of the best sneaker collaborations of this year between the footwear giants and celebrities.

From Travis Scott to Cardi B: Here are 5 incredible sneaker projects launched by top celebrities in 2022

1) Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Reverse Mocha

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Reverse Mocha (Image via Nike)

La Flame, aka Travis Scott, partnered with Jordan label once again to launch another successful collaborative project, Air Jordan 1 Reverse Mocha. The colorway is inspired by the 2019-released Dark Mocha sneakers.

The Reverse Mocha comes clad in Sail / University Red / Ridgerock colorway. The base of the nubuck upper is finished in a shade of light brown, whereas the premium sail-hued leather makes up the overlays. As usual for every Travis x Jordan release, the sneaker features a reversed swoosh extending on the lateral and medial sides.

The swooshes are clad in pristine white shade. Another hue is added to the mix with the small pops of red making up the branding details. The design is finished off with off-white midsoles and brown outsoles. The sneakers were released on Nike SNKRS on July 21, 2022, at a retail price of $150.

2) J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 Celestine Blue

Jordan label and the Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin renewed their collaboration in 2022 by releasing a makeover of the Air Jordan 2 in Celestine Blue makeover. The silhouette comes clad in Celestine Blue / White / Multi Color palette.

The upper of the sneakers are constructed out of durable textiles in a celestine blue, which contrasts with angelic white clouds over the heels, mudguards, and the sockliners.

The official website introduces the shoes,

"Like a breath of fresh air, this AJ2 refreshes its '86 design with plenty of energetic details and the sky's-the-limit style of the Prince of Reggaeton. This one's all about following your light, taking care of your mind and jumping for your dreams. So lace-up and jump light."

The sneakers' rear features a smiley face, with glow-in-the-dark elements over the lighting bolt logo and basketball-and-wings logo. The collaborative shoe was released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on September 15, 2022, at a retail price of $300.

3) Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High Mushroom

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High Mushroom (Image via Nike)

The Bad Guy singer collaborated with the swoosh label to release a makeover of the Air Force 1 High in a Mushroom makeover. The shoes' uppers are made out of leather material in an entirely recycled material, and the silhouette is clad in a monochromatic color palette.

The sneaker is made of 100% recycled polyester, 18% pop-consumer recycled material, and the rubber Nike Grind underfoot. The official Nike site describes the recycled part of shoes:

"As a young, modern creative, Billie Eilish loves and respects the classics — including sneaker icons like the Air Force 1. For her own Air Force 1, she remixed the classic by choosing environmentally preferred materials."

The silhouette features the 20-year-old's signature style, as the upper showcases five chunky mid-foot straps. The shoes were released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS on April 25, 2022, at a retail price of $170.

4) Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas Ivytopia sneaker collection

Single Ladies singer Beyonce's fashion label Ivy Park collaborated with the German Sportswear giant Adidas for footwear, accessories, and apparel collection, dubbed the Ivytopia. The collaborative collection features five sneakers, including:

Ivy Park x adidas UltraBOOST 22, which will be released at a retail price of $200. Ivy Park x adidas Stan Smith Dipped, which will be released at a retail price of $110. Ivy Park x adidas Savage Trail, which will be released at a retail price of $180. Ivy Park x adidas Superstar Mule, which will be released at a retail price of $150. Ivy Park x adidas Superstar, which will be released at a retail price of $150.

Most of the shoes are covered in vibrant colors, such as pink and neon green. The UltraBOOST silhouette is clad in muted and classic color option. The branding is kept to a minimum as only the "IVY PARK" lettering features over the entire collection.

The shoe's tongue features Beyonce's lettering alongside the Adidas' Three Stripe logo. The footwear collection dropped on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on July 21, 2022.

5) Cardi B x Reebok Club C V2

Cardi B x Reebok Club C V2 (Image via Reebok)

The American rapper Cardi B collaborated with the Bolton-based sportswear giant Reebok to create a footwear, apparel, and accessories collection. The latest collection, dubbed the "Let Me Be... Next Level Energy," is a representation of Cardi B's energy.

The collaborative collection is entirely donned in a vibrant color palette, reflecting some of the most stunning crystals on Earth. All the items in the collaborative collection radiate the vibrant glow of the crystals.

The highlight of the footwear collection is the Club C Cardi V2 silhouette, which features asymmetrical detailing. The official site introduces the shoe:

"Pushing proportions and design, these women's Club C Cardi B V2 shoes incorporate iconic DNA with modern style, boldness and flare. The molded Vector and oversized outsole lugs pay homage to Reebok while representing Cardi B's explosive, high-energy and exaggerated lifestyle."

The shoe features exaggerated overlays and stacked outsoles, reflecting the 29-year-old singer's larger-than-life attitude. All three shoes can be availed at a retail price of $120 on October 14, 2022, at 10 am ET.

