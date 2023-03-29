Puma, the German sportswear giant, is one of the leading sneaker players in the footwear community. The label is especially known for its various collaborations with popular artists, influencers, relevant entertainment labels in pop culture, and high-end fashion labels.

The German label started 2023 with a bang and has been on a collaborative streak. The streak, however, intensified in the month of March 2023. During this month, the label collaborated with multiple partners, including - Dixie D'Amelio, SpongeBob, Final Fantasy XIV, GenG., Palomo Spain, Cocomelon, Jeff Staple, Rhuigi, Neymar Jr., Noah, and more.

In addition to collaborating with these iconic labels, the German sportswear giant also announced that they will drop a collaboration with Rihanna's Fenty label soon. The major reason behind the well-formed collaborative streak is that the label is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023.

Puma x Final Fantasy XIV, Puma x SpongeBob, and more collaborations of March 2023

1) Dixie D'Amelio x Puma 3-piece footwear collection

The German label collaborated with TikTok star and influencer Dixie D'Amelio to launch a 3-piece sneaker collection, featuring- RS-X, Defy, and Mayze sneaker models.

Each of the three sneakers is unique and interesting. The Mayze sneaker is a personal favorite for Dixie and Charlie. The RS-X sneaker comes clad in a neutral "Light Sand/Taos Taupe" color scheme to honor Dixie's mom. Lastly, the Defy Mid sneaker comes clad in a simplistic and monochromatic "Platinum Grey" colorway.

The official press release introduces the collection:

"Designed in partnership with Dixie D’Amelio, this capsule collection features bespoke versions of RS-X, Defy, and Mayze that can take you from a day with friends to a night out. Silhouettes make a bold statement with authentic cobranding, Dixie’s signature cloud graphic, and 'verified' easter eggs for superfans."

The entire collection was launched on March 8, 2023.

2) Puma x Neymar Jr. "Creativity" Future football boots

Puma x Neymar Jr. "Creativity" Future football boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear giant continued its beloved partnership with Brazilian superstar and footballer Neymar Jr. to launch an exciting makeover upon the Future football cleats under the Creativity collection. The football boots come clad in a vibrant "White/Team Violet/Fluro Yellow Pes" color scheme, which is eye-catching.

The latest iteration of the Future football boots comes constructed out of FUZIONFIT360 dual mesh material, which inculcates PWRTAPE technology to increase support and provide a firm fit. The look is finished off with a dual-density motion system outsole, which offers ultimate traction and stability.

The official site introduces the collection piece:

"Inspired by the man himself, the FUTURE NJR Creativity football boot features splashes of color and fluid graphics, representing the joy, inspiration and creativity Neymar Jr. brings to the game."

The pair was launched on March 9, 2023.

3) Puma x Final Fantasy XIV collection

Puma collaborated with the popular multiplayer online role-playing game Final Fantasy XIV to launch an apparel, accessories, and footwear collection. The Final Fantasy XIV, which was launched on September 30, 2010, is a fan favorite and is perfectly compatible with iconic Puma sneaker models.

The collection features two makeovers upon the RS-X Esports sneaker, a makeover upon the Court Rider Chaos basketball sneakers, and a leadcat 2.0 slide model. The sneaker collection includes -

1) Court Rider Chaos Basketball sneakers, which will retail for $110.

2) RS-X Esports Sneakers, which will retail for $120 in two colorways.

3) Leadcat 2.0 slides, which retail for $40.

The collaborative collection was released on the official e-commerce site of the sportswear label and select retailers on March 25 in North America and March 15, 2023, overseas.

4) Puma x June Ambrose "Keeping Score" Slipstream

The German label collaborated with the American multi-hyphenate artist and Puma's creative director June Ambrose to launch the second part of the "Keeping Score" collection. The new collection was launched in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It was also released to mark Women's History Month, which is observed in the month of March.

The collection offers apparel, footwear, and accessory choices. The most highlighted piece from the collection is the "Warm White/Verdant Green/White" colorway upon the women's-exclusive Slipstream sneaker model. The sneakers have a leather base and come with nubuck overlays.

The official site introduces the collab:

"Keeping Score celebrates female empowerment on and off the court. This statement-making line encourages women to own their accomplishments, harness their inner strength, and embrace who they are."

It retails for $150 and was launched officially on March 16, 2023.

5) Puma x SpongeBob collection

Puma x SpongeBob sneaker collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear giant collaborated with the American animated comedy series SpongeBob to launch a brand-new collection featuring apparel, accessories, and footwear options. The duo launched a themed collection featuring all items for both adults and kids inspired by the two best friends, Patrick and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The collection featured makeovers upon classic sneaker models including Suede, Slipstream, and Rider FV sneakers. Most of the sneakers from the collection come clad in a "Lucent Yellow/Citronelle" color scheme and feature circular embroidery to mimic the holes found on SpongeBob's character.

The official site introduces the collaborative collection:

"Introducing PUMA x SPONGEBOB. This collection of playful classics was created in collaboration with the beloved Nickelodeon TV series. Garments feature floral allover prints, a summery color palette, and graphics featuring SpongeBob and Patrick on a jellyfishing adventure."

The entire collection was released on Puma's official website and was available to purchase at select retailers on March 17, 2023, in the price range of $23-100.

Other than these five collections, the label has continued to surprise its fans with iconic collaborations. The 75th anniversary of the label is being celebrated in full swing, with many more collaborations lined up for the rest of the year. The most awaited of which is the collaboration between Rihanna's Fenty and the German label.

