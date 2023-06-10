5 best space-themed Nike sneakers of all time

The world of fashion has experimented with elements of space for a long time. Space-themed sneakers featuring a galaxy or other celestial body printed on them have been around for a while, piquing people's interest in the universe by invoking feelings of exploration and inquiry.

In addition, the exploration of space has become a common subject for films, television series, and other forms of media in recent years. The widespread distribution of blockbuster film franchises like Star Wars and Star Trek has contributed to the popularity of space-themed aesthetics, even in sneakers.

Over the years, a lot of footwear brands have delivered some of the best space-themed sneakers for sneakerheads. Nike is one of the most prominent brands behind some of the best space-themed sneakers. Here is a list of the top five Nike space-inspired sneakers of all time.

The NASA x Nike PG 3 "Apollo Missions" and four other Nike space-themed sneakers of all time

1) Nike Air Max Lunar 90 SP' Moon Landing'

Nike has released a special edition of the Air Max Lunar 90 SP sneaker to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's historic first steps on the moon. The upper of these space-themed sneakers is constructed with 3M reflective detailing, and the design of the shoe incorporates a moon rock image across its entirety.

A pattern of stars and stripes is embossed on the heel patches of the shoe, which are set above a speckled gray midsole and feature a visible air cushion.

The Nike Air Max Lunar 90 SP 'Moon Landing' was released in 2014 and is available for $150 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

2) Nike Air Max 90 "Mars Landing"

The most recent iteration of Nike's Air Max 90 running shoe is the brand's latest effort to reach for the stars. The space-themed updates will continue with an upcoming makeover of "Mars Landing," which will be reminiscent of 2014's "Moon Landing" version.

The upper is covered in a motif designed to resemble the surface of the previously described planet, and it features several darker tones of orange and red throughout. Additionally, seen along the upper is black, which also appears on the speckled midsole. In order to round off the colorway, the Nike Air patches on the tongue and heel are rendered in a steel gray tone.

These Nike Air Max 90 "Mars Landing" space-themed sneakers were released in 2019 and are available for $170 at the official Nike retail site.

3) NASA x Nike PG 3 "Apollo Missions"

The white and gold NASA x Nike PG 3 "Apollo Missions" sneaker is the second colorway released as a result of the collaboration between NASA and Nike Basketball on Paul George's third signature shoe.

This clean edition follows the orange colorway modeled after NASA's Armstrong building in George's birthplace of Palmdale, California, and draws inspiration from the astronauts who flew on Apollo 11. The upper of this colorway is white all the way through, and it has metallic gold accents on the midsole and the PG logo on the tongue.

On the left heel is a patch with the NASA logo, and on the right is a patch with the American flag.

The NASA x Nike PG 3 "Apollo Missions" space-themed sneakers were released in 2019 and are available for $900 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

4) Nike SB Dunk High Pro "Space Jam"

Nike SB has continued its tradition of fusing skateboarding and basketball by reimagining a classic Jordan Brand look with the newly released SB Dunk High Pro "Space Jam." This high-cut Nike Dunk is modern and retro thanks to its color scheme and materials, which were motivated by the first-ever Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" sneaker.

The upper is made of slick black patent leather, and the throat and quarters are made of black ballistic mesh. A tongue label in white and blue adds just a touch of extra color. On the other hand, the heel tabs are responsible for the design's most ingenious element because they transform the Air Jordan 11's characteristic heel impact into an SB logo.

Even the laces have been redesigned to pay respect to the AJ11, replacing the traditional flat form of the Dunk's laces with a thin rope lace reminiscent of what you would find on an AJ11. The appearance is finished with a translucent icy blue outsole and a white midsole below, both of which have Zoom Air cushioning in the heel of the shoe.

These space-themed sneakers were released in 2019 and are currently available for $120 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

5) Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy"

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz The “Galaxy” Nike Air Foamposite One is RETURNING Spring 2024. The “Galaxy” Nike Air Foamposite One is RETURNING Spring 2024. 🌌👀 https://t.co/xCO0qB2hvM

Despite the fact that there are still eight months left in the year, 2024 is the one that is generating excitement because a number of beloved sneakers are set to make a comeback. The Nike Air Foamposite One "Galaxy" is on that list and is a dream come true for resellers.

Nike debuted the Galaxy Foamposite One in 2012 as a part of their All-Star collection, which at the time comprised a number of different shoe models inspired by various aspects of space travel. An eye-catching graphic image of the night sky, replete with stars, planets, and nebulae, was included on the upper of the Galaxy Foamposite One shoe. This print created a stunning impression that was reminiscent of a vista of the galaxy.

These space-themed sneakers are set to release again in 2024 for varying prices at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

Nike's space-themed sneakers can transport you to another planet while walking on Earth's surface!

