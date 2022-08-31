5 best upcoming Adidas sneaker releases of September week 1 (September 1 to September 7)

Founded by Adolf "Adi" Dassler, the German sportswear giant Adidas has been massively popular since its launch back in 1949. The sportswear giant drops multiple items that range from racing originals to football jerseys.

In the last 70 years, the label has reached new heights in the world of fashion. The multinational footwear and sportswear label's success can be attributed to its continuous efforts to enhance technology and release numerous silhouettes every week.

The label makes consistent efforts to make the sneaker industry a better place by releasing new colorways, new models, and new GRs - making sure that there is always something that the brand loyalists, sneakerheads, and label enthusiasts can look forward to. This year itself, the label released sneakers in collaboration with the likes of Gucci, Balenciaga, and Beyoncé's IVY PARK, among others.

Maintaining its relevance in the sneaker sphere, here's a rundown of the upcoming sneakers from Adidas in week 1 of September 2022.

More about the top 5 upcoming sneakers launching under Adidas AG in week 1 of September 2022

1) Adizero Adios Pro 2.0 TME sneakers

Adizero Adios Pro 2.0 TME sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The upcoming Adizero Adios Pro 2.0 TME colorway comes in Cloud White/Gold Metallic/Gray One color scheme, which showcases a marble print-esque upper. The sneaker uppers are constructed out of textile foam material. The sneakers come constructed out of a unique carbon fiber racer, utilizing stiff carbon rods in the midsoles.

The official site introduces the shoes,

"Better together. These adidas running shoes were designed in collaboration with the Tinman Elite running club to celebrate teamwork and community. They bring record-breaking speed to training and long-distance racing."

The sneakers are made out of recycled materials, with the upper being constructed out of 50% recycled content. The sneakers weighs at 8.3 ounces and has a midsole drop of 9 mm. The synthetic lining and continental rubber outsoles finish off the design.

The shoes can be availed at a retail price of $230 starting September 1, 2022 at 7 am GMT.

2) Supernova 2.0 TME shoes

The upcoming Supernova 2.0 sneakers come clad in Non Dyed/Cloud White/Grey Four colorways. The sneakers have a very light weight with a respectable weight of 10.2 ounces, a midsole drop of 9mm, 13 mm forefoot, and 22mm heel. The official site describes the sneakers as,

"The legendary Tinman Elite running club teams up with adidas to help you reach your full potential. These running shoes are built for social training runs and no-pressure racing. Hundreds of BOOST capsules are fused together for incredible energy return."

The upper is constructed out of breathable mesh, which helps you stay cool. The sneakers are constructed out of recycled materials, with the upper constructed out of 50% recycled content . The shoes have a minimum 10% less emissions per pair in comparison to the previous version.

The shoes can be availed for a retail price of $110 on the official e-commerce site of Adidas on September 1, 2022, at 7 am GMT.

3) Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Slate/Core Black

Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Slate/Core Black (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kanye West and Adidas are back with another bold makeover of the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 silhouette. The upcoming Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 makeover is clad in Slate/Core Black/Slate color scheme. The sneaker was first originally identified as a "Reverse Oreo" colorway.

The new look features a slate gray base contrasted by a black lateral stripe. The sneakers opt for a typical construction as the upper is constructed out of Primeknit material and is supported by a full-length BOOST midsole, which is covered by a translucent sole unit.

The look is rounded out with slate-colored shoelaces, whereas the kids and infant sizes feature bungee cord-styled shoelaces.

The black stripe features a classic "SPLY-350" lettering over the shoe's beige hue. The Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 is slated to be released on the Adidas CONFIRMED app and select retailers at a price of $230 on September 3.

4) NMD_V3 shoes Magic Grey/Cloud White/Beam Orange

Adidas label's newly released NMD model, the NMD_V3 silhouette is being designed with a play on transparency. The signature shoe will be revealed in Magic Grey/Cloud White/Beam Orange colorways. The official site introduces the shoes as,

"A play on transparency, these adidas NMD_V3 Shoes continue to build on the NMD franchise's signature expression of tactical tech. Here's what you need to know about the BOOST cushioning: it makes every step feel supported. Which is great, since you take a lot of them throughout the day."

The sneakers come partially encapsulated in TPU cage, which meet the TPU heel plugs. The NMD_V3 retains its original identity, offering a number of small changes. The sneakers come constructed out of a re-engineered mesh upper for increased breathability. The sneaker uppers are constructed out of high-performance yarn which contains atleast 50% recycled Parley Ocean Plastic.

Parley Ocean Plastic is made from plastic waste intercepted on beaches, coastal communities, remote islands, and more, reducing them from polluting oceans. The other 50% of the yarn is constructed out of recycled polyester.

The shoes can be availed at a retail price of $160 on September 3, 2022, at 7 am GMT.

5) UltraBOOST DNA XXII sneakers

UltraBOOST DNA XXII sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Adidas Ultraboost line continues with the launch of UltraBOOST XXII, a comfort centric sneaker. Expanding on the UltraBOOST DNA catalog, the trail-ready sneakers are a reissue of the archival older model. The pair comes clad in a Cloud White/Wonder White/Grey Four color scheme.

The upcoming silhouette favors the old-school UltraBOOST shape with a few performance updates. The official site introduces the shoe,

"Enjoy the comfort of adidas Ultraboost through every moment of your action-filled days. These running shoes have hundreds of BOOST capsules that are fused together for incredible energy return and reliable cushioning."

Key details over the sneakers include a coated knit upper, which offers a leather-like look on its overlays. A classic TPU cage, toothy rubber outsoles, and full-length BOOST midsoles finish off the design.

The uppers are constructed out of at least 50% recycled content. The toothy rubber outsole provides a good grip on slippery and rugged paths. The pair is slated to be released on Adidas CONFIRMED on September 6, 2022, at a retail price of $190 at 7 am GMT.

