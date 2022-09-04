5 best upcoming Nike Air Force 1 releases of September week 2 (September 8 to September 14)

Nike debuted its Air Force 1 silhouette in 1982, which was designed by Bruce Kilgore. The shoe was the first basketball silhouette to introduce air cushioning in the heel, making sure that the shoe was more comfortable for athletes.

Over the years, the sneaker silhouette has transformed from basketball kicks to lifestyle shoes. Therefore, sneakerheads clear out all the stock for various purposes, including casual wearing, shoe collecting, and more.

This year marks the silhouette's 40th anniversary, which is why the label is focusing on giving silhouettes and brand enthusiasts amazing shoes and GR's this year.

Hence, Sportskeeda has listed 5 upcoming Air Force 1 makeovers, which will be released in the second week of September, spanning from September 8 to September 14, 2022.

Top 5 Nike Air Force 1 makeovers releasing via SNKRS in September week 2

1) Nike Air Force 1 Mid Black Metallic Silver / Hyper Pink

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Black Metallic”

Color: Black/Metallic Silver-Hyper Pink-Anthracite

Style Code: DX3061-001

Release Date: 2022

While Air Force 1 Mid has been ignored by the label as well sneakerheads in the past, this year took a different turn due to the launch of many iterations, including the iconic and hyped Stussy collaboration. Now, for the second week of September, the label is launching another makeover for the mid-top silhouette on September 8, 2022, for $185.

It is a premium pair and comes clad in Black / Metallic Silver / Hyper Pink / Anthracite. The upper comes constructed out of black leather, whereas the interior of the sneakers comes in a plush velvet-like material to give a premium feel. The site introduces the shoe as:

"The Air Force 1 Mid; noun; a deliverer of high-end hoops to fashion experiences. With premium leather, waxed laces, and a Metallic Silver Swoosh, the b-ball original crosses hardwood comfort with off-court flair that's inspired by artisan craft."

The most prominent part of the shoe is the flashy accents in Hyper Pink tint at the footbed. The shoe also features an outsole graphic, clad in opaque Anthracite, which enriches the design while echoing the '80s era. Another pop is added with the metallic silver swooshes.

2) Nike Air Force 1 '07 White Metallic Silver

Nike Air Force 1 '07 White Metallic Silver (Image via Nike)

The Air Force 1 '07 White Metallic Silver shoe comes in a premium low-top silhouette. The Metallic Silver-accented sneakers come as the latest silhouette proposition, with high-quality white leather making up the upper. The shoe is slated to be released on September 8, 2022, for $150.

The shoe comes clad in White / Metallic Silver / Coconut Milk / Hyper Pink colorway, with most of the upper covered in white, which is a nod to the original Kilgore-designed sneakers. The white is accentuated with shimmering swooshes on the lateral and medial sides. The official site introduces the shoe as:

"The Air Force 1 '07: noun; a deliverer of high-end hoops to fashion experiences. Flashy accents, like its Hyper Pink tinting and outsole graphic, enrich the look, while era-echoing, '80s construction keeps it rooted to the original. Lace-up and find that nothin'-but-net style."

The white laces feature a small silver square lace dubrae. The look is finished off with a light gum brown sole unit, which is experimented with the midsole and outsole clad in smokey Coconut Milk hue and the anthracite lining. The footbed features a Hyper Pink hued swoosh logo.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Premium Vintage Pecan

Clad in an earthy hue, the swoosh label is unveiling a Nike Air Force 1 Low model in a vintage Pecan makeover featuring jewel swooshes. The Beaverton brand has unveiled a pair of brown Pecan sneakers, which are constructed out of tumbled leather.

The pair comes clad in Pecan / Black / Coconut Milk colorway, with most of the upper featuring rustic Pecan colorway. The pair is given a pop of color by adding light blue laces into the mix. The Nike site describes the shoe as:

"Sophisticated and versatile, this edition of the AF1 lets you ring in a new age of vintage. The artisan crafted design uses premium leather in rustic Pecan, while era-echoing '80s construction brings back that hook-shot look you love. A woven tongue label and jeweled Swoosh win points for style."

In the south, the pair's sole unit comes clad in Coconut Milk hue and adds to the true retro appeal. The most prominent part is the black jeweled swoosh over the lateral and medial sides. The sneakers are slated to be released on SNKRS on September 9, 2022, at a retail price of $150.

4) Women's Nike Air Force 1 Coconut Milk and Lemon Wash

Women's Nike Air Force 1 Coconut Milk and Lemon Wash (Image via Nike)

Air Force 1 will be appearing in an inline colorway with a Coconut Milk and Lemon Wash hue. The pair further features an ever-beloved Jewel swoosh into the fold. The Women's Air Force 1 Coconut Milk and Lemon Wash is slated to be released on Nike SNKRS on September 14, 2022, at a retail price of $120.

The pair provide a vintage outlook with Coconut Milk / Light Bone / Lemon Wash colorway. Most of the leather uppers are clad in Coconut Milk hue, which is accentuated with the Lemon Wash fixtures. Introducing the shoe on its official site, the company says:

"Let your hoops style pop with this jelly Swoosh-garnished Air Force 1. Classic embellishments pair with a crisp Coconut Milk leather upper and Lemon Wash outsole for a vintage effect that makes it look like you pulled 'em from the history books."

The Lemon Wash hue can be seen accentuated over the laces and midsoles. Another hue is added to the mix with the features of Light Bone hue over the lining and embroidered branding.

5) Nike Air Force 1 Mid Grey Fog Enamel Green

Another mid-top Air Force 1 silhouette has been added to the offering for September Week 2. The pair will be dressed in an Enamel Green makeover and will be released on Nike SNKRS on September 14, 2022, for a retail price of $140.

The pairs are clad in a neutral-toned color blocking pattern in Grey Fog / Enamel Green / Alpha Orange / Sail hues. The titular green minty color will cover more of the slub canvas uppers, which will be accentuated with the grey fog overlays. Advertising about the shoe, the site says:

"Certify your style fresh in the b-ball original. Harnessing the era of fade away jump shots and outside hook shots, its premium materials feature natural imperfections that make 'em look like you've been wearing your kicks for years. Throwback labeling puts the cherry on top, boosting the retro appeal for these timeless wardrobe staples."

The enamel green covers perforated toe boxes, quarter panels, and the tumbled leather straps. The green is accentuated with the grey fog overlays at the tongues and swooshes. The look is finished odd with the creamy coating of the sole unit. The insole features a "Certified Fresh" stamp instead of traditional Nike Air branding.

