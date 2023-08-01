5 movies to watch if you like They Cloned Tyrone

The mystery fantasy movie They Cloned Tyrone was recently released on Netflix on July 21. With the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and the extreme hype surrounding them, many movies that are being released during this time are not receiving the attention they deserve. Fortunately, They Cloned Tyrone has till managed to secure significant attention from cinephiles.

With a stellar cast, which includes Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris, among others, this movie is worth watching for those who love the fusion of distinct genres as it contains a little bit of everything, including science fiction, mystery, and comedy. Directed by Juel Taylor (known for writing the screenplay of Creed II), They Cloned Tyrone is about an unconventional trio who uncover a government cloning conspiracy.

The movie received largely positive reviews from critics after its premiere at the American Black Film Festival and its release on Netflix. Audiences who have watched it have been praising the comedic timing and the performances of the cast. Thus, those who enjoyed the thrilling and mind-bending experience of watching They Cloned Tyrone, may likely be on the lookout for more movies that offer a similar mix of intrigue, suspense, and thought-provoking storytelling.

5 movies like They Cloned Tyrone that will leave you laughing and biting your nails at the same time

1) Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Boots Riley's directorial debut, Sorry to Bother You is a sci-fi comedy film that takes viewers on an exciting adventure that is weird and hilarious. Cassius Green, a young African-American salesperson who finds an original strategy for success, serves as the film's central character. As Cassius advances in the organization, he starts to uncover a sinister secret that calls into question his morality and beliefs.

The film features renowned stars such as Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, Armie Hammer, Donald Glover, and Steven Yeun, among others. It is a stimulating movie which presents a novel viewpoint on capitalism, racism, and the quest for power. Fans of They Cloned Tyrone should not miss Sorry to Bother You because of its quirky narrative and societal satire.

2) Get Out (2017)

The innovative, genre-defying horror-thriller Get Out explores racial dynamics and contemporary social issues. The movie is based on the story of Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), an African-American man, who quickly discovers that something dark lies beneath the friendly exterior of his girlfriend's family when he visits them.

Get Out is Jordan Peele's debut movie as a filmmaker and is a deftly produced work that has surprises around every corner. He won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards along with nominations for Best Picture and Best Director.

Critics regard this movie as one of the best films of the 2010s. The concepts addressed in They Cloned Tyrone are wonderfully complemented by Get Out, making it an absolute must-watch for fans of provocative flicks.

3) Us (2019)

The spooky and suspenseful horror movie Us from Jordan Peele, the man behind Get Out, is nothing short of a masterpiece. The plot centres around a family on vacation, whose relaxing trip becomes terrifying when they encounter evil doppelgangers. They quickly come to understand that the ultimate terror runs far deeper within themselves as they fight their evil versions.

Us was critically praised for Peele's gripping screenplay and the lead actress Lupita Nyong'o's performance. It was also a commercial success, grossing around $256 million worldwide. For those who loved They Cloned Tyrone, Us is a superb supplement to this list, thanks to its outstanding acting and compelling story.

4) Oblivion (2013)

Oblivion takes viewers on an incredible sci-fi odyssey set in a post-apocalyptic Earth. Famed actor Tom Cruise stars as Drone repairman Jack Harper who learns startling realities about his work and the society that he believed he understood. The movie immerses the viewers with its magnificent visuals and compelling plot as he struggles with identity and reality.

The movie was a commercial success and also featured other renowned stars such as Morgan Freeman, Andrea Riseborough, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Oblivion should be on your radar if you yearn for a intelectually stimulating and graphically stunning encounter similar to They Cloned Tyrone.

5) Enemy (2013)

From acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve comes the psychological thriller Enemy, which keeps viewers contemplating until the end. The film is loosely adapted from Jose Saramago's 2002 novel, The Double.

The movie centres on a college professor (Jake Gyllenhaal) who develops a crush on a minor actor after learning that they are physically identical. The lines between fact and fantasy blur as he digs more into the actor's life, coming to a startling discovery.

Enemy was an enormous critical success and was named the Best Canadian Film of the Year at Toronto Film Critics Association Awards 2014. This aesthetically arresting and cognitively challenging film keeps audiences thinking about its meaning long after the credits have rolled.

These five films provide a superb range of stimulating and compelling entertainment for lovers of They Cloned Tyrone. Each movie on this list offers a distinctive and remarkable viewing experience, from thought-provoking science fiction to spine-chilling horror and insightful social commentary.