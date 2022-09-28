5 popular Zara collabs of all time

Zara has historically been very picky about collaborations. In July 2020, the label launched a pair of sneakers with Playstation. In 2021, the label partnered with Barbie and Lotto.

However, in 2022, surprisingly, the label has partnered with multiple names including Khloe Kardashian's Good American, Susan Feng, Studio Nicholson, Rolling Stone, and more. Each of these collaborations connects the Spanish fast-fashion retailer with a novel area of fashion.

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed the five best Zara collaborations of all time.

Top 5 Zara collaborations of all time which one needs to take note of

1) Good American x Zara denim collaboration

Good American x Zara denim collaboration (Image via @khloekardashian / Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian's Good American label collaborated with Zara to release a size-inclusive denim collection. The collaborative line was released on the official e-commerce site of Good American and select retailers on May 5, 2022 and was available until May 13, 2022. The collection was released at prices ranging from $25 to $100.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to announce her collaboration on April 28, 2022, as she wrote in a caption,

"I am so proud to announce America's most inclusive fashion brand joining forces with the world's largest fashion retailer @Zara!!! The denim collection of your dreams coming to a city near you. I can't wait for you all to get your hands on these."

The collaborative offering included four variants of jeans including a bootcut style, a high-rise skinny style, a classic slim style, and a '90s relaxed style. All the jeans were available in sizes from 00 to 30.

2) Zara x Sony PlayStation sneakers

aGOODoutfit @aGOODoutfit Zara x Sony 'PlayStation' kids sneaker ($50 USD) 🕹 Zara x Sony 'PlayStation' kids sneaker ($50 USD) 🕹 https://t.co/R5uT7bacfa

The Spanish label and Sony teamed up in July 2020 to release a PlayStation-inspired kids' sneaker. The shoes' uppers were constructed from a grey-hued poly material with a contrasting black trim. The grey and black hues were a nod to PlayStation 1.

The tongue featured a full-color PlayStation graphic and the heels featured recognizable PS1 "Power" button graphics. The tongue and heels both were clad in black hues with "PlayStation" graphics. The laces were replaced with elastic bands for a secure fit. It also featured the PlayStation's signature controls, "X," triangle, and circle.

The pair was released at a retail price of $50 at the official e-commerce site of Zara.

3) Zara x Barbie womenswear athleisure collection

Zara x Barbie apparel and accessories collection (Image via @panthera_andrea / Twitter)

While Barbiercore is a relatively new fad, the fast-fashion retailer jumped on the wagon last year. In 2021, the two labels got together to launch an apparel and accessories collection. To mark the 62nd anniversary of Barbie, Mattel collaborated with Zara for a 8-piece female athleisure capsule.

The collection boasted of 90's inspired pieces in pink hues, sweats, and cropped tees. Pieces such as one-piece swimsuits, hoodies, shorts, tees, jogger pants, bikini tops, and bikini bottoms were offered in prices ranging from $29.90 to $59.90.

4) Zara x Stranger Things kidswear collection

Hayley England 💪 🎵 👠 💃 @always_glam My 8 year old Daughter has never watched Stranger Things but she seems to know all about the characters and wanted this T Shirt from Zara My 8 year old Daughter has never watched Stranger Things but she seems to know all about the characters and wanted this T Shirt from Zara https://t.co/C80hdDvsqX

Stranger Things has collaborated with several brands such as H&M and Vans in year 2022 and Zara was also on the list. The June 2022 collection included a line of boys' clothing featuring Stranger Things graphics. Pieces such as tees, shorts, caps, sneakers, and more were launched for kids between 6 to 14.

The label also launched the collection with its Zara's Join Life label, a modern technology allowing manufacturers to cut down on their water consumption.

The collection included:

Stranger Things Ringer Tee, which retailed for $17.90. Tie-Dye Loose Fit Denim Shorts, which retailed for $29.90. Stranger Things Characters Tee, which retailed for $17.90. Relaxed Fit Logo Denim Shorts, which retailed for $32.90. Kids' Leather Sneakers, which retailed for $59.90.

5) Zara x Lotto

Zara x Lotto (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Italian sportswear brand Lotto collaborated with the Spanish fast-fashion label to create a series of high-summer looks inspired by the 60's aesthetics. In an official press release Andrea Tomat, President of Lotto Sport Italia, talked about the collaboration,

"We are very proud of this collaboration with Zara that proves once again the extraordinary versatility and verve of the Lotto brand, which is able to maintain an absolute coherence between the world of great sports performances of its athletes and the new trends and demands of eclectic and innovative consumers."

He further talked about his expectations from the collaborative collection,

"With this collection we wanted to explore a world we have always admired, bringing with us the hallmarks of our sporting DNA."

The collection included limited-edition shorts, dresses, tops, shoes, and accessories. A few pieces such as mini dresses and tops were featured with cut-out details.

The collection also included a recycled polyester miniskirts, second skin jumpsuits, headbands, black and white acetate sunglasses, and minimally designed tees. The entire collection donned a summery color palette, including sorbet shades such as mint green, milk green, and sky blue.

The collaborative capsule collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Zara on July 16, 2021, while it also saw a later launch in-stores on July 19, 2021.

