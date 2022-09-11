5 upcoming Nike sneaker releases for September week 3 (September 15 to September 21)

The September releases of the Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike are already in full force. With the third week of September already in tow, Nike brand enthusiasts are anticipating more exciting releases. The sportswear behemoth is planning to launch multiple silhouettes in the upcoming week from its many sub-labels.

The swoosh label, which is currently ranked the number one sportswear brand by Statista, has continued to maintain its relevance in the sneaker industry due to its uncontested technology, unique GRs, high-profile collaborations, and sleek designs.

With its continued presence in the sneaker industry, the label will be launching a slew of its iconic classics such as Dunks, Air Forces, and Jordans this week. As such, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the top five upcoming silhouettes that can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS from the third week of September (September 15 to September 21, 2022).

Top 5 upcoming silhouettes via Nike SNKRS in Week 3 of September 2022

1) Nike Air Force 1 "Patched Up"

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Air Force 1 Low "Patched Up" dropping on September 15th Air Force 1 Low "Patched Up" dropping on September 15th https://t.co/GhQ6Dzy5Cf

The first on the list is the Air Force 1 Low silhouette, which has been enjoying the entirety of the limelight due to its 40th anniversary. These upcoming sneakers pays homage to the City of Angels and incorporates multiple patches and a color scheme inspired by the LA Dodgers.

The upcoming pair is clad in Racer Blue / University Blue / White colorway and is constructed out of premium canvas material. The pair's base is clad in a racer blue hue, accentuating the hits of University Blue over the iconic swooshes. The official site introduces the shoe in the following manner:

"Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, this special edition AF1 '07 shows off the many identities of Los Angeles. From surf bum to street baller to badass biker, graffiti artist and peace, love and rock-and-roller, the hodgepodge of patches on the upper show that there's more than one way to do LA."

The LA-themed references are given through patches. The images over the patches include roses, flames, checker prints, spray prints, and sunsets. The sneakers' tongue features an "Anniversary Edition" lettering. The sneakers are slated to be released on SNKRS website on September 15, 2022, at a retail price of $120.

2) J Balvin x Air Jordan 2

J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collaborative pair of the Colombian singer J Balvin with the Jordan label comes clad in Celestine Blue / White / Multi Color palette. The upper part of the shoes is constructed out of tough and durable textile material. Most of the upper is clad in Celestine Blue color.

This hue contrasts with the blue sky and angelic cloud hues over the mudguards, heels, and the sockliners. The Celestial Blue hues is further complemented by baby blue ripstop side wall panels. The official site introduces the shoes as:

"Like a breath of fresh air, this AJ2 refreshes its '86 design with plenty of energetic details and the sky's-the-limit style of the Prince of Reggaeton. This one's all about following your light, taking care of your mind and jumping for your dreams. So lace-up and jump light."

The shoes are given a serene aesthetic with cloud pattern motifs over the lower heel overlays and sockliners. The rear of the shoe features the iconic smiley face. The shoe also features glow-in-the-dark elements over the basketball-and-wings logo and a lighting bolt logo. The shoes can be availed from September 15, 2022, at a retail price of $300.

3) Nocta x Nike Hot Step Terra Black and Yellow

Drake's Nocta is collaborating with Nike to launch another makeover of the Hot Step Terra silhouette in Black / University Gold colorway. The newly-surfaced makeover is two tones as the base is covered in black with University Gold detailing over the silhouette.

The University Gold hue hits are featured over the toe boxes, which feature small-sized yellow swooshes embroidered over the lace dubrae sections. The sockliners are clad in lighter blue-toned hues and feature the Nike's swoosh and Nocta star branding. The official site states:

"The first signature shoe from NOCTA perfectly blends the ethos of the brand. The design effortlessly weaves together retro Nike familiarity, unparalleled comfort, functionality and a minimalistic yet subtly aggressive design."

The tongue flaps feature another Nocta logo and mildly speckled black laces on top. The yellow-hued heel counters add more appeal to the body. Lastly, the silhouette features a two-tone muted shoe box emblazoned with a minimal swoosh and NOCTA lettering.

The silhouette will be released via Nike SNKRS on September 16, 2022, at a retail price of $180.

4) AJKO 1 White and Black

AJKO 1 White and Black (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AJKO 1 black and white colorway is constructed out of canvas material with tints of light gray, white, and gray hues. The light gray and white tints predominantly cover the uppers and overlays. The base is colored in white, while the light gray covers the overlays affix over the toe boxes, vamp, and heel counters.

The eyelets of the sneakers are covered in the platinumesque gray element. Additionally, the white tongue flaps are placed on top, covered by creamy white lace fasteners. Introducing the shoe, the Nike site writes:

"Turn heads in the AJKO 1. Without giving away any design secrets (we like a little mystery), it repackages MJ's first icon using a mix of synthetic leather and canvas. With a decidedly relaxed look, fresh Black and White color theme, and connection to the '85 original."

The inner lining of the shoe is clad in black, while the footbed is white. Moreover, the white sockliners feature black Nike swoosh logos. The AJKO 1 Grayscale sneakers are scheduled to be released on the official e-commerce site SNKRS on September 17, 2022, at a retail price of $150.

5) Air Kukini SE Summit White and Aviator Grey

小言 @ko_go_to In addition to the “Leopard” pair, Nike will also be releasing an upcoming “Topography” colorway of the Air Kukini.＞＞



Nike Air Kukini “Topography”

Color: Summit White/Aviator Grey-Mystic Navy

Style Code: DV1894-100

Release Date: 2022

Price: $135 In addition to the “Leopard” pair, Nike will also be releasing an upcoming “Topography” colorway of the Air Kukini.＞＞Nike Air Kukini “Topography”Color: Summit White/Aviator Grey-Mystic NavyStyle Code: DV1894-100Release Date: 2022Price: $135 https://t.co/xldSKMk9Bm

The swoosh label is releasing a new iteration of the Air Kukini in Summit White and Aviator Gray, and this marks the first in the line-up for 2022. The shoe is covered in TPU cage uppers that is inspired by the imprint spyder tech. The base on the upper is clad in a Mystic Navy hue, which is printed in a psychedelic pattern.

In describing the sneakers, the official site writes:

"Casual meets technical with the Air Kukini. Inspired by its connection to triathlons, its stretchy neoprene-like fabric gets updated with an all-over topographical print. Outdoorsy colors like Summit White and Treeline Green add an adventurous touch, while the webbed support system keeps you feeling sporty."

The mystic navy hue contrasts with the Summit White accents which cover the heel overlays and the toeboxes. As one heads south, the midsoles are covered in white and feature visible air cushioning. The shoe will be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS at a retail price of $140 on September 20, 2022.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar