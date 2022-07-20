5 upcoming sneaker releases on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Sneakerheads can rejoice because Thursday, July 21, 2022, may just be the most exciting day in a while for sneaker releases. Sneaker giants Jordan, Converse and Adidas have new and exciting releases lined up for July 21 and fans will be able to take their pick.

Nike will be dropping two major collaborative offerings. They have paired up with Union LA for a new spin on the Un-Cortez, and their partnership with Comme de Garcons will lead to a new iteration of Nike Air Sunder Max. Jordan brand, on the other hand, will be bringing their collaboration with highly-celebrated rapper Travis Scott to the forefront with the release of 'Reverse Mocha.'

Adidas is partnering with Beyonce's Ivy Park label to bring multiple footwear offerings for Queen Bey's fans. Lastly, Converse will be celebrating the power of individuality and the history of the African American diaspora through its collaborative offering with Barriers.

Follow along as we go through what you need to know about the most exciting releases scheduled for Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Nike, Adidas, Jordan, and Converse set to drop collaboration sneakers on Thursday, July 21, 2022

1) Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha (Image via Sportskeeda)

Travis Scott's label Cactus Plant recenty collaborated with the Jordan Brand for a Air Jordan 1 Reverse Mocha colorway. Inspired by the Dark Mocha released in 2019, the latest colorway from the dynamic duo will launch on Nike SNKRS for a retail price of $150.

The sneakers come in a Sail/University Red/Ridgerock colorway. The base is clad in a lighter shade of brown and is constructed with nubuck materials. The addition of premium sail leather overlays makes the design elegant. Furthermore, the sail color provides perfect contrast against the shade Ridgerock.

Common to all the releases in the past from the collaborative duo, the extended swooshes create a reverse pattern in white. Small pops of red appear in the branding details. The off-white midsole and the brown outsoles cement the minimalism aspect of the design.

2) Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas' IVYTOPIA

Beyonce's fashion label Ivy Park is collaborating with German sportswear giant Adidas for a footwear, apparel, and accessories line that has been dubbed as 'IVYTOPIA.'

The collection will offer the following sneakers:

Ivy Park x adidas UltraBOOST 22, which will retail for $200. Ivy Park x adidas Savage Trail, which will retail for $180. Ivy Park x adidas Stan Smith Dipped, which will retail for $110. Ivy Park x adidas Superstar, which will retail for $150. Ivy Park x adidas Superstar Mule, which will retail for $150.

They will mostly feature vibrant colors like neon green and pink. The UltraBOOST silhouette, however, will have a classic, muted color option.

Beyonce's branding is kept to a minimum in the collection, with only "IVY PARK" lettering appearing on the shoes' tongues alongside Adidas' Three-Stripe logo. The sneakers will drop on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, CONFIRMED, on July 21, 2022. The in-store drop is scheduled for July 22, 2022.

3) Union LA x Nike Un-Cortez Drop 2

Union LA x Nike Un-Cortez Drop 2 (Image via @unionlosangeles / Instagram)

Chris Gibbs' streetwear sneaker boutique Union LA is collaborating with Nike to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Un-Cortez. The Union LA site introduces the collection as:

"We proudly present the UNION x Nike Un-Cortez, a collection that celebrates 50 years of the Cortez by reimagining the silhouette as an expression of the rich history and cultural diversity in Los Angeles."

The first drop from the Un-Cortez collection arrived on June 21, 2022, and it featured the colorways Sesame and Off Noir. The second drop is scheduled to release exactly a month after the first drop and it will feature two more colorways of the iconic Cortez silhouette, namely Lemon Frost and Smoke Grey.

The launch will pay homage to the original pair, which was launched in 1972, with "Cortez '72" lettering over the dubraes. Both pairs will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Union LA for a retail price of $150.

4) Comme de Garcons x Nike Air Sunder Max

First teased on the Comme de Garcons Homme Plus Spring Summer 2022 Tokyo runway, Nike's Air Max Sunder SP sneakers will be officially launching on the Dover Street Market's e-commerce site.

For the collaboration, CDG is crafting the iconic Air Max Sunder with premium materials. The upper and lower bumper will be constructed with neoprene and nubuck, respectively. The addition of retro "AOR" lettering, embroidered over the sock-like, zipper integrated tongue, is an excellent branding touch. The shoes also feature the "Comme des Garcons Homme Plus" lettering and a webbing tongue tag.

The collaboration will drop three colorways, namely Triple Black, Triple White, and White/Black. Each pair will cost £280 (approx $333) at the Dover Street Market's in-store showroom and on the website.

5) Converse x Barriers 2-piece footwear collection

Converse x Barriers 2-piece footwear collection (Image via Converse)

Converse is parterning with New York-based label Barriers for the first time. The latter is making quite an impact by educating the masses about inclusion while celebrating the rich history of black people.

The collection will be offering two silhouettes:

Converse x Barriers Chuck 70, which can be availed for a retail price of $110. Converse x Barriers Pro Leather, which can be availed for a retail price of $110.

The latest collaboration will help the New York-based label further their cause of highlighting the African American diaspora and their culture. The collaborative collection will also offer a three-piece apparel capsule.

You can buy the collection on the official e-commerce site of Converse.

