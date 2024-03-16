6 best footwear to wear with skinny jeans

The return of the skinny jeans era sees a resurgence in the timeless appeal of second-skin denim, with high-waisted skinny-fitted jeans reclaiming their status as a coveted trend reminiscent of the 2010s.

The versatility of skinny jeans offers a plethora of shoe preferences to complement this sleek silhouette. From elegant ballerina shoes to stylish sneakers, the options are endless, allowing individuals to customize their footwear selections to match various occasions and personal styles.

Some of the best footwear to pair with skinny jeans

Choosing the right pair of footwear with skinny jeans can be overwhelming. Team Sportskeeda has cherry-picked some footwear options below to ease this decision-making process.

Loafers

Ballet Flats

Ankle Boots

High Pump Heels

Strappy stiletto

Transparent Heels

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few brands or types, let us know your opinion.

1) Loafers

Loafers exude sophistication in footwear, seamlessly blending formal elegance with casual flair, especially when paired with skinny jeans. This versatile combination effortlessly elevates one's appearance while maintaining a relaxed vibe.

Rothy's loafers, known for their flat and sleek design, create an ideal choice when paired with skinny jeans. These loafers offer a simple yet stylish look suitable for regular wear. With prices starting at $169, they epitomize both affordability and fashion-forwardness.

Similarly, Madewell presents a range of chic loafers that complement jeans. Notably, the collaborative Weejunes loafers with G.H.Bass stand out as a stylish option for pairing with skinny pants, available at $185 in-store.

2) Ballet Flats

Balletcore continues to dominate the footwear realm in 2024, with the timeless combination of ballet flats and skinny jeans captivating fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The previous year's trend of Mary Jane shoes and ballet flats remains strong, setting a feminine tone for the current year.

Pairing ballet flats with skinny jeans not only exudes style but also offers practicality and ease of wear. Among the standout options for ballet flats, Tory Burch's Cap-Toe Ballet is priced at $248, offering elegance and sophistication for those seeking it.

For a more accessible option, Everlane's Day Gloves ballet flats offer both style and comfort, feature a convenient pull tab, and are available for $135 at the store. Those inclined towards luxury and designer shoes may opt for Maison Margiela's Tabi ballerina, obtainable at Farfetch for $1338, epitomizing opulence and refinement.

3) Ankle Boots

Pairing ankle boots with any ensemble can effortlessly elevate the look, adding a bold and fashionable edge, especially when paired with simple skinny jeans. Whether opting for booties or classic Chelsea boots, these versatile footwear options are essential in any wardrobe, adding a touch of sophistication to any ensemble.

Madewell offers a diverse selection of Chelsea boots ideal for styling with skinny jeans, with the Justine Ankle boots standing out for their leather craftsmanship and elegant kitten heels, priced at $228 in-store.

For those seeking sophistication and timeless elegance, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin present exquisite options in pointy-toe ankle boots. The Cycas boot by Jimmy Choo, featuring sleek lines and kitten heels, exudes luxury and style and is available for $1275 in-store.

4) High Pump Heels

Pumps, timeless classics with a legacy of elegance, effortlessly elongate the silhouette and elevate any outfit, especially when paired with skinny jeans.

Loewe boasts an exquisite collection of toe pumps, with the toy pump emerging as a standout piece. Featuring a petal-shaped toe and crafted from luxurious goat leather, this shoe effortlessly blends functionality with beauty, accentuated by its distinctive toy heels. Available at the store for $990, the Loewe Toy pump is a must-have for those seeking style and playfulness.

For a touch of sophistication and modern flair, Tory Burch presents the Jessa D'Orsey pumps. Adorned with metal embellishments on the upper and featuring a square-split heel, these pumps exude contemporary elegance, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Priced at $478, the Tory Burch Jessa D'Orsey pumps are a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and style.

5) Strappy Stilleto

Sleek strappy stilettos are an excellent choice to pair with skinny jeans, adding sophistication and allure to one's look. Whether for a dinner date or a party, these feminine shoes effortlessly elevate any outfit with their timeless elegance.

Valentino Garavani's Rockstud ankle strap sandals are a standout option in the realm of strappy heels, available in various colorways to suit every taste. Priced at $1160 in-store, these sandals exude luxury and style, making them a coveted addition to any wardrobe.

Christian Louboutin, renowned for its iconic red soles, offers the Ginko Girl, a new launch that epitomizes the brand's signature glamour. With its pastel shade and golden embellishments at the heel, this shoe adds a pop of color and a dash of modishness to any outfit. Retailing at $1195 at the brand's store, the Christian Louboutin Ginko Girl is a must-have for fashion-forward individuals looking to make a statement with their footwear.

6) Transparent Heels

Clear heels have become a prominent trend in contemporary fashion, embraced by celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian for their chic and stylish appeal. When paired with skinny jeans, these transparent shoes add a touch of modernity and sophistication to any ensemble.

Steve Madden offers an impressive collection of clear heels, with the Clearer strappy heel standing out for its simple yet elegant design. Featuring two straps at the toe and ankle and a transparent block heel, this shoe exudes understated glamour and can be yours for $68.

For those seeking a more luxurious option, Alexander Wang introduces sleek strappy heels adorned with bead embellishments and slender straps. Priced at $680, these heels epitomize elegance and sophistication, making them a coveted choice for fashion-forward individuals.

In addition to heels and sandals, sneakers are a versatile and comfortable option to pair with skinny jeans. Embracing the trend of chunky dad shoes, New Balance offers a selection of sneakers that add volume to the slim silhouette of skinny jeans while ensuring comfort.

For those seeking a more elevated look, platform-based sneakers from Puma offer a touch of magic to the ensemble. With their elevated soles, these sneakers add height and style to any outfit, making them a fashionable choice for both casual and semi-formal occasions.