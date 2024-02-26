6 Game of Thrones spinoffs that are all under development

Game of Thrones has undoubtedly been one of the most popular titles of the decade. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss developed the series as an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's popular epic novel series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

Game of Thrones first arrived on HBO in 2011, airing a total of eight seasons until 2019. The show quickly became a global phenomenon, attracting viewership from across the world and acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Understandably, Game of Thrones' success has led HBO to create a whole franchise under the banner, expanding on the universe and further adapting Martin's literature for screen. House of the Dragon, the first title to follow after Game of Thrones, has also been a huge success for HBO.

With that in mind, we explore some of the other Game of Thrones spinoffs that you can expect to catch on screen in the future. While there have been talks of multiple other titles under the franchise, this article enlists the ones that have been confirmed by HBO to be in development.

Nine Voyages, 10,000 Ships, and 4 more spin-offs from the Game of Thrones universe

1) Nine Voyages (animated)

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Nine Voyages is an upcoming animated fantasy adventure drama series from HBO. Set to be a spin-off prequel to HBO's House of the Dragon, the story for Nine Voyages is being developed by Bruno Heller alongside George R.R. Martin himself.

The series puts the spotlight on Lord Corlys Velaryon, the character who headed House Velaryon in House of the Dragon. However, Nine Voyages would explore the earlier part of his life that he spent exploring the high seas. Some of the places that Velaryon would visit during his journeys are Pentos, Dragonstone, Lys, Myr, Yi Ti, and Leng.

Although the series was initially set to be a live-action series, budgetary constraints and creative decisions changed the form to animation. R.R. Martin has also stood by this decision, citing that recreating the adventures of the seas would be much more taxing and not as accurate in live-action.

While Nine Voyages has been confirmed by HBO, the series has not received a green light to go into production as of yet. Understandably, even a tentative date of release is out of the question.

2) 10,000 Ships

An illustration of Princess Nymeria by J.K. Drummond

10,000 Ships is another upcoming fantasy series from HBO that has been in the works for some time now. The series is being written by Amanda Segel, the person who co-executive produced Person of Interest and Helstorm.

10,000 Ships is set nearly a millennium before the events of Game of Thrones, even predating House of the Dragon by more than 800 years. The central spotlight will fall on the legendary founder of Dorne, Princess Nymeria.

After losing to the dragon lords of Valyria, Nymeria set out with the Rhoynars on 10,000 ships in search of a new place to call home. She then allied the Rhoyonars with the House Martell and went on to conquer and bring the entirety of Dorne under her rule.

Although HBO has confirmed that they are working on the show, cast and crew names are yet to be linked to the project. Understandably, a release date is also out of the question right now.

3) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is another Game of Thrones spin-off series that has been confirmed by HBO. The upcoming series is set to be an adaptation of Martin's Dunk and Egg series of books, which is also set in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe.

After almost one year of talks about the series being under consideration by HBO, The Hedge Knight was confirmed to be under development in April 2023 during the Warner Bros. Discovery press presentation. The on-screen adaptation for the series is being done by the writer of The Pusuit of Happyness and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Steve Conrad.

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, there was Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg." - HBO

Set almost a century before the events of Game of Thrones, the series will delve into the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V. Targaryen before he became king. No cast members or production timeline have been provided by HBO yet.

4) The Golden Empire (animated)

The Golden Empire is an upcoming animated spin-off series from HBO that is also based within George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones universe. The screenplay is being handled by a young and talented writer alongside Martin himself, as noted in his blog.

Currently under development by HBO for their streaming service, Max, the animated series will move away from the central continent of Westeros. The Golden Empire is apparently set to revolve around the Yi Ti region, which is located on the eastern end of Essos.

With no lead characters yet on the forefront, the main thing fans are waiting for is the representation of the culture and heritage of the extremely advanced society of Yi Ti. Currently only in development, the show has yet to receive a release date.

5) Unititled Jon Snow sequel series

Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

Jon Snow was undoubtedly one of the most popular and pivotal characters in the Game of Thrones series. Throughout the eight seasons, Snow's character traversed through multiple hardships to evolve into arguably one of the most liked characters as well.

With such a huge fan base and scope for a much more extensive plot to be developed, Jon Snow's character is getting his own spin-off sequel. The series has yet to receive an official name and is currently just going as the 'untitled Jon Snow spinoff'. While HBO has confirmed development on the concept, the project hasn't yet received the green light as of 2023.

George R.R. Martin said that the idea was initially pitched by Kit Harrington himself, taking into account the anti-climactic send-off of his character. If green-lit, this would be the only title under the franchise that would explore the world after the events of The Last War.

6) House of the Dragon season 2

Expand Tweet

House of the Dragon is a fantasy drama series from HBO that came as a spin-off prequel to their extremely popular title, Game of Thrones. Created by Ryan Condal alongside Martin himself, the show took inspiration from his 2018 book, Fire & Blood. The show premiered with a 10-episode season in 2022, receiving widespread love from critics and fans alike.

A second season was green-lit within a week of its release and is currently set for a 2024 summer release. Prominent actors like Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim have joined the cast alongside returning actors like Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, and others.

These are the titles under HBO's Game of Thrones franchise that are currently under development. Fans need to wait just a few more months before catching the latest addition to George R.R. Martin's world of politics, war, and dragons.