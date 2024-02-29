6 up-and-coming directors to keep an eye out for

In the last few years, many new up-and-coming directors have come up in Hollywood who are bringing fresh perspectives and inclusive content to the screen. In most cases, these filmmakers worked as part of a film crew in the past and made the natural jump to fill the director's shoes. However, there are also cases when actors with industry know-how switch to directing to explore beyond their craft.

Given the growing interest in the field, new faces are always joining the industry in the hope of making a mark. Presently, a select few up-and-coming directors have made headlines for their inclination to explore new concepts and experiment with new direction styles.

Not only that, these directors from different backgrounds are opening the industry to fresh stories that focus on communities, issues, and angles that haven't been fully explored in cinema before. Cinephiles looking for interesting new content should make a point of checking out these new faces who are aiming for a productive run in the industry in the coming years.

Cooper Raiff, Kogonada, and four other up-and-coming directors viewers are excited for

1) Brandon Cronenberg

Horror movie fans have high expectations from this up-and-coming director as his father David Cronenberg is said to be one of the first filmmakers to introduce the body horror genre.

Like his father, he also has a knack for horror, but what sets him apart is the way he infuses intriguing science fiction elements into his narratives. This distinctive take on horror has certainly turned many heads in his favor.

Cronenberg directed Antiviral in 2012 and Possessor in 2020. However, the movie that helped put him on the map was the highly acclaimed Infinity Pool (2023). Cinephiles will be interested to know that he is currently working on an adaptation of J. G. Ballard's Super-Cannes.

2) Cooper Raiff

This up-and-coming director earned the industry's respect when he proved he was capable of carrying a whole project. Writing, producing, directing and acting, Raiff exemplified his skills and ability to do it all himself. His directorial debut Shithouse (2020) that won big at the South by Southwest festival is a testament to that fact.

Apple TV+ subscribers will know him from the rom-com, Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022), wherein he acted and directed. His past work showcases his talent for telling realistic, endearing stories. Fans will hope that the streak continues in his upcoming work, which includes The Trashers starring David Harbour, in addition to two TV shows, titled Hal & Harper and Exciting Times.

3) Kogonada

Even from his days as a video essay creator, fans believe Kogonada showcased a deep understanding of the techniques and structures seen in cinema. Both his directorial debut Columbus (2017), and his second film, After Yang (2021), earned praise for their striking and ethereal cinematography. He has also directed some episodes of Pachinko.

Kogonada takes care of highlighting aesthetic wide shots that establish the emotions of the characters and the essence of the plot. The visual imagery in his work comes across as meticulously planned and researched, while his distinctive aesthetic is one of the reasons why he has earned respect from industry stalwarts.

He is currently working on The Acolyte, which stars Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae.

4) Laurel Parmet

When an up-and-coming director is working on their first project, it is not always easy to check all the boxes, but Laurel Parmet proved that it can certainly be done. Her directorial debut, The Starling Girl (2023), is a coming-of-age movie that showcases her ability to tell complex stories with vivid imagery that keeps the viewer hooked.

Parmet is on Hollywood's radar for her ability to draw out captivating performances from young actors for youth-focused narratives. The director is also making a point to promote stories from the perspective of young women in modern-day society.

5) Nia DaCosta

There are very few up-and-coming directors who will have a Marvel movie on their resume but that is exactly the case with Nia DaCosta. She made her directorial debut with Little Woods (2018), but the industry started taking notice of this creative filmmaker only when Candyman (2021) became a box-office hit.

When she directed The Marvels (2023), DaCosta created history and became the first black woman to direct a superhero movie. Fans believe her biggest advantage is her ability to switch from indie productions to big-budget projects with the ease of an experienced veteran.

Fans are of the opinion that her experience with varied genres will also take her far in an industry that values versatility. The up-and-coming director is currently working on an adaptation of Hedda Gabler.

6) Nida Manzoor

Manzoor, an up-and-coming director, already has two awards in the bag for her work on the sitcom, We Are Lady Parts. She made her feature directorial debut with Polite Society (2023). Fans of Doctor Who (1963) will also be interested to know that she directed some of the episodes in 2020.

Manzoor is making waves by showcasing the realities of the modern-day Muslim community. Fans feel that the idea guiding her work is to give viewers a three-dimensional perspective of the culture through relatable, endearing characters. The up-and-coming director also tends to highlight plots told from the perspective of strong women.

These directors have done an impressive job so far in terms of offering creative stories that captivate viewers and deserve to be on every cinephile's radar.