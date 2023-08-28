7 best Melissa Joan Hart shows and films 

When thinking of classic entertainment that mixes wit, authenticity, and a dash of endearing sweetness, Melissa Joan Hart is someone whose name is thought of immediately. This dynamic actress has graced our screens with various shows and films that have had an unforgettable effect on pop culture. She began her acting career when she was quite young, appearing in numerous TV commercials. By age five, she had already appeared in a whopping 25 TV commercials.

Melissa Joan Hart was born in Smithtown, New York, and was named after the Allman Brothers song "Melissa." She became the first celebrity to win the $1 million top prize on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in 2021 for her charity, Youth Villages. Hart was recently in the news for revealing that she was almost fired from her hit show Sabrina the Teenage Witch for posing in her underwear for a shoot for Maxim magazine in 1999. Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, Sabrina the Teenage Witch aired on television from 1996 to 2003.

Here are the top seven Melissa Joan Hart shows and films that have captured many hearts and continue to entertain audiences of all ages:

1) My Fake Fiancé (2009)

My Fake Fiancé is a romantic comedy that demonstrates Hart's talent for producing comedic gold. Melissa Joan Hart's character teams up with the great Joey Lawrence and finds herself in a humorous circumstance as she pretends to be engaged. The movie masterfully combines challenging scenarios with touching scenes, reminding us that love frequently has its own agenda.

Audiences loved My Fake Fiancé upon its premiere on the ABC family network in 2009. It was the No.1 TV movie in 2008/09, and its immense success led to ABC Family commissioning another sitcom series starring the two actors.

2) Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Despite being older than some of Hart's later efforts, this movie is nevertheless popular among fans because of its timeless allure and sympathetic plot. It is based on the novel How I Created My Perfect Prom Date by Todd Strasser.

Melissa Joan Hart's knack for conveying the spirit of youth and the difficulties of growing up is on full display in this film, which takes place amid the backdrop of high school and teenage turmoil. The original title of the film was Next to You, but it was changed to Drive Me Crazy after one of the Britney Spears' songs from its soundtrack titled "(You Drive Me) Crazy." It was a box office success and grossed around $2.2 million worldwide.

3) Dancing with the Stars (2005-Present)

Melissa Joan Hart entered the realm of reality television and danced her way into our living rooms as a contestant on season 9 of Dancing with the Stars. It is the US version of the UK show Strictly Come Dancing in which celebrities are paired with professional dancers, and each couple performs choreographed dances and competes against other couples.

Melissa Joan Hart's perseverance and openness to venture outside of her comfort zone were underlined by this immensely popular show, which also allowed viewers to get a glimpse of the real actress behind the roles she plays. Fans got to see another aspect of her brilliance as a result of her poised movements and commitment. She performed extremely well but was eliminated in the sixth week of the competition.

4) Christmas Reservation (2019)

Christmas Reservation, a romantic movie directed by Deanne Foley, welcomes us into a charming inn where two opposing coworkers find themselves stranded on Christmas Eve due to a snowstorm. As she traverses the intricacies of relationships while flanked by mistletoe and snowflakes, Melissa Joan Hart's charismatic on-screen personality radiates.

This movie explores the dynamics of unforeseen relationships while capturing the joy of the holidays. It may not be a critically acclaimed film, but it perfectly captures the essence of romance during the festive season which makes it a timeless Christmas-themed classic movie. Hart's performance in the movie was truly memorable and praise-worthy.

5) Melissa & Joey (2010-2015)

Melissa & Joey is a convincing example of Hart's ongoing brilliance and natural capacity to lead a sitcom. Hart plays a local politician who unintentionally takes on the role of guardian for her niece and nephew, along with the vivacious Joey Lawrence.

Anyone looking for light amusement should watch this series because of the characters' clever banter, realistic situations, and unmistakable rapport. It proved to become quite a successful series for ABC Family. Although, due to the decline in ratings, ABC decided to end the series after four seasons.

6) No Good Nick (2019)

Melissa Joan Hart shows off her range by playing a more somber and enigmatic character in the 2019 Netflix series No Good Nick. This show was produced by Keetgi Kogan and David H. Steinberg and centers on a family whose lives are turned upside down when a young thief, who poses as an extended family member, enters their home.

Alongside Hart, the show starred Sean Astin, Kalama Epstein and Lauren Lindsey Donzis. The show received mixed reviews from critics but was cancelled after merely one season. Despite the show being largely unsuccessful, Hart's portrayal of a circumspect and worried mother demonstrates her ability to handle challenging roles and gives depth to her remarkable acting resume.

7) Mistletoe in Montana (2021)

A heartfelt Christmas movie is a necessity for the holiday season, and Mistletoe in Montana serves as just that. Melissa Joan Hart and Duane Henry transport audiences to a gorgeous hamlet where love flourishes amid dazzling lights and holiday cheer in this latest instalment to her oeuvre, which was directed by Kellie Martin.

Despite its low ratings and mixed reviews from critics, Mistletoe in Montana is still worth watching as it serves as a delightful medium to get audiences excited for the festive season. The film's captivating charm is enhanced by Melissa Joan Hart's depiction of a lady realizing the beauty of the season.

Melissa Joan Hart has repeatedly shown that her skill knows no limitations by appearing in everything from romantic comedies to touching Christmas movies and even joining in on the dancing on reality TV. These movies and shows showcase her adaptability, authenticity, and timeless charm, making them vital viewing for both devoted followers and newcomers to her work.