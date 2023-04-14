Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label is known to excite their fans ahead of their iconic launches. Jordan brand has been making waves in the fashion industry throughout 2023 as they surprised sneakerheads with the best and most iconic colorways, most of which are retro or restocks.

Earlier this year, the brand announced 2023 as "Jordan Year" as a nod to the Michael Jordan's Chicago jersey number "23." To celebrate the occasion lavishly, the label is reviving its Retro lineup, which is full of the most desired colorways from sneakerheads.

The brand is especially focused on returning the colorways that are meaningful and sought-after by sneakerheads. These colorways have a special history and are heavy on throwback. Due to their strong emotional connection to Michael Jordan's heyday as a legendary basketball player.

Now, as the Jordan label recently approached its 40th anniversary, they are treating their OG sneakerheads with legendary colorways, which consistently rank among the most sought-after pairs. So, to make it easier for sneakerheads to see what iconic colorways are being revived in 2023, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of seven best restocks of Air Jordan colorways.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

7 best Nike Air Jordan restocks planned for 2023 ranging from AJ1 "Celtics" to the AJ 11 "DMP"

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Celtics"

The Michael Jordan's eponymous label revealed the iconic and ever-popular Air Jordan 1 "Celtics" colorway as a part of their Spring/Summer retro lineup. The colorway is a nod to the beloved NBA team Boston Celtics. The makeover was previously released in 2009 under the Defining Moments Pack.

Personally worn by Michael Jordan, these sneakers are a nod to MJ's magical gameplay against the Celtics during the 1986 NBA playoffs. The pair comes clad in a Black and Lucky Green hue and is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on April 15, 2023, for $180.

2) Nike Air Jordan 3 "True Blue and Copper"

Air Jordan 3 "True Blue and Copper" (Image via Sole Retriever / Twitter)

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue and Copper" sneaker colorway is famously known as the "Wizards" colorway among the sneaker community. The upcoming pair takes after the iconic 2001-released Player Edition colorway, which was desired by many but unfortunately received by none.

The pair is now making a comeback and is rumored to release via Nike and select retailers on April 29, 2023.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "White Cement"

One of the highly anticipated colorways of 2023 Air Jordan 1 High "White Cement" was previously released in 2016. The model is now re-releasing as a part of the brand's Spring 2023 Retro lineup. The colorway is inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 3 sneaker model, which was originally designed by Tinker Hatfield.

The colorway is inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 3 sneaker model and features the signature "Elephant" print. The pair is rumored to release on May 6, 2023, for $180.

4) Nike Air Jordan 4 "Thunder"

Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The highly coveted retro colorway, "Thunder," is a mix of yellow and black hues. The sneaker colorway is making a return over the beloved Air Jordan 4 sneaker model in 2023. After previously being released in 2006 and 2012, the label will be releasing the colorway again.

The base of the shoe is clad in black and contrasts with the yellow detailing upon mesh and branding. The sneaker model is rumored to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on May 13, 2023.

5) Nike Air Jordan 14 "Laney"

Originally released in 1999, the Air Jordan 14 "Laney" is re-releasing in 2023 in a low-top construct. The makeover is a nod to Michael Jordan's North Carolina high-school basketball team. The upper of the sneakers is made up of premium leather and suede material and comes in blue and yellow tones.

The pair is rumored to hit stores on May 27, 2023, for $210.

6) Nike Air Jordan 11 "DMP"

Air Jordan 11 "DMP" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 11 DMP, also known as the "Defining Moments Pack," was released in 2006 to celebrate Michael Jordan's historic achievements with the Chicago Bulls. The pack consisted of two colorways: a black and gold version and a white and gold version.

Now, a black and gold version is re-releasing in 2023 for the Holiday season. The pair is rumored to be released on December 9, 2023.

7) Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian"

Inspired by the 2001-released Japan-exclusive Air Jordan 1 High Co.JP, "Midnight Navy" is returning in 2023. The silhouette wa released in 2019 and gained a lot of traction.

The latest makeover of the silhouette is the "White Metallic Gold Obsidian," which features a white base, obsidian overlays, and metallic gold branding. Although the sneaker model is rumored to be released in 2023, there has been no announcement of a specific date yet.

As the Jordan label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, it's natural for the label to treat all the OG sneakerheads with iconic colorways. After previously unveiling the 16-piece Spring 2023 Air Jordan retro collection in December 2022, the label recently released a 19-piece 2023 Summer Retro collection on March 3, 2023. Apart from this, they have released multiple individual colorways that is set to be re-released in 2023.

As such, the label is capitalizing on the retro and Y2K trend by adding iconic makeovers. Other than the aforementioned seven colorways, the label will have more retro sneaker lineups in its pocket, which are yet to be unveiled.

