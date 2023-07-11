All 5 The Purge films, ranked 

The Purge is one of the most intensely violent dystopian action horror franchises out there. Coming from the house of Universal, the franchise has released five films and a two-season series till date since it premiered in 2013. James DeMonaco was the one who started it all, getting inspiration from The Return of the Archons, an episode from Star Trek: The Original Series in 1967.

The franchise is set in an alternate America with a seemingly near-ideal society with unemployment and crime at an all time low.

However, the perpetual peace and prosperity came with a catch. Each year, America celebrates a period of unrestricted freedom when all types of crimes are decriminalized for a period of 12 hours.

The franchise has geared up for a brand new installation to their film series. The sixth film will see James DeMonaco reprise his role as screenwriter while returning to the director's chair after taking a break from the last two films.

In an interview with Collider, DeMonaco talked about the upcoming project and how it will be a take on modern society.

“I was extrapolating on the discord and taking it to its furthest, as far as you can take that idea of what's going on, I feel, in the country and the political landscape. And it’s a broken America. We’re remapping. It is about the remapping of America based on ideology, sexuality and religion, so that the states are broken down. You have your Black state, you have your gay state, you have your white evangelical state.”

With the new title coming under the popular action horror banner, we take this chance to rank the films that have released previously. Only time will tell where the upcoming title will eventually find itself in the list below.

5) The First Purge

The FIrst Purge (Image via Universal)

The First Purge is the fourth installment in the franchise that came as a prequel to the original trilogy. Gerard McMurray directed the project while James DeMonaco wrote the screenplay and worked as a producer for the film.

Although the film brought in the most money for the franchise, it was a letdown for the critics and Purge fans.

The film starred Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Y'lan Noel, Marisa Tomei, Patch Darragh, Rotimi Paul, Christian Robinson, and others in pivotal roles.

The film worked more on establishing the backstory for the series instead of focusing on what it does best - violent action.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

"To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation."

4) The Purge

The Purge (Image via Universal)

The Purge was the original film from Universal Pictures that started it all back in 2013. James Demonaco worked on the screenplay as well as directed the film.

The film premiered at the 2013 Stanley Film Festival before getting a theatrical release the same year.

The film starred Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey, Adelaid Kane, Max Burkholder, Edwin Hodge, Rhys Wakefield, and others in pivotal roles. The film was a commercial success, earning over $89 million against a $3 million budget.

Universe's official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"...an inventive thriller that dares you to survive the most dangerous night in America – The Purge – when all crime is legal for 12 hours. When an intruder breaks into James Sandin’s gated community during the yearly lockdown, he begins a sequence of events that threatens to tear a family apart. Now, it is up to James, his wife, Mary, and their kids to make it through the night without turning into the monsters from whom they hide."

3) The Forever Purge

The Forever Purge (Image via Universal)

The Forever Purge is the fifth title under the franchise which was originally set to be the final film and conclude the storyline. Released in 2021, the film had James DeMonaco working on the screenplay while Everardo Valerio Gout was brought in for directing.

The cast featured Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Leven Rambin, Cassidy Freeman in pivotal roles alongside Alejandro Edda, Will Patton, Will Brittain, Sammi Rotibi, and others in supporting roles.

The action sequences and performances from the cast received praise but the writing was criticized for being cliched.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"One night is not enough as members of an underground movement, no longer satisfied with the annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre. No one is safe. On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks a wealthy Texas ranching family and their workers. Exposed by daylight, the two families are forced to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them."

2) The Purge: Anarchy

Anarchy (Image via Universal)

Anarchy is the second title under the franchise from the house of Universal Pictures. Releasing in 2014, it came as a sequel to the first film and had James DeMonaco reprising his role as screenwriter and director for the film.

The film received better reviews compared to the original title, and also earned significantly more in the worldwide box-office.

The film cast Frank Gillo, Carmen Ejogo and Zach Gilford in central characters alongside Kiele Sanchez, Zoë Soul, Justina Machado, John Beasley, Jack Conley and others in supporting roles.

The official synopsis for the title reads as follow:

"The New Founders of America invite you to celebrate your annual right to Purge. Anarchy takes it to the streets for the country’s yearly 12 hours of anarchy, when all crime is legal. This new story follows an unlikely group of five strangers over the course of the night. As they fight to survive a night fraught with impossible decisions, these strangers will find out just how far they will go to protect themselves and, ultimately, each other."

1) The Purge: Election Year

Election Year (Image via Universal)

Election Year was the third movie under the Purge franchise that came as a sequel to Anarchy.

Released theatrically in 2016, it was the final film in the franchise that had James DeMonaco working as both the writer and director.

The film cast Elizabeth Mitchell, Frank Gillo, Mykelti Williamson, Terry Serpico, Kyle Secor, Edwin Hodge, among others in pivotal roles.

Election Year was the highest earner among the original trilogy and got mixed reviews from critics. The film also pulled attention years after its release, when Former President Donald Trump proposed the same slogan of "Keep America Great" for his re-election campaign.

The official synopsis for the title reads as follows:

"It’s been two years since Leo Barnes stopped himself from a regrettable act of revenge on Purge Night. Now serving as head of security for Senator Charlie Roan, his mission is to protect her in a run for president and survive the annual ritual that targets the poor and innocent. But when a betrayal forces them onto the streets of D.C. on the one night when no help is available, they must stay alive until dawn…or both be sacrificed for their sins against the state."

These were all the films under the action horror franchise from Universal ranked from worst to best.

