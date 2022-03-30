As I Lay Dying Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and more

American metalcore band As I Lay Dying have announced their US summer tour for 2022 called Two Decades of Destruction. The tour will begin on June 10 in Las Vegas and conclude on July 17 in Oklahoma City. The band will be supported by Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, and Ov Sulfur on select dates of the tour.

The general tickets for the tour will go on sale starting Friday, April 1 at 10:00 AM EDT through As I Lay Dying’s official website, Livenation, or Ticketmaster. The presales for the tour will begin on Thursday, March 31.

The Live Nation presale will begin on March 31 at 10:00 AM PDT and end on the same day at 10:00 PM PDT. The presale tickets are priced at $29.98, and the VIP tickets are priced at $99.98. The VIP tickets can be purchased from aild.soundrink.com. Ticket prices may fluctuate depending on the demand.

As I Lay Dying guitarist, Phil Sgrosso, said in a press release:

“After two years of anxiously awaiting the safe return of live events, it’s finally our time to get back out on the road to celebrate ‘Two Decades of Destruction’ with Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, and Ov Sulfur.”

He further added:

“We’ve had enough time to fully recharge and can’t wait to feel that energy of performing onstage again. We’ve certainly missed our fans so we look forward to reconnecting with everyone as we celebrate our 20-year milestone and get back on the road. See you soon!”

As I Lay Dying 2022 Tour Dates

June 10 - Las Vegas, Nevada at House of Blues ^

June 11 - Tucson, Arizona at Rialto Theatre ^

June 12 - El Paso, Texas at 11:11

June 14 - Austin, Texas at Empire Garage ^

June 15 - Fort Smith, Arkansas at Temple Live ^

June 16 - Knoxville, Tennessee at The Concourse ^

June 18 - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at House of Blues ^

June 19 - St Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Landing ^

June 20 - Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore ^

June 22 - Richmond, Virginia at Brown's Island ^

June 23 - Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania at The Sherman Theater ^

June 24 - Sayreville, New Jersey at Starland Ballroom *

June 25 - Hartford, Connecticut at Webster Theater *

June 26 - Elmira, New York at The L *

June 27 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian *

June 29 - Louisville, Kentucky at Paristown Hall *

June 30 - Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live *

July 01 - Grand Rapids, Michigan at The Intersection *

July 02 - Ft. Wayne, Indiana at Pierre's *

July 05 - Moline, Illinois at The Rust Belt *

July 06 - Green Bay, Wisconsin at EPIC Event Center *

July 07 - Omaha, Nebraska at Admiral *

July 08 - Des Moines, Iowa at Val Air *

July 10 - Billings, Montana at Zoo Montana *

July 11 - Great Falls, Montana at The Newburry *

July 12 - Spokane, Washington at Knitting Factory *

July 14 - Grand Junction, Colorado at Mesa Theater *

July 15 - Colorado Springs, Colorado at Sunshine Studios *

July 16 - Wichita, Kansas at The Wave *

July 17 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Diamond Ballroom *

^ - W/ OV Sulfur

* - W/ Brand of Sacrifice

More about As I Lay Dying

As I Lay Dying is a metal band that was founded in 2000 by vocalist Tim Lambesis. As I Lay Dying's current lineup consists of Phil Grosso (guitarist), Josh Gilbert (bassist), and Jordan Mancino (drummer), aside from Lambesis himself. The band has so far released seven albums.

In 2007, the band’s fourth studio album, An Ocean Between Us, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Rock chart. The same year, As I Lay Dying won the Ultimate Metal God award from MTV2 at the first annual All That Rocks special. The band’s fifth studio album, The Powerless Rise, was written over a three-year period and was released in May 2010 to widespread critical acclaim.

As I Lay Dying went on an indefinite hiatus in 2014 when Tim Lambesis was sentenced to six years in prison for soliciting the murder of his estranged wife. Lambesis was arrested in 2013 after attempting to hire an undercover police officer to murder his wife. He pled guilty in 2014 and was released on parole in December 2016.

On August 9, 2019, As I Lay Dying announced their first album in seven years, Shaped by Fire, and on September 13, they released Blinded as the album's fourth single, along with an accompanying music video.

In March 2020, they released the song Destruction or Strength, and in May 2020, they released a music video for Torn Between. Guitarist Nick Hipa quit the band on August 31, 2021, saying that behavior resulting from being in the band led to his decision to leave it. On September 24, 2021, the band unveiled a new single, Roots Below.

