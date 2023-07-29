"Bank account is gonna hurt": Phoebe Philo's career explored as website announcement sends fans into a frenzy

Former Chloé and Céline creative head Phoebe Philo has set the stage abuzz for her very own fashion brand. The designer, universally considered a revolutionary in the fashion industry shared the same in a now-deleted Instagram post on her official handle. The post, which has since been deleted, informed eagerly awaiting fans that her brand's website was open for registration.

The fashion designer initially broke the news about the launch of her brand in February. The clothing line will be officially launched in September. Given the designer's popularity, the internet couldn't control its excitement, and fashion aficionados are waiting to get their hands on Phoebe's new designs. Despite the expectantly exorbitant pricing, people are very excited about the designs and took to social media to express the same with one even saying:

Phoebe's Instagram announcement sent fans into a frenzy

Phoebe Philo's Instagram announcement set the internet on fire. Fans could not wait to see what the revolutionary designer had to offer. All fashion aficionados were on high alert as everybody scrambled to register on the website. Netizens were adamant in their belief that whatever it was going to be, Phoebe will not end up disappointing as she had proven multiple times in the past.

Even those who knew that they probably wouldn't be able to afford the expected exorbitant prices and those who weren't her fans were still excited to see what she had to offer.

miss cheesecake @the_delecacy I know she won’t disappoint. Phoebe Philo’s website is up and running and I can’t waitI know she won’t disappoint.

mia @hffatale all excited for phoebe philo registration like i’m going to be able to afford any of it

𝕞 @girlinbottega did i just register to the phoebe philo website? yes, do i have money to buy anything that’s gonna be on it? absolutely not

C @m4g_clar3 God aligned my employment with the phoebe philo opening BAHF!

Uninspired to Dress @TooUnispired PHOEBE PHILO IS OPEN FOR REGISTRATION! THIS IS NOT A DRILL lol

nigeria still WALLOWS @essexhauttie thank God my mum is a Phoebe Philo girlie so i don’t have to spend my own money

Who is Phoebe Philo?

Phoebe Philo was born in Paris to British parents, a surveyor father, and an art dealer and graphic designer mother. Raised in London, she graduated from the Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in 1996 before quickly establishing herself at Chloé.

Known mostly for her time as creative head of French fashion houses, Chloé, and later Céline, Phoebe Philo is a beloved household name in the fashion industry. The New York Times aptly gave her the title of the "patron saint of designing for the female gaze."

In Chloé, she started off as Stella McCartney's design assistant in 1997 and later became the creative head in 2001. Here, she was known for creating a blend of masculine-style tropes and bohemian feminity. She worked in Chloé until 2006 after which she quit and moved back to London for personal reasons.

In 2009, after pondering about starting her own brand, she eventually joined Céline. In Céline, she was known for her sleek minimalistic, and contemporary chic designs that breathed new life into the term elegance. Her designs featured clean lines and a tonal color palette which struck a chord with critics and consumers alike.

Some of her most notable works include the baby-doll dresses, wooden wedge shoes, and the padlocked Paddington bag.

Philo announced the launch of her own brand in a 2021 interview with Business of Fashion. She stated that she was going to own the majority stake in her company along with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as a minority investor. She told the outlet that her label would be "rooted in exceptional quality and design."

"I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere. To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me," Philo said.

Phoebe Philo's mysterious announcements

Phoebe Philo's Instagram account is a thing of enigma. The account's arrival back in February, bearing Phoebe's logo, had netizens eagerly awaiting some announcement from the designer. That same month, the British designer shared her first Instagram post detailing the launch of her brand.

She wrote that the inaugural collection of her brand will be revealed and made available on the website in September 2023. Philo told fans in the post that the brand will be open for registrations in July 2023. However, the post has since been deleted but fans who had screenshots of the same shared them on fan pages for the designer.

Months after the first post, Phoebe Philo's Instagram struck users with another post on Thursday, July 27, 2023. As promised in February, the new post confirmed that registrations were open for the Phoebe Philo website. The designer simply wrote:

"phoebephilo.com is now open for registration,"

There was no caption or any further descriptions. Simple white text on a plain white background and that was enough to get everyone talking. The website link is provided in the Instagram account's bio. Just like her February announcement post, this post was also deleted.

The website mirrors the mystery of the Instagram post. Simple white text on black background greets users asking them to "Register here for news and further updates." Once users click on the link, the website asks for their title, first and last name, and email. The website confirms:

"By registering, you agree to Phoebe Philo Ltd staying in touch with you through updates on our products and services."

The brand is reportedly slated to launch with over 150 pieces, which will be exclusively available on the website. Initial shipping will be readily available across the UK, US, and, Europe.