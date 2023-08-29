Below Deck Down Under season 2 episodes 12 & 13: Another yachtie bites the dust

Episode 11 of Below Deck Down Under season two ended on a massive cliffhanger with deckhand Adam releasing the anchor while the boat was still in motion. While it was definitely a dangerous mistake, it was looked at as a sign of incompetence by Captain Jason. In the next two episodes, Bosun João tried to persuade the Captain that Adam had the potential for improvement.

However, for the Captain, Adam's actions were unforgivable and could have caused serious harm to the boat. After the completion of the charter, Captain Jason fired Adam.

Adam Kodra was the third yachtie to be let go in this season of Below Deck Down Under, with the other two being Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne. Luke had invaded Margot's personal space by jumping into her bed n*ked. Meanwhile, Laura defended Luke and continuously made Adam uncomfortable with her s*xual advances despite him asking her to stop. Both Luke's and Laura's contracts were immediately terminated following these acts.

Below Deck Down Under's newest episodes also had several other developments, but nothing quite stands out like Adam's firing, a heartbreaking event for viewers.

Below Deck Down Under: Captain Jason gives Adam the boot

The latest addition to Captain Jason's fire list is deckhand Adam Kodra. In the aftermath of Adam's anchor slip-up, he was asked to leave the boat. The Below Deck Down Under deckhand comes from an extensive background with commercial boats. However, superyachts work differently and Adam found that out the hard way. His inability to keep up after six charters made Captain Jason question his contributions to the deck team.

Adam dreamed of using his savings from the Below Deck Down Under season to purchase a house for his family. From early on in the season, Adam made it clear that safety was his priority. In a confessional, he even called out the deck team for not being competent enough. However, things came a full circle after Adam was fired due to his faux pas that threatened the safety of the boat.

In episode 11 of Below Deck Down Under the deck team was asked to prepare for the anchor. Adam was in charge of the anchor while João and Harry were on the stern. However, in what viewers thought was a careless move, Adam released the anchor before receiving any instructions from the Captain.

At the time, the boat was still in motion, making the released anchor tougher to pull back, which could have dire consequences. João explained its seriousness in a confessional.

"It's like releasing tons. It just gains momentum and you can't stop it... Is the boat going to be pulled to the side? Are we going to lose the anchor?" João said.

Fortunately for the safety of all aboard, the anchor was picked back up, just in time. Jason was infuriated, leading him to believe that Adam wasn't skilled for his job. He discussed letting Adam go with João, who stuck up for Adam, comparing him with Culver, who had been showing signs of laziness.

Despite João's attempts to prove Adam's worth to the Below Deck Down Under Captain, the latter's mind did not waver. The Captain was on the lookout for a Lead Deckhand since he found the deck team's overall performance underwhelming.

Following the tip meeting at the end of the charter, Captain Jason called Adam and handed him his fate.

"We're going to let you go and we're going to bring in a lead deckhand. I just need someone with a lot more experience," the Captain told Adam.

Adam was apologetic, understood the reason for his termination, and was very grateful to Captain Jason for the opportunity, who still believes he has potential. He was bid farewell with a group hug from Aesha, Margot, Jaimee, and Tzarina. João, also reassured him, telling him he had shown immense growth.

Adam ended his Below Deck Down Under journey with an emotional confessional, reiterating his initial goal. He spoke about the times he enjoyed and everything he learned and took complete accountability for his mistakes.

"My next plan is to hopefully get up to Captain in the commercial world, get my mom and kids in a house," Adam said during the confessional.

While he plans on returning to his element, he has not ruled out the possibility of giving yachting another shot in the future.

What else happened in episodes 12 & 13?

While Adam leaving was the highlight, Below Deck Down Under's two latest episodes had more interesting developments.

João discussed Culver's laziness with the captain when trying to defend Adam. Culver was seen choosing food over his job several times. He also received a job offer from a Captain in the Mediterranean, which he accepted and also referred Jamiee to the Captain.

Jaimee was unaware of this until he told her. She said in her interview that she was only having a "boatmance" with Culver, while he thought there was more. This made for an awkward conversation between the two.

Below Deck Down Under's 'Cheffy' and João were cuddling, and she also referred to him as her "happy place." Margot was finally put on service, and to celebrate doing it successfully, she took a shot. She has been seen drinking on the job a few times before, which could make for some interesting upcoming episodes.

Below Deck Down Under returns with two new episodes on September 4, 2023, on Bravo at 8 pm ET.