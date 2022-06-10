Color My World with Love full cast list: Never Have I Ever actor Lily D. Moore and others star in Hallmark film

Color My World with Love is Hallmark's way of saying that individuals with disabilities have the same heart and desire to fall in love.

This Sunday, June 12, 2022, the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel is set to premiere its upcoming romantic film Color My World with Love, featuring two actors with Down Syndrome as leads.

In Color My World With Love, Lily D. Moore (Never Have I Ever) plays Kendall, a gifted artist with Down syndrome who paints pieces in the impressionist style that portrays the realism of her surroundings.

Kendall is content and thriving thanks to the help of her mother, Emma (Erica Durance), and grandma, Bev (Karen Kruper). When she joins a cooking class at the community center, she meets Brad (David DeSanctis), and her life takes an unexpected turn as a relationship develops between the two.

The official synopsis of Color My World with Love states:

"When Emma’s daughter Kendall becomes engaged, she wants to be happy for her but has concerns – Kendall and her fiancé have Down syndrome and Emma worries she’s not ready to take this step. Slowly, Emma accepts that Kendall is ready to – and should – live her own life. In the process, she learns a lesson from her daughter about how to look beyond what’s in front of you and see the beauty that exists. And, just maybe, she finds herself ready to find love once again."

Meet the cast of Hallmark's Color My World with Love

1) Lily D. Moore as Kendall

Lily D. Moore is an actress, model, and advocate for people with disabilities, who played the role of Rebecca, Paxton's adopted sister, on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Moore has also appeared on NBC’s Dangerous Minds, Freeform’s Single Drunk Female, Warner Bros. TV’s’ Teenage Euthanasia, TV Land’s Teachers, FOX’s Gifted and Sleepy Hollow, along with PBS’ Hope Givers. She has also featured on Holy Irresistible, Lift, and Pastors’ Kids, along with numerous commercial advertisements, including TJ MAXX, Lulus, and Goodwill, among others.

She is presently a Special Olympics Champion Ambassador while simultaneously working with nonprofits such as Breaking Barriers, Extra Special People, and H.E.L.P. - Helping Everyone with Love and Passion, which she founded for the homeless community.

2) David DeSanctis as Brad

David DeSanctis is a well-known actor and activist recognized for his role in Chris Dowling's film Where Hope Grows.

Aside from acting, DeSanctis is also a motivational speaker for non-profits and special needs organizations. Currently employed as a part-time Public Relations Outreach Associate with the National Down Syndrome Society in Washington, D.C., DeSanctis has also been a Best Buddies volunteer since 2009 while participating in the Kentucky Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities for nearly five years.

3) Erica Durance as Emma

Erica Durance, a Canadian actress, producer, and director, commenced her acting career as a guest star on various television shows in Vancouver. After gaining the attention of famed television director David Nutter and Warner Bros Television President Peter Roth, the actress, landed the role of Lois Lane on Warner Bros Television's mega-hit series Smallville.

A few years later, Durance was cast as the lead in her own Canadian series, Saving Hope, which soon became a fan-favorite TV show. She has also appeared in several feature films for networks such as Lifetime and Hallmark Channel. Her most recent credits include Hallmark's North to Home and Open by Christmas and New Line Cinema's Butterfly Effect II.

4) Benjamin Ayres as Nic

Benjamin Ayres is a well-known actor in the film and television industry, best remembered for his role on CTV's Dan For Mayor and NBC's Saving Hope. He also starred in HBO Canada's Less Than Kind, for which he was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award. He is well renowned for his involvement in CBC's jPod.

He has also made occasional guest appearances on hit shows such as Bitten, Lost Girl, The Vampire Diaries, Flashpoint, Combat Hospital, Smallville, Battlestar Galactica, and ABC miniseries Diamonds and Impact.

The Color My World with Love cast also includes:

Karen Kruper as Bev

Tiana Renee Kirkegaard as Sarah

Bobby Love as James

Sarah Surh as Janie

Yoshi é Bancroft as Amy

Preston Vanderslice as Luke

Benjamin Wilkinson as Todd

Maggie Sullivun as Rose

Stephen Jefferys as Henry

Michael Patrick Denis as Kyle

Cameron Park as Minister

Sheila Tyson as Peggy

Emma Love as Bridal Clerk

Carri Toivanen as Chatty Woman

Malaika Jackson as Officer

Gronk as Pug

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel's Color My World with Love will make its special premiere this Sunday, June 12, 2022.

