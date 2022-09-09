3 things to know about Bonnie Contreras and Bill Hall Jr.'s relationship

Texas businessman Bill Hall Jr.'s affair with Bonnie Contreras, a former exotic dancer and young mistress, resulted in a tragic road accident in October 2013 that killed him.

However, sources state that when the incident occurred, their affair was in a tumultuous phase and that Contreras was giving Bill and his wife of 32 years, Frances Hall, a hard time.

Contreras and Bill's wife got involved in a ruthless texting war after Contreras allegedly initiated a conversation with his wife, disclosing the secret affair to her. Things soon worsened and on October 10, when Frances saw Contreras on the highway driving her family's Range Rover, she knew she wanted to confront her.

One thing led to another and their high-speed car chase only came to a stop when Frances' car hit Bill's bike, who attempted to interfere and stop the two raging women.

He died at the hospital a couple of hours later, succumbing to internal injuries. The high-profile controversial case made numerous shocking revelations about the life Bill Hall Jr. led and his affair with 28-year-old Bonnie Contreras.

This article will discuss a key few details about Bonnie and Bill's affair ahead of the NBC Dateline episode premiere this Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

1) Bill Hall Jr. and Bonnie Contreras' affair lasted for about three years

Despite his marriage to Frances, who was his childhood sweetheart, Bill Hall Jr.'s life consisted of fast cars and lots of women. Bill confessed to his best friend and cousin, Hank Hall, that he had had multiple affairs while he was with his wife over the years. He also said that Frances knew about most of them but had forgiven him over time.

Hank reportedly stated that although Bill adored his wife, he loved getting attention from younger women:

"Bill adored Frances. Bill loved Frances so much that it was unbelievable. But what happened is – and -- and tell me if I'm wrong or right. When … you cheated in the past and she stuck with you, right, it kinda makes it seem like it's OK, right? … So if he gets caught again, you know, he might getting another pass."

The new mistress in Bill Hall Jr.'s life at the time was Bonnie Contreras, a 28-year-old former exotic dancer. Contreras claimed that they first met at a spinach festival.

According to reports, the couple were together for about three years. Additionally, Bonnie stated that Bill assured her that he was divorcing his wife and that she was aware that he was a married man with children and grandchildren.

Bonnie asserted that she loved Bill and was looking forward to creating a future with him:

"I loved this man with everything I have. I still do. I wanted to have a family with him. My plans were to get married, to have a home, and to live the rest of my life with this man."

2) Bill had started to lose interest in Bonnie

In many respects, Bill Hall Jr. considered Bonnie Contreras to be his true love. He helped her lead a lavish lifestyle, providing her with cash, covering her rent, purchasing her two luxury cars, a Mercedes and a BMW, and also covering the cost of her breast enlargement surgery.

But according to Bill Hall's friends, by 2013, he had stopped caring for Bonnie and was always looking for ways to avoid her.

Attorney Leigh Cutter explained that:

"He was excited by her in the beginning. You know, she was an attractive … younger woman that, you know, wanted to do everything she could to be the center of his attention."

That was when Contreras decided to confront Bill and even disclose the affair to his wife Frances.

Cutter added:

"She kept calling Bill and Bill would decline her calls. And all the while, Bonnie's texting Bill, saying, 'I'm gonna tell your wife. I'm gonna tell her about us,' and ultimately calls Frances."

He further added:

"After she makes the call … she … really takes it up a notch and she starts going to Frances and Bill's house. She'll take pictures of the outside of the house and then she'll text it to Bill. And then she'll text it to the wife and say, you know, ugly, ugly nasty things to the wife."

3) Bonnie Contreras sent pictures and videos of her and Bill Hall Jr. having s*x to his wife

The day before the tragedy occurred, Bill Hall Jr. and his wife Frances were on a weekend getaway, trying to mend their rocky marriage when Contreras tried to ruin their trip with her constant texting. The mistress had no intentions of giving up and had the perfect idea to ruin their romantic weekend.

Hank Hall stated that Bonnie sent a barrage of hostile and obscene messages, which included her naked photographs along with many more of her having s*x with Bill. Frances was furious upon seeing the photos and allegedly kicked her husband out of the house.

CBS 48 Hours correspondent Van Sant reported that:

"She went 100 miles an hour, man. In other words, 'I'm not gonna lose this guy,' Because he was going back to his family and trying to get away from her."

Van Sant explained:

"She just got up and whooped him. And said, 'You're not – you -- you need to get out. Get outta my house.'"

Bill stayed the night at Bonnie's not knowing of the storm coming his way the following day, October 10, 2013. Frances and Bonnie would eventually cross paths on Loop 1604, a two-lane Texas highway - an unexpected encounter that would result in his death.

Bill Hall Jr.'s tragic death will be the subject of NBC Dateline's upcoming episode this Friday, September 9, 2022. The episode, titled Collison, will air at 10 pm ET.

Edited by Prem Deshpande