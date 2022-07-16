Don't Make Me Go takeaway: Parents are humans too with their imperfections and individual desires

Prime Video's latest dramedy, Don't Make Me Go, was released on July 15, 2022 and follows a father-daughter duo on a road trip that was prefaced by an impending tragedy. Starring John Cho as Max Park, father to Mia Isaac's Wally Park, the film was directed by Hannah Marks and written by Vera Herbert.

Over the course of the cross-country road trip, Max and Wally made all the necessary stops on the journey of father-daughter bonding. From teaching her how to drive to giving her life lessons regarding boys and gambling, Max tries to complete a checklist of things to teach your daughter before you die.

Wally, on the other hand, discovers everything that makes her father unique in ways other than fatherhood. However, in its third act, Don't Make Me Go takes an unexpected turn, and the ending's success is subjective.

Don't Make Me Go features an endearing father-daughter chemistry in a plot that offers plenty of food for thought regarding parenthood, living life to the fullest, and appreciating people while you still have them. Among the most pertinent themes covered in the film was that of parents being people too.

Don't Make Me Go plot summary: There are no roadmaps for the journey of life

After getting diagnosed with a certain type of bone cancer, Max had a choice between spending his time left with his daughter Wally or risking dying on the operating table.

He also realized she would have no family left after he passed away, so he convinced her to join him on a road trip to New Orleans to attend his college reunion. The untold part of the plan was to reunite her with her estranged mother, who would look after her after he passed away.

Begrudgingly, Wally joined him and the rest of the film followed the father-daughter duo on the road trip of a lifetime, wherein Max tried to squeeze as much life advice and lessons for Wally as he could. From hitting a casino to a nude beach, the two collected various experiences before the unfortunate twist in the story pulled the rug from under the viewers.

Viewers were just beginning to root for Max to make it out alive from the surgery after his super emotional confrontation with Wally ended in a wholesome father-daughter moment, when the story took an unexpected turn. Watch Don't Make Me Go to experience this unfortunate yet heartening journey yourself.

Don't Make Me Go is largely a story about Max and his fatherhood journey

From using a flip cover for his phone to expressing his dissatisfaction with Gen Z kids using SMS language instead of proper English, Cho's Max Park is a typical dad for most of the movie. He was a loafer-sporting, blazer-wearing, boring old father until Wally discovered exactly how cool he had been in his college days.

Cho and Isaac's portrayals of the father-daughter duo were praiseworthy due to the subtlety and believability of their narratives. They were not given to hysterics, unless required. Theirs was a winning chemistry that made Don't Make Me Go all the more wholesome. As their bond grew deeper on the road trip, Max revealed to Wally about his casual relationship with Annie.

At his college reunion, Wally also learned that Max had been a brilliant musician and a fun-loving person, with a ridiculous tattoo on his rear. Further, she saw her father in an avatar she had never witnessed before. He got into a physical altercation with his former best friend.

It was evident that she was having a hard time grasping all that she had learned about her father that night, given that he had always been a very fatherly figure to her. However, in a heart-rending and powerful scene later in the film, Max unloads his frustrations about being a father on her. He confessed to having sacrificed a lot for her, referring to his passion for music that he had to give up to play the role of a father.

At another point in the film, he also mentioned that he had chosen to be a professional over being an artist to ensure success and a sustained livelihood. Max's struggles and frustrations are not a one-off, and parents around the globe will resonate with his plight.

At the same time, the lesson for teenagers here is to not overlook parenthood, which often goes unnoticed under the guise of parental responsibility and dependability that comes with being a parent. Oftentimes, it is too late by the time children realize this about their parents.

Ultimately, Don't Make Me Go focused on Max and his journey that continued until the very end. In a voiceover at the end, Wally asked viewers to look at her father's journey, which was only halfway complete and still had a long way ahead.

