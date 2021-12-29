'Emily in Paris’ Season 2 fashion moments ranked from best to worst

Emily is back on her adventures with the second season of "Emily in Paris." The Netflix show is about Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, who travels to Paris for her company's new office, acting as a proxy for her boss, who is pregnant.

Based in Paris, fashion and beauty are a core part of the show. Patricia Field, who also designed costumes for S*x and the City, made sure Emily and friends had jaw-dropping looks for every single episode. Each character in the show has an unconventional and unique style inspired by old Hollywood classics.

Check out some of the most beautiful and chic looks from the show.

Top 10 Emily In Paris fashion moments

Starting from the top, here are the 10 best "Emily in Paris" fashion moments from season 2.

1)The Red Tulle Dress

Screengrab from Emily in Paris season 2(Image via Netflix)

The H&M x Giambattista number made with red tulle is the showstopper of the season finale. The dress was completed with gold bow heels, a dainty necklace and exquisite hair embellishments.

The color red has always been a representation of love, passion and Paris, all three things that are the focal point of the show.

2) The Trio at St. Tropez.

The Magali Pascal purple dress that Emily wore in episode 2 was completed with rainbow heels and broad sunglasses.

Mindy's yellow ruffled off-the-shoulder crop top was paired with lavender shorts and silver heels, while Camille paired an oversized white blazer with matching mules.

The outfits were designed to grab the attention of fans, and the girls looked larger than life and extremely flamboyant in the episode.

3) Red and pink combo

Screengrab from Emily in Paris season 2(Image via Netflix)

Emily's outfit in episode 7 was a red sweetheart neckline top paired with a Balmain pink skirt with gold buttons. She met Alfie in the episode and while the outfit was a little too simple for Emily's extravagant style, the look was perfectly flirtatious. The red and pink gave a sense of new romance and showed off Collin's beautiful frame.

4) The Band Jacket

Sylvie, Emily, and Camille(l-r)(Image from Emily in Paris/Instagram)

The structured black and white band jacket with high-waisted black trousers was worn by Camille in episode 1. The monochrome color theme of the outfit was in line with French fashion, but the big stiff silhouette kept it at the edge without becoming boring.

5) Yellow beret outfit

Screengrab from Emily in Paris season 2(Image via Netflix)

The vintage-esque outfit, complete with her staple fingerless gloves, was very true to Emily's style. The ensemble was completed with a yellow beret and Prada purse.

6) Black and white hat outfit

Lily Collins as Emily (Image from Emily in Paris/Instagram)

The Dolce and Gabbana multi-patterned mini dress was paired with a black and white hat and nude heels. In episode 2, Emily wore this while exploring St. Tropez. The outfit is an amalgamation of multiple prints that could have gone wrong easily, but somehow worked for Emily.

7) The feather skirt

Screengrab from Emily in Paris season 2(Image via Netflix)

Mindy wore the studded silver bustier top, paired with a feathered skirt, to the opening of Gabriel's restaurant. The outfit was featured in episode 6 of season 2.

Mindy, who is a budding drag artist on the show, is flamboyant in her style.This an outfit people didn't expect to see in the show. The feather skirt is stunning and takes up all the limelight.

8) Blue and cyan Jacket

Screengrab from Emily in Paris season 2(Image via Netflix)

The Rianna + Nina color block jacket with graphic printed dress and a sheer pink top. Emily wore it in episode 10. The outfit got lost among the multiple looks that Emily sported during the season. However, every piece in the outfit is a star on its own.

9) The Head Scarf

Lily Collins as Emily (Image from Emily in Paris/Instagram)

The headscarf moment was worn with a printed silk overcoat and a light turquoise blue mini dress. The outfit was featured in episode 2 while Emily was traveling to St. Tropez. The outfit, inspired by old Hollywood glamor, was very similar to Audrey Hepburn.

10) Mélange Grey Set

Camille wore a Coperni tweed 3 piece matching set, comprising of a single-breasted cropped blazer, matching vest and mini skirt, in episode 3. The skirt hem with a circular cut gives the outfit a futuristic vibe. The outfit looks extremely professional with a modern twist. However Camille's outfit was constantly in a neutral tone, keeping this outfit low on the list.

Special mentions

These outfits didn't sit with everyone, while some loved the dresses, others were not big fans of them. However the outfits attracted everyone's attention.

1) The Pink Bow Dress

Screengrab from Emily in Paris season 2(Image via Netflix)

The Rotate Birger Christensen mini black dress had a giant pink satin bow that everyone fell in love with. Pink and black are some of the most feminine yet powerful color combinations. Emily wore it in episode 3 to celebrate her birthday.

2) The Heart dress

Screengrab from Emily in Paris season 2(Image via Netflix)

The Anouki Sophia Off-Shoulder midi dress with a satin white headband, paired with red bunny ear shoes, was perfect for the show. The dress had little heart on it, perhaps anticipating the budding romance between Emily and Alfie later in the episode. Emily wore the dress to the Chopard Party in Episode 5.

"Emily in Paris" season 2 was released on December 22 and can be viewed on Netflix. Season 3 is yet to be confirmed.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Saman