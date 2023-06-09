Father's Day 2023: 5 best sneakers to gift

Sneakers have always been every man's most prized possession. And most men get this love for sneakers from their dads!

There is a reasonable probability that the father in your life is strolling about in some tattered and worn-out footwear at this very moment. However, you cannot allow your father to go on like that for a very long time. It is essential to look out for both him and his feet at this time.

On Father's Day, there is no better way to show appreciation for your father than by giving him a quality pair of shoes as a gift. You and he can continue to celebrate the day by going for a stroll while he wears his new dad kicks.

Our top picks for Father's Day 2023 presents are the five pairs of footwear presented here.

The Nike Air Monarch IV and four other sneakers to gift on Father's Day

1) Nike Pegasus 40

The Peg's familiar, just-for-you feel reappears to assist sneakerheads in achieving their objectives and provides a springy ride suitable for every run. This version provides the same responsive and neutral support that sneaker lovers adore, but the foot's arch, toes, and other sensitive parts have been upgraded to provide enhanced comfort.

It's still the tried-and-true road runner you can trust, day after day, run after run, whether hitting long marathon miles, squeezing in a speed workout before the sun goes down, or getting into a spontaneous group jaunt. This is true, regardless of the type of running you do.

It appears that much of the sole unit and the enclosing Zoom Air technology have not changed since the offering from the previous year; nevertheless, the upper has been noted to create a more robust sensation.

The Nike Pegasus 40 sneakers were released in April 2023 and are available for $120 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

2) Air Jordan 1 Low

Some of the Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase's early releases, such as the "Chicago" and "Bio Hack"-inspired pairs, demonstrate how frequently older models serve as inspiration for the sneakers' design. The song "Bred" also became a part of the accessible silhouette's collection of homages quite quickly after it was released.

The palette of the Air Jordan 1 Low FLyEase "Bred" sneaker is quite similar to that of the shoe's first release, with the exception of a few key differences. The color "Gym Red" is applied to the front, back, and bottom of the shoe, as well as the marking that is embossed onto the tongue and strap. The remainder of the leather construction is almost all black, with the exception of the Swoosh and the midsole, both of which are white.

This iteration of Air Jordan 1 Low was released in May 2023 and is available for $130 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

3) New Balance 990v4

The initial designers of the 990 were entrusted with making the running shoe that is unquestionably the best available on the market. The result more than lived up to the expectations that were set for it. The 990 stood out from the competition when it first went on sale in 1982, thanks to its elegantly understated gray color and then-unprecedented three-figure price tag. These sneakers were a symbol of quality and exceptional taste for people who were into running and were ahead of the curve in terms of taste.

Since 1982, revisions have been made to the overall design, and additional color variations are now available; yet, the 990's aura as an aspirational status symbol has remained the same. To put it another way, the 990 shoe was so successful that we never stopped producing it.

The MADE in USA 990v4, which debuted for the first time in 2016, continued the modernization of the silhouette that the v3 had begun. The upper of the Grey Day variant is constructed from superior hairy suede and mesh, and it is covered in tonal gray with touches of navy blue.

The New Balance 990v4 sneakers were released in May 2023 and are available for $190 at the official New Balance retail site.

4) Adidas Ultraboost 1.0

These Adidas Ultraboost sneakers help shift from one mode to the next, whether going from the daily hustle to a night out with pals. These sneakers, designed by Adidas and modeled after one of the brand's most iconic styles, offer a timeless look that complements a wide variety of outfits. After that, the Adidas PRIMEKNIT upper wraps around your feet to provide support throughout the day. The BOOST midsole provides unparalleled cushioning and comfort in these shoes.

The upper of this shoe is constructed out of a high-performance yarn that contains, at least, fifty percent Parley Ocean Plastic. Repurposed plastic waste that has been collected from ocean-bound islands, beaches, and coastal communities is known as Parley Ocean Plastic. The other 50% of the yarn is made from recycled polyester.

The Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 was released in January of this year and is available for $200 at the official Adidas retail site.

5) Nike Air Monarch IV

these Nike Air Monarch IV came in the mail today

i love how comfy this pair is, such a timeless silhouette!!



i love how comfy this pair is, such a timeless silhouette!! these Nike Air Monarch IV came in the mail todayi love how comfy this pair is, such a timeless silhouette!! https://t.co/udxVjBVrNN

The Nike Air Monarch IV is a simple unisex trainer that features a premium leather upper, lightweight, full-length Air cushioning, a solid rubber outsole, and forefoot flex grooves for flexibility. It is possible that this shoe is the most well-known "dad" sneaker now available on the market.

Additionally, perforations are kept to a minimum and have been eliminated from the profiles, while breathable paneling has been emphasized in key areas, such as the collar and heel. Pull tabs at the spine that have been approved by the father continue to perform their typical function, but the midsoles no longer bear any markings that indicate full-length Air cushioning.

The Nike Air Monarch IV was released in 2002 and is still considered the epitome of dad sneakers! These kicks are available for $100 at the official Nike retail site.

Father's Day is the perfect time to show appreciation for all the support and guidance dads have given their children. How about surprising the dads in your life with a pair of sweet sneakers as a token of your appreciation? You won't find a better present than these sneakers.

