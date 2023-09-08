How To Train Your Dragon: 10 most powerful dragons ranked by size

Dragons are friends, protectors, and powerful allies in the mysterious world of How to Train Your Dragon, which is more than simply a collection of exotic animals. Fans have been familiar with various dragon species over the franchise, each with unique skills and traits.

Let's extend our wings and embark on this dragon-filled trip, learning more about the magnificent animals that the How To Train Your Dragon series has managed to captivate our hearts and imaginations with. In this article, we'll explore the fascinating world of dragons and rank them according to size, revealing the ten most powerful dragons in order of strength.

Disclaimer: The following list is subjective and reflects the author's personal opinions.

The top 10 most powerful dragons in the How To Train Your Dragon universe

1. Terrible Terror

Terrible Terror from How to Train Your Dragon (Image via Dreamworks)

The Terrible Terror is the first on our list since it is the tiniest dragon in the series. The Terrible Terror is far from helpless, despite its small stature. These dragonettes are incredibly clever, quick, and nimble. They are renowned for their mischievous behavior and frequently travel in groups. They may make a lot of noise when they're in groups.

Despite having average strength on their own, they are good spies and little wreckers because of their ability to fit into small locations due to their size. The How to Train Your Dragon series has established the value of Terrible Terrors as both allies and annoyances.

2. Night Fury

The Night Fury, nicknamed Toothless by Hiccup, is a medium-sized dragon with a sleek, black exterior and extraordinary speed. Thanks to his special plasma-blasting abilities, he is one of the most formidable characters in the Viking realm. Although they are not the most enormous dragons, their loyalty and intellect make them significant characters in the franchise, demonstrating the potential for communication and friendship between people and dragons.

3. Deadly Nadder

The Deadly Nadder is a remarkable dragon species with its pointed spines and stunning colors. They have a fierce temper and are possessive. The venomous spikes from their tail are their most effective weapon. Due to their speed, firepower, and defensive prowess, they are skilled in aerial combat and are among the top rivals in the hierarchy of Viking dragons.

4. Gronckle

The short-winged, bulky dragons known as Gronckles are noted for their passion for minerals and rocks. Despite how they seem, they are tough and resilient, able to eat through stones with their strong jaws and digestive systems. Although they can briefly fly thanks to their tiny wings, they usually hop or roll on the ground. Gronckles, despite their awkward and clumsy look, are persistent and powerful defenders, making them ideal allies in conflicts with Berk and other dragon threats.

5. Monstrous Nightmare

Monstrous Nightmare from How to Train Your Dragon (Image via Dreamwork)

Medium to enormous in stature, Monstrous Nightmares have a violent nature and a terrifying look. They have the extraordinary power to ignite themselves and transform into live fireballs. They are firebreathers. They can do this with only one touch, engulfing foes in flames and making them fearsome in combat. Those who develop a close friendship with a Monstrous Nightmare have a strong and dependable ally despite their fiery nature.

6. Skrill

The Skrill are medium to large-sized dragons, and they are renowned for their lightning-producing, electrifying breath. They can withstand severe weather due to their frequent presence in chilly, inaccessible locations. They are deadly oponents in combat thanks to their powerful assaults and electrical skills. Although it takes time and skill to train them, the benefits are worthwhile.

7. Stromcutter

The Stormcutter is a massive dragon that can fire a hail of razor-sharp spines from its wings, making it a fearsome foe and an exceptional flyer. Its intellect and territorial instincts make it a dependable companion and a fearsome foe when adequately taught.

8. Bewilderbeast

The Bewilderbeast enters the world of the highly enormous dragons. With their ability to control and work with ice, these huge monsters are among the most enormous dragons in the Viking world. The dominant Bewilderbeast, who plays a vital role in How to Train Your Dragon 2, is a formidable opponent who can subdue rival dragons and retain their dominance.

Controlling ice gives the Bewilderbeast great strength, and it can instantly freeze foes and erect towering ice spires. They are virtually unstoppable in one-on-one battles because of their enormous stature and mastery of elemental powers.

9. Red Death

Red Death from How to Train Your Dragon (Image via Dreamworks)

Another enormous dragon, The Red Death, is mentioned on our list because it was the main enemy in the first How to Train Your Dragon movie. The commander of the dragon horde on Dragon Island, this enormous dragon is a complete monster in size and power.

Its most distinguishing characteristics are the Red Death's enormous wingspan and capacity to launch a blast of unimaginably great force. Its size alone makes it almost immune to most attacks, and its fire-breathing prowess can burn down whole towns.

10. Bewilderbeast (Alpha)

The alpha Bewilderbeast, the giant and most powerful dragon on our list sits at the top. Even though we previously touched on Bewilderbeasts briefly, it's critical to recognize the alpha Bewilderbeast as a distinct species owing to its unmatched power and dominance.

As shown in How to Train Your Dragon 2, the alpha Bewilderbeast is the most powerful dragon in the Viking world. Its dominance over ice is unmatched, and its immensity exceeds even the Red Death. The dominant Bewilderbeast can command and direct other dragons, transforming them into submissive minions.

How To Train Your Dragon covers the many dragon species, each with unique skills and advantages. A dragon's and its rider's relationship and comprehension give it its ultimate power.

All the movies highlight the beauty and mystery of the Viking world by exploring friendship, loyalty, and the boundless possibilities when people and dragons join together.

The live-action film for the beloved animated series is also set to release on March 14, 2025.