I Came By ending explained: Do Toby, Jay, and Lizzie survive in the thriller? (Spoilers)

I Came By is a thriller directed by Babak Anvari that was released on Netflix on Wednesday, August 31. The story is pinned around Toby, a graffiti artist who discovers the secret of a judge after breaking into his house.

The film begins with two best friends, Toby and Jay, breaking into a rich person's house and painting graffiti that reads: I Came By. The trademark phrase from the elusive 23-year-olds marks their way of rebelling against the haves of society.

Although Toby and Jay initially have plans to break into more houses with the intention of leaving behind their graffiti, the latter backs off after his girlfriend Naz announces her pregnancy. Meanwhile, when Jay shares photos of judge Hector Blake's property, Toby becomes obsessed with venturing inside it.

In the absence of a partner-in-crime, Toby decides to take things in his own hands and breaks into Blake's house alone.

Here, he stumbles across a concealed door and discovers an injured and imprisoned man, who seems to have been held captive by Blake. While Toby tries to seek help from Jay in the matter, Jay distances himself from his friend for fear of unpleasant repurcussions.

While trying to help the man, Toby ends up getting killed and incinerated by Blake. This sets off a deadly chain of events, as Toby's mother Lizzie also gets sucked into Blake's secret and loses her life in the process. By the end of the film, it is Jay who manages to avenge the deaths of Toby and his mother, and finish off their killer.

Read on for a detailed explanation of the ending of I Came By.

What happens to Toby and his mother Elizabeth aka Lizzie in I Came By?

After Toby goes missing, his mother Lizzie starts looking for her son. She even contacts the police, who assign a detective named Sergeant Ella Lloyd to the case.

Meanwhile, Jay steals a letter from Blake's letterbox and places it in Toby's room for his mother to find it later. She hands it over to Sergeant Lloyd, who warrants an investigation into Blake's house. There, even though Lloyd is able to find the room where Toby had found the prisoner, it turns out to be empty with no blood stains.

Blake misbehaves with Lloyd and is arrested on grounds of obstructing a police officer, but eventually gets away scot-free. Lloyd also asks Lizzie to stay away from the case.

Not paying heed to the warning, Lizzie starts following Blake, and even stations her car right outside his house. One evening, she notices a man trying to escape Blake's place and helps him. The man turns out to be Omar, an Iranian asylum seeker, who had gone to Blake's place upon the latter's invitation.

Blake then revealed to Omar that his anti-immigrant stance emerged from an infidel relationship between his father and their Indian servant Ravi, whom he later went on to kill. It is to be noted that so far, Blake has been portrayed as a man of great repute and a vocal supporter of immigrants and asylum seekers.

Following the revelation, Blake spiked Omar's drink and tried to kill him too. However, Omar manages to escape despite his inebriated condition. As Omar gets away, Blake spots Lizzie helping him.

Despite such a serious situation, Omar was reluctant to file a police complaint because of concerns around his application to seek permanent citizenship in the UK. Aware of Omar's situation, Blake threatens to cancel his application. He later kills Omar and even holds Lizzie captive after she is trapped into believing that he is not home.

A week later, when Jay tries to reach Lizzie's cell and fails, a simultaneous scene shows Lizzie's clothes and ID card being burnt in a kiln, thereby suggesting that Blake had killed and burnt Lizzie as well.

How did I Came By end?

After Jay is unable to reach Lizzie, he reaches Blake's house and finds a "Sold" signboard right outside it. He thus concludes that Lizzie is dead as well, and blames himself for refusing to help her.

Meanwhile, Naz decides to leave Jay and move out in order to protect her son, as she begins suspecting that Jay is in trouble.

Following a brief hiatus, Naz notifies Jay that Blake was to be honored at a boarding school - his alma mater. Jay arrives at the spot and follows Blake home. Just when he tries to hit Blake with the same bat that he used to kill so many people, a creak on the floor wakes up the latter.

A fight ensues between the two, and eventually Jay incapacitates the old man. He also releases another man who was being held captive in Blake's garage. He further alerts the police.

When Detective Sergeant Lloyd arrives at the scene, she finds Blake beaten up and tied in cello tape with the words "I Came By" written on the wall. The film ends with the detective smirking at Blake.

I Came By features a cast of George MacKay as Toby, Kelly MacDonalds as Elizabeth "Lizzie," Hugh Bonneville as judge Hector Blake, Percelle Ascott as Jay, and Varada Sethu as Naz, among others.

The film is currently available on Netflix.

