"I JUST CANT TAKE IT MENTALLY ANYMORE”: DZ Family’s Zay Alexander shares concerning post on Instagram, netizens extend support

Zay Alexander from the family influencers known as the DZ Family shared a concerning post on the family's official Instagram account a few hours ago. He wrote a long caption where he implied his intentions of taking his own life.

Fans and supporters immediately reached out to Zay with their prayers and support in the comments section.

Trigger warning: This post contains mentions of mental distress and possible suicide ideation. Discretion is advised.

In the said post on DZ Family's IG, Zay uploaded two pictures of himself. In the first one, he is seen crying while covering his mouth. In the second slide, there’s another photograph of Zay in a different setting, where he is smiling with his teeth out and making a peace sign.

Zay wrote in the caption that this will be his last post and added:

“I JUST CANT TAKE IT MENTALLY ANYMORE.”

He continued that he has to fight every day and he cannot deal with it any longer. The influencer said that it may not be the best decision he'd make but that it would be better than feeling the way he felt.

Zay then addressed his daughters Zoey and Jade, along with the child that’s on the way, and said that he loves them with all his heart. Addressing them, Zay told his daughters to know that their father tried his best to stay strong.

Next, Zay mentioned his fiancée, Desiree Elisha, and wrote that she was the best thing that has ever happened to him. Zay also thanked his supporters and said he loves every single one of them. However, he added once again that he cannot do it anymore.

He concluded the long message by saying that he never thought he would consider taking his own life, but he prayed to god that he forgives him for this.

DZ Family's supporters were worried about the influencer after the post and shared their reactions in the comments

People who know the DZ Family flooded the comments with their concerns. They hoped and prayed that Zay had not done anything and is alive and safe.

At the time of writing, it had been seven hours since Zay shared the post on Instagram, and there were no updates on either of the DZ family's social media accounts.

In the comments, many people asked Zay not to do it and asked someone who knows him to check on the influencer.

One user said that someone needed to check on Zay because the prayers and amens won't really save his life. The user stressed that Zay has reached his breaking point.

Others said that they hoped that the whole thing wasn't a prank as it was a real issue for several people who have mental health issues. Netizens said that they were going to pray for him and whatever he was going through.

One concerned user shared the post on TikTok as well, praying for the family. TikTok users were also sharing their concerns about the influencer.

Who is the DZ Family?

Zay Alexander and Desiree Elisha, the couple behind the DZ Family, are from Orlando, Florida. They have two daughters, Zoey and Jade, and the couple is currently expecting their third child.

The gender reveal of their third child took place back in September 2022, and the couple is expecting another baby girl soon.

Zay often shares videos alongside his younger daughter Jade dancing and fans love seeing the father-daughter duo together. Many even say that Jade is her mother's twin.

The DZ Family's recent videos are about Desiree's pregnancy, and the good and bad days that come along with it.

They first started documenting their daily lives via their YouTube channel, and on TikTok and Instagram in 2020. The duo has gained over 6M followers on TikTok, around 200K followers on Instagram, and around 350K subscribers on YouTube.

At the time of writing, there was no confirmation from either Zay, his fiance or their representatives about his mental health of about the post he shared on Instagram.

