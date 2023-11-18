Invincible season 2 episode 3 recap and ending explained: Death, dilemma and apology

The recently aired Invincible season 2 episode 3 ended with a breath-stopping cliffhanger and viewers are waiting for the fourth episode. The story that follows Mark Grayson and his relationship with his superhero father, his supportive mother and his friends and allies is posing new challenges for the superhero-in-the-making. It also brings up a moral dilemma for the young hero.

The adult animated series on Amazon Prime Video debuted in March 2021 and is running a successful second season. Created by Robert Kirkman from his Image Comics of the same name, also co-authored by Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker, the show has received positive feedback for its story, animation and action sequences. As such, the series has already been renewed for a third season.

Invincible season 2 episode 3 aired on November 17, 2023, and was titled This Missive, This Machination. It focused on Debbie’s grief, Allen’s predicament and Mark’s dilemma. The ending takes Mark to another planet where he faces the surprising emperor.

Invincible season 2 episode 3 recap: Mother, son and the alien

Mark and William are roommates in the college dorm (Image via Prime Video)

Invincible season 2 episode 3 plot runs three parallel stories. One follows Mark, another follows Debbie while a third talks about Allen the Alien. While Debbie tries to come to terms with her loneliness, the young hero navigates college life.

Invincible season 2 episode 3 started with Debbie dropping Mark at the college. The duo had an emotional moment of separation before the mother warned the son against doing drugs. On this, they had a funny discussion about whether drugs would affect Mark.

As shown in Invincible season 2 episode 3, after her son departed, Debbie decided to call the support group that Olga had informed her about to fight her empty nest loneliness. When attending the grief support group meeting meant for spouses of superheroes, she met a man who offered to take her out for drinks.

Debbie is lonely and depressed (Image via Prime Video)

Trying to be social, Debbie went out with the man before realizing that he was the widower of Green Ghost, a Guardian who was killed by Omni-Man. Unable to control herself, Debbie confessed to being Omni-Man’s wife and pleaded for forgiveness. However, Green Ghost’s husband was too upset to take pity on her or to pardon the deed.

On the other hand, Mark tried to adjust to his new dorm life while sharing space with William in Invincible season 2 episode 3. The boys had a discussion about roommate ethics including one about a sock on the door code. Realizing that keeping trinkets was childish, Mark threw away all his possessions except the “séance dog”.

Mark is adjusting to the new situation (Image via Prime Video)

When Mark came to his room, he found a sock hanging from the door forbidding him to enter. He took advantage of the situation to land at Amber’s place where they ended up getting intimate. When he returned to his room, he and William had another conversation about their superhero traumas.

While Mark and Amber were having an intimate moment, the scene shifted to a montage showing the origin story of Allen the Alien in Invincible season 2 episode 3. The scene revealed that Allen was bred to eliminate Viltrumites and was one of the superior races among the Unopians. However, he failed to kill Viltrumites and was re-assigned to survey planets for the Galactic Coalition.

Expand Tweet

Moving back to the present, GC leader, Thaedus, asked Allen to search out the mole who was leaking information to the Viltrumites. However, before he could start on his task, three Viltrumite warriors approached him at the headquarters to get information on Nolan and Mark.

When Allen refused to part with any information, the Viltrumite warriors beat him brutally to a near-death condition. However, while he tried to revive in his regenerative chamber, Thaedus killed Allen the Alien in his chamber.

Invincible season 2 episode 3 ending: Mark is faced with a surprise

Expand Tweet

While Allen fought the Viltrumites and got killed by Thadeus, Mark and William talked in their room. At that time, Mark’s séance dog arrived at their door, which was revealed to be a bug-like alien in reality. The alien claimed to be from Thraxa who had come to Mark to ask for help. He explained that his home planet was facing a catastrophic threat from which Mark may be able to save them.

Despite his concerns, Mark decided to do his duty as a hero, which was supported by Amber. While his boss Cecile was unhappy with his decision, Mark headed out to the space. He did call and profess his love for Amber, although whether the ladylove heard it or not is unclear in Invincible season 2 episode 3.

Nolan is the new ruler of Thraxa (Image via Prime Video)

Landing on Thraxa at the end of Invincible season 2 episode 3, Mark proceeded to meet the esteemed emperor of the planet. In a surprising twist in the tale, Mark came face to face with Omni-Man Nolan. It turns out that Nolan is the current ruler of Thraxa. Meanwhile, the planet seemed normal with no world-threatening situation arriving.

What the future of Thraxa holds and whether Mark Grayson sides with Nolan or refuses to join his father, remains to be seen. The next episode will arrive on November 24. In the meantime, rewatch Invincible season 2 episode 3 on Amazon Prime Video.