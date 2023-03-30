Jordan Zion 2 “Light Camo” shoes: Where to get, price and more details explored 

The cornerstone of the swoosh Jordan brand has unveiled a brand-new Jordan Zion 2 shoe - "Light Camo" - to strengthen its partnership with Zion Williamson, a key player for the NBA team New Orleans Pelicans.

The new ”Light Camo” rendition of Jordan Zion 2 sneakers will be available for purchase in the coming weeks of 2023. The footwear will be available for a $120 suggested retail price per pair. Williamson's fans can purchase these shoes from Nike and its affiliated retail chains, both online and in-person.

Jordan Zion 2 “Light Camo” shoes will be detailed with bold black and red accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite Zion Williamson currently out with injury, the second version of the young NBA player's trademark series with Jordan Brand, named Jordan Zion 2, was formally unveiled earlier in 2022.

The footwear style, which was originally devised for Williamson, is perfect for ballers of practically any skill level and will enable you to unlock unprecedented levels of power and speed. Fast-paced action is supported by a reliable midsole, and a top strap with adjustability keeps the foot in place. To help with smooth landings, it also boasts more air padding than its predecessors.

The second distinctive silo worn by Zion Williamson is inspired by, in part, the following, according to the Nike newsroom:

“The Jordan Zion 2 balances technical prowess—maximizing its namesake’s power and speed—and Williamson’s unique playing persona. It is built for a player able to do a multitude of things on court and to simultaneously enhance responsiveness and increase comfort and support.”

Before a hamstring injury that stymied his and the Pelicans' progress post the All-Star game, Zion Williamson played some of the finest basketball of his four-year career. This new palette from his second flagship model with Jordan brand will serve as the ideal comeback, with a re-evaluation anticipated in the upcoming weeks.

While more Jordan Zion 2 options have gradually emerged since the new year, the silhouette is reformed for spring by supple monochrome colour blocking. Neutral colors accumulate on top of the solely suede and nubuck toppings to create the "Light Camo" design, which is cast over a clean white base layer.

While the latter is directly contrasted by the former's tongue structure, laces and sock liner in jet-black, the Zion and Jumpman logos, as well as the "Zoom Air" marking on the forefoot strap, are anchored by a sparse injection of "Crimson."

A traditional black/white sole unit limits the effort below, and the final touch of the title covers the tread underneath. Nike highlights the unique qualities of the first Zion 2 silhouette, saying:

“The Zion 2 introduces a new concept that decouples the strobel, shifting it from a full-length unit to a focus on the heel, allowing for 20 percent more Zoom Air on the forefoot (thus increasing responsiveness) and a smoother, more comfortable landing on the heel following an explosive dunk. With explosiveness comes a need for containment.”

Be on the lookout for Jordan Zion 2 when it releases. One can even register on Nike's website to receive immediate updates when the shoe becomes available for purchase.

