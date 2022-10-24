American singer-songwriter Keshi, whose original name is Casey Luong, has announced his tour dates for New Zealand and Australia. Keshi will kick off the tour in Auckland on November 18, continue through Sydney and Melbourne, and end on November 23 in Brisbane.

The singer also has international dates scheduled for December in countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. He will conclude his 2022 tour dates in Honolulu on December 18.

From January 2023, Keshi will commence his European and UK tour dates.

Check all the tour dates below.

Keshi World Tour Tickets and Dates

Tickets for Keshi’s upcoming tour are available via Live Nation. Also available are VIP packages for the tour. The VIP packages include one general admission standing ticket, the opportunity to meet Keshi for a photo opportunity with a professional photographer, access to an intimate pre-show soundcheck party, early entry onto the floor before the general public, exclusive VIP tour gift, commemorative VIP tour laminate autographed by Keshi, early access to the merchandise stand and a designated VIP check-in and onsite staff.

General Admission Free Flow tickets are priced at $68.10 each and the VIP Experience Package is priced at $318.30. Tickets are priced between $68 and $318.

Keshi World Tour 2022-2023 Tour Dates

Nov 18 -- Spark Arena -- Auckland, New Zealand

Nov 20 -- Roundhouse -- Kensington, Australia

Nov 22 -- Palace Foreshore -- Melbourne, Australia

Nov 23 -- Eatons Hill Hotel -- Brendale, Australia

Nov 24 -- Roundhouse -- Kensington, Australia

Nov 25 -- Very Festival 2022 -- Pak Kret District, Thailand

Nov 28 -- Gbk Basketball Hall -- Kota Jakarta Pusat, Indonesia

Nov 29 -- Gbk Basketball Hall -- Kota Jakarta Pusat, Indonesia

Nov 30 -- The Star Performing Arts Centre -- Singapore, Singapore

Dec 2 -- Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dec 3 -- Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dec 5 -- Yes 24 Live Hall -- Seoul, South Korea

Dec 6 -- Yes 24 Live Hall -- Seoul, South Korea

Dec 8 -- Yebisu Garden Place Tower -- Shibuya City, Japan

Dec 11 -- New Frontier Theater -- Quezon City, Philippines

Dec 14 -- Zepp New Taipei -- Taipei, Taiwan

Dec 15 -- Zepp New Taipei -- Taipei, Taiwan

Dec 17 -- The Republik -- Honolulu, Hi, USA

Dec 18 -- The Republik -- Honolulu, Hi, USA

Jan 24 -- Vicar Street -- Dublin, Ireland

Jan 27 -- O2 Academy Glasgow -- Glasgow, United Kingdom

Jan 29 -- Victoria Warehouse -- Manchester, United Kingdom

Jan 30 -- O2 Academy Birmingham -- Birmingham, United Kingdom

Jan 31 -- O2 Academy Brixton -- London, United Kingdom

Feb 3 -- Palladium Cologne -- Cologne, Germany

Feb 4 -- Salle Pleyel -- Paris, France

Feb 6 -- Razzmatazz -- Barcelona, Spain

Feb 7 -- Sala Riviera -- Madrid, Spain

Feb 9 -- X-Tra -- Zurich, Switzerland

Feb 10 -- Fabrique -- Milan, Italy

Feb 12 -- Jahrhunderthalle -- Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Feb 13 -- Afas Live -- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb 15 -- Tempodrom -- Berlin, Germany

Feb 17 -- Tap1 -- Copenhagen, Denmark

Feb 19 -- Sentrum Scene -- Oslo, Norway

Feb 20 -- Annexet -- Stockholm, Sweden

Mar 4 -- Bayfront Park Amphitheatre -- Miami, Fl, USA

Mar 5 -- Orlando Amphitheatre -- Orlando, Fl, USA

Mar 7 -- Coca-Cola Roxy -- Atlanta, Ga, USA

Mar 9 -- The Fillmore Charlotte -- Charlotte, Nc, USA

Mar 11 -- The Anthem -- Washington, Dc, USA

Mar 12 -- The Met -- Philadelphia, Pa, USA

Mar 14 -- Roadrunner -- Boston, Ma, USA

Mar 15 -- Radio City Music Hall -- New York, Ny, USA

Mar 18 -- Mtelus -- Montreal, Canada

Mar 19 -- Coca-Cola Coliseum -- Toronto, Canada

Mar 21 -- Fox Theatre Detroit -- Detroit, Mi, USA

Mar 22 -- Murat Theatre -- Indianapolis, In, USA

Mar 24 -- Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom -- Chicago, Il, USA

Mar 25 -- The Rave / Eagles Club -- Milwaukee, Wi, USA

Mar 26 -- Armory -- Minneapolis, Mn, USA

Mar 28 -- Mission Ballroom -- Denver, Co, USA

Mar 29 -- The Union Event Center -- Salt Lake City, Ut, USA

Apr 1 -- Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre -- Vancouver, Canada

Apr 2 -- Theater Of The Clouds -- Portland, Or, USA

Apr 3 -- Wamu Theater -- Seattle, Wa, Usa

Apr 5 -- Frost Amphitheater -- Stanford, Ca, USA

Apr 7 -- Greek Theatre -- Los Angeles, Ca, USA

Apr 10 -- The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park -- San Diego, Ca, USA

Apr 11 -- The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas -- Las Vegas, Nv, USA

Apr 12 -- Arizona Federal Theatre -- Phoenix, Az, USA

Apr 14 -- Moody Amphitheater -- Austin, Tx, USA

Apr 15 -- South Side Ballroom -- Dallas, Tx, USA

Apr 17 -- 713 Music Hall -- Houston, Tx, USA

More about Keshi

Earlier in March, the singer released his debut album titled Gabriel, which reached the top 20 on the US Billboard 200. The album was released after a string of EPs, including Skeletons (2019), Bandaids (2020), and Always (2020).

Speaking about the album, Keshi in a statement had said:

“GABRIEL is a record that turned out much more personal than I intended from the beginning. It ended up being a means for me to process the experience of having transitioned from a much less public life to another I’m having a little more trouble navigating recently."

Keshi further added, noting:

“I was reminded how fun making music is supposed to feel, and that it’s just as much listened to as its lyrics are heard. It’s an album that I hope is candid, varied, and one you can come back to again and again.”

Keshi is popular for his distant falsetto vocals and textural instrumentals. His hit singles that have accumulated over one billion streams include songs such as Like I Need U, 2 Soon and Right Here.

