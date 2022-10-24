American singer-songwriter Keshi, whose original name is Casey Luong, has announced his tour dates for New Zealand and Australia. Keshi will kick off the tour in Auckland on November 18, continue through Sydney and Melbourne, and end on November 23 in Brisbane.
The singer also has international dates scheduled for December in countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. He will conclude his 2022 tour dates in Honolulu on December 18.
From January 2023, Keshi will commence his European and UK tour dates.
Check all the tour dates below.
Keshi World Tour Tickets and Dates
Tickets for Keshi’s upcoming tour are available via Live Nation. Also available are VIP packages for the tour. The VIP packages include one general admission standing ticket, the opportunity to meet Keshi for a photo opportunity with a professional photographer, access to an intimate pre-show soundcheck party, early entry onto the floor before the general public, exclusive VIP tour gift, commemorative VIP tour laminate autographed by Keshi, early access to the merchandise stand and a designated VIP check-in and onsite staff.
General Admission Free Flow tickets are priced at $68.10 each and the VIP Experience Package is priced at $318.30. Tickets are priced between $68 and $318.
Keshi World Tour 2022-2023 Tour Dates
- Nov 18 -- Spark Arena -- Auckland, New Zealand
- Nov 20 -- Roundhouse -- Kensington, Australia
- Nov 22 -- Palace Foreshore -- Melbourne, Australia
- Nov 23 -- Eatons Hill Hotel -- Brendale, Australia
- Nov 24 -- Roundhouse -- Kensington, Australia
- Nov 25 -- Very Festival 2022 -- Pak Kret District, Thailand
- Nov 28 -- Gbk Basketball Hall -- Kota Jakarta Pusat, Indonesia
- Nov 29 -- Gbk Basketball Hall -- Kota Jakarta Pusat, Indonesia
- Nov 30 -- The Star Performing Arts Centre -- Singapore, Singapore
- Dec 2 -- Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Dec 3 -- Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Dec 5 -- Yes 24 Live Hall -- Seoul, South Korea
- Dec 6 -- Yes 24 Live Hall -- Seoul, South Korea
- Dec 8 -- Yebisu Garden Place Tower -- Shibuya City, Japan
- Dec 11 -- New Frontier Theater -- Quezon City, Philippines
- Dec 14 -- Zepp New Taipei -- Taipei, Taiwan
- Dec 15 -- Zepp New Taipei -- Taipei, Taiwan
- Dec 17 -- The Republik -- Honolulu, Hi, USA
- Dec 18 -- The Republik -- Honolulu, Hi, USA
- Jan 24 -- Vicar Street -- Dublin, Ireland
- Jan 27 -- O2 Academy Glasgow -- Glasgow, United Kingdom
- Jan 29 -- Victoria Warehouse -- Manchester, United Kingdom
- Jan 30 -- O2 Academy Birmingham -- Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Jan 31 -- O2 Academy Brixton -- London, United Kingdom
- Feb 3 -- Palladium Cologne -- Cologne, Germany
- Feb 4 -- Salle Pleyel -- Paris, France
- Feb 6 -- Razzmatazz -- Barcelona, Spain
- Feb 7 -- Sala Riviera -- Madrid, Spain
- Feb 9 -- X-Tra -- Zurich, Switzerland
- Feb 10 -- Fabrique -- Milan, Italy
- Feb 12 -- Jahrhunderthalle -- Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
- Feb 13 -- Afas Live -- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Feb 15 -- Tempodrom -- Berlin, Germany
- Feb 17 -- Tap1 -- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Feb 19 -- Sentrum Scene -- Oslo, Norway
- Feb 20 -- Annexet -- Stockholm, Sweden
- Mar 4 -- Bayfront Park Amphitheatre -- Miami, Fl, USA
- Mar 5 -- Orlando Amphitheatre -- Orlando, Fl, USA
- Mar 7 -- Coca-Cola Roxy -- Atlanta, Ga, USA
- Mar 9 -- The Fillmore Charlotte -- Charlotte, Nc, USA
- Mar 11 -- The Anthem -- Washington, Dc, USA
- Mar 12 -- The Met -- Philadelphia, Pa, USA
- Mar 14 -- Roadrunner -- Boston, Ma, USA
- Mar 15 -- Radio City Music Hall -- New York, Ny, USA
- Mar 18 -- Mtelus -- Montreal, Canada
- Mar 19 -- Coca-Cola Coliseum -- Toronto, Canada
- Mar 21 -- Fox Theatre Detroit -- Detroit, Mi, USA
- Mar 22 -- Murat Theatre -- Indianapolis, In, USA
- Mar 24 -- Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom -- Chicago, Il, USA
- Mar 25 -- The Rave / Eagles Club -- Milwaukee, Wi, USA
- Mar 26 -- Armory -- Minneapolis, Mn, USA
- Mar 28 -- Mission Ballroom -- Denver, Co, USA
- Mar 29 -- The Union Event Center -- Salt Lake City, Ut, USA
- Apr 1 -- Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre -- Vancouver, Canada
- Apr 2 -- Theater Of The Clouds -- Portland, Or, USA
- Apr 3 -- Wamu Theater -- Seattle, Wa, Usa
- Apr 5 -- Frost Amphitheater -- Stanford, Ca, USA
- Apr 7 -- Greek Theatre -- Los Angeles, Ca, USA
- Apr 10 -- The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park -- San Diego, Ca, USA
- Apr 11 -- The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas -- Las Vegas, Nv, USA
- Apr 12 -- Arizona Federal Theatre -- Phoenix, Az, USA
- Apr 14 -- Moody Amphitheater -- Austin, Tx, USA
- Apr 15 -- South Side Ballroom -- Dallas, Tx, USA
- Apr 17 -- 713 Music Hall -- Houston, Tx, USA
More about Keshi
Earlier in March, the singer released his debut album titled Gabriel, which reached the top 20 on the US Billboard 200. The album was released after a string of EPs, including Skeletons (2019), Bandaids (2020), and Always (2020).
Speaking about the album, Keshi in a statement had said:
“GABRIEL is a record that turned out much more personal than I intended from the beginning. It ended up being a means for me to process the experience of having transitioned from a much less public life to another I’m having a little more trouble navigating recently."
Keshi further added, noting:
“I was reminded how fun making music is supposed to feel, and that it’s just as much listened to as its lyrics are heard. It’s an album that I hope is candid, varied, and one you can come back to again and again.”
Keshi is popular for his distant falsetto vocals and textural instrumentals. His hit singles that have accumulated over one billion streams include songs such as Like I Need U, 2 Soon and Right Here.