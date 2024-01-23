Kidz Bop Live 2024 U.S tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Kidz Bop Kids, who sing kid-friendly versions of pop hits, have announced a three-year North American tour deal with Live Nation. Featuring Aleah, JJ, Shila, and Tyler, the Kidz Bop Live 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from June 27, 2024, to October 6, 2024, in venues across the United States and Canada.

Known as the #1 kids music brand, Kidz Bop Kids announced the new tour, featuring performances in cities such as Buffalo, Kansas City, Toronto, and Austin, among others, via a post on their official Instagram account on January 19, 2023. The tour is sponsored by the new fantasy-adventure Netflix children’s series, Unicorn Academy.

Citi cardmembers will have access to the presale, which will end on Thursday, January 25 at 10 pm local time, through the Citi Entertainment program. The general on-sale starts on Friday, January 26 via the official Kidz Bop website and Live Nation. Tickets begin at around $60, with VIP packages in the $258–$272 range.

Additional presale events, including a Spotify Fans First presale, will be available throughout the week. VIP packages will also be available via VIPNation, featuring premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show dance party, a post-show meet and greet with the Kidz Bop Kids, and a group party experience.

Kidz Bop Live 2024 coincides with the release of their latest album

Back by popular demand after last year’s successful tour of over 60 dates, the new tour will see the kids perform hit songs on stage, like Paint the Town Red, Used To Be Young, Vampire, and more.

The tour is in support of their latest album KIDZ BOP 2024 which was also released on January 19, 2024. The tracklist of over 40 songs consists of the biggest pop hits of the year sung by kids for kids. The album is the latest edition in their annual album series released since 2001.

Kicking off with a concert at the Palace Theatre in Stamford, CT on June 27, the Kidz Bop tour will see the kids perform 46 dates across North America before wrapping up on October 6 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta, GA.

The full list of dates and venues for the Kidz Bop Live 2024 tour is given below:

June 27, 2024 - Stamford, CT at Palace Theatre

June 28, 2024 - Stamford, CT at Palace Theatre

July 3, 2024 - Gilford, NH at BankNH Pavilion

July 5, 2024 - Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center

July 6, 2024 - Clarkston, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 7, 2024 - Buffalo, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 12, 2024 - Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 13, 2024 - Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 14, 2024 - Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 19, 2024 - Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP

July 20, 2024 - Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre

July 21, 2024 - Maryland Heights, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24, 2024 - Columbus, OH at Ohio State Fair

July 26, 2024 - Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 27, 2024 - Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion (1:00 pm show)

July 27, 2024 - Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion (6:00 pm show)

July 28, 2024 - Bangor, ME at Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 2, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 3, 2024 - Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 4, 2024 - Hershey, PA at GIANT Center

August 6, 2024 - West Allis, WI at Wisconsin State Fair

August 9, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 10, 2024 - Vienna, VA (2 Shows) at Wolf Trap

August 11, 2024 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

August 16, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 17, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 - Des Moines, IA at Iowa State Fair

August 23, 2024 - Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

August 24, 2024 - Syracuse, NY at New York State Fair

August 25, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 30, 2024 - Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater

August 31, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

September 2, 2024 - St. Paul, MN at Minnesota State Fair

September 6, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre

September 7, 2024 - San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 8, 2024 - Inglewood, CA at YouTube Theater

September 11, 2024 - Puyallup, WA at Washington State Fair

September 20, 2024 - Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 21, 2024 - Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre

September 22, 2024 - Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 27, 2024 - Austin, TX at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 28, 2024 - Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 29, 2024 - Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 4, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 5, 2024 - Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6, 2024 - Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

The 2024 tour will feature new songs, new choreography, special effects, and more. Ten cities will feature a pop-up Unicorn Academy experience which will include on-screen content, photo ops, and other activities to occupy young fans before concerts. Apart from the North American tour, Kidz Bop will also kick off its first UK tour in April with 11 shows including London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

More about the Kidz Bop tour

Kidz Bop is an American children's music company owned by Razor & Tie, with the parent company being Concord Music. The group has sold over 24 million albums and generated billions of streams from their family-friendly covers of pop songs since 2001. They also have their own channel on SiriusXM radio.

This new three-year touring deal with Live Nation has fans of Kidz Bop excited. The extensive tour across North America will be a great opportunity for music lovers to enjoy kid-friendly performances of the biggest pop hits in a variety of venues.