Kidz Bop Live 2024 U.S tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Kidz Bop Kids, who sing kid-friendly versions of pop hits, have announced a three-year North American tour deal with Live Nation. Featuring Aleah, JJ, Shila, and Tyler, the Kidz Bop Live 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from June 27, 2024, to October 6, 2024, in venues across the United States and Canada.
Known as the #1 kids music brand, Kidz Bop Kids announced the new tour, featuring performances in cities such as Buffalo, Kansas City, Toronto, and Austin, among others, via a post on their official Instagram account on January 19, 2023. The tour is sponsored by the new fantasy-adventure Netflix children’s series, Unicorn Academy.
Citi cardmembers will have access to the presale, which will end on Thursday, January 25 at 10 pm local time, through the Citi Entertainment program. The general on-sale starts on Friday, January 26 via the official Kidz Bop website and Live Nation. Tickets begin at around $60, with VIP packages in the $258–$272 range.
Additional presale events, including a Spotify Fans First presale, will be available throughout the week. VIP packages will also be available via VIPNation, featuring premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, a pre-show dance party, a post-show meet and greet with the Kidz Bop Kids, and a group party experience.
Kidz Bop Live 2024 coincides with the release of their latest album
Back by popular demand after last year’s successful tour of over 60 dates, the new tour will see the kids perform hit songs on stage, like Paint the Town Red, Used To Be Young, Vampire, and more.
The tour is in support of their latest album KIDZ BOP 2024 which was also released on January 19, 2024. The tracklist of over 40 songs consists of the biggest pop hits of the year sung by kids for kids. The album is the latest edition in their annual album series released since 2001.
Kicking off with a concert at the Palace Theatre in Stamford, CT on June 27, the Kidz Bop tour will see the kids perform 46 dates across North America before wrapping up on October 6 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta, GA.
The full list of dates and venues for the Kidz Bop Live 2024 tour is given below:
- June 27, 2024 - Stamford, CT at Palace Theatre
- June 28, 2024 - Stamford, CT at Palace Theatre
- July 3, 2024 - Gilford, NH at BankNH Pavilion
- July 5, 2024 - Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center
- July 6, 2024 - Clarkston, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 7, 2024 - Buffalo, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater
- July 12, 2024 - Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- July 13, 2024 - Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- July 14, 2024 - Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 19, 2024 - Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP
- July 20, 2024 - Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre
- July 21, 2024 - Maryland Heights, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- July 24, 2024 - Columbus, OH at Ohio State Fair
- July 26, 2024 - Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC
- July 27, 2024 - Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion (1:00 pm show)
- July 27, 2024 - Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion (6:00 pm show)
- July 28, 2024 - Bangor, ME at Maine Savings Amphitheater
- August 2, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- August 3, 2024 - Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- August 4, 2024 - Hershey, PA at GIANT Center
- August 6, 2024 - West Allis, WI at Wisconsin State Fair
- August 9, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 10, 2024 - Vienna, VA (2 Shows) at Wolf Trap
- August 11, 2024 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center
- August 16, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake
- August 17, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- August 18, 2024 - Des Moines, IA at Iowa State Fair
- August 23, 2024 - Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
- August 24, 2024 - Syracuse, NY at New York State Fair
- August 25, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 30, 2024 - Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater
- August 31, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center
- September 2, 2024 - St. Paul, MN at Minnesota State Fair
- September 6, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre
- September 7, 2024 - San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- September 8, 2024 - Inglewood, CA at YouTube Theater
- September 11, 2024 - Puyallup, WA at Washington State Fair
- September 20, 2024 - Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- September 21, 2024 - Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre
- September 22, 2024 - Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- September 27, 2024 - Austin, TX at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- September 28, 2024 - Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- September 29, 2024 - Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- October 4, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- October 5, 2024 - Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- October 6, 2024 - Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
The 2024 tour will feature new songs, new choreography, special effects, and more. Ten cities will feature a pop-up Unicorn Academy experience which will include on-screen content, photo ops, and other activities to occupy young fans before concerts. Apart from the North American tour, Kidz Bop will also kick off its first UK tour in April with 11 shows including London, Manchester, and Birmingham.
More about the Kidz Bop tour
Kidz Bop is an American children's music company owned by Razor & Tie, with the parent company being Concord Music. The group has sold over 24 million albums and generated billions of streams from their family-friendly covers of pop songs since 2001. They also have their own channel on SiriusXM radio.
This new three-year touring deal with Live Nation has fans of Kidz Bop excited. The extensive tour across North America will be a great opportunity for music lovers to enjoy kid-friendly performances of the biggest pop hits in a variety of venues.