How to play GTA 5 with no violence and make it kid-friendly

As odd as this may sound to some gamers, there is a way to make GTA 5 kid-friendly by removing all its violence and other questionable aspects. This game is usually only recommended for people 17 years and older. However, if it were more inclusive, that wouldn't be the case. A mod known as Family-Friendly Free-Roaming makes such a thing a reality.

Modder R3QQ made this extension for the PC port specifically. That means Family-Friendly Free-Roaming won't work on other GTA 5 versions. Nonetheless, this mod ensures players can't see any blood, gore, nudity, or other potentially disturbing content.

Kid-friendly Family-Friendly Free-Roaming mod allows GTA 5 players to experience the game without violence

Family-Friendly Free-Roaming is a modification that has existed since July 2, 2015. It still gets updates to this day, with the most recent patch being Version 3.1. As its name implies, this extension is incredibly kid-friendly and is intended to allow players to free-roam without any disturbances.

Download links for it can be found in the description of the above video. Upon installing it, players will find that some key features of this mod include the following:

Configuration Settings: You can adjust how family-friendly the mod is.

You can adjust how family-friendly the mod is. Non-violent activities: You can still explore the world with any vehicle you like, buy clothes, arm wrestle, etc.

You can still explore the world with any vehicle you like, buy clothes, arm wrestle, etc. No violence: The default setting means nobody will ever cause chaos in the overworld. There's no blood or other painful expressions.

The default setting means nobody will ever cause chaos in the overworld. There's no blood or other painful expressions. Invincible vehicles: Cars, planes, etc., cannot blow up. Only minor scratches can be dealt to vehicles by default.

Cars, planes, etc., cannot blow up. Only minor scratches can be dealt to vehicles by default. Teleported vehicles: You cannot drown by driving your car or motorcycle to water, as the protagonist will be teleported to a nearby road.

You cannot drown by driving your car or motorcycle to water, as the protagonist will be teleported to a nearby road. Muted pedestrians: No foul language is possible if nobody can speak.

No foul language is possible if nobody can speak. No smoking: No smoking of any substance is present.

No smoking of any substance is present. Other forms of censorship: Tattoo shops, gun stores, Internet, text messages, contacts, and certain objects are not accessible or viewable. Many pedestrians are also removed.

Tattoo shops, gun stores, Internet, text messages, contacts, and certain objects are not accessible or viewable. Many pedestrians are also removed. No character switching to Trevor: The lack of character switching here means players will never see Trevor Philips do something illegal.

Players cannot undertake GTA 5 missions while this mod is active. That makes sense since something like By the Book would be far from kid-friendly.

Fun features

This mod allows players just to enjoy the huge open world without any distractions (Image via R3QQ)

This kid-friendly modification isn't just meant to be a boring censored version of the original game but for children. Some other neat little features of it include the following:

Teleporting to the closest vehicles: By default, pressing N will teleport the player to the closest vehicle.

By default, pressing N will teleport the player to the closest vehicle. Being a passenger: You can press B to enter a nearby car and let an NPC drive you somewhere.

You can press B to enter a nearby car and let an NPC drive you somewhere. Driving pedestrians: Pressing E will let nearby NPCs enter your vehicle. Pressing E again will make them leave.

Pressing E will let nearby NPCs enter your vehicle. Pressing E again will make them leave. Fun and crazy modes: A game mode involving fireworks and flying cars is available, as well as another one with cop chases (but no violence)

Family-Friendly Free-Roaming is the most popular kid-friendly GTA 5 mod out there. If the reader has children but isn't comfortable with them playing Rockstar's offering, then this extension should put those worries to rest.

Some parents may only hope that Grand Theft Auto 6 would get something similar sometime after its eventual release.

Note: This mod isn't for GTA Online, the multiplayer version of GTA 5.