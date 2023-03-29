La La Anthony and 5 other celebs spotted wearing Nike Air Jordans

Air Jordan sneakers are a line of athletic shoes created by Nike in collaboration with basketball legend Michael Jordan. Since their launch in 1984, AJs have become a cultural phenomenon, with millions of people around the world eagerly waiting for the latest release.

One particular group that has embraced Air Jordans are Hollywood celebrities. From actors to musicians, these sneakers have become a staple for many A-listers both on and off the red carpet.

Over the years, AJs have been used in several high-profile movie and TV roles, adding to their mystique and cultural significance. From Will Smith's iconic sneakers in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Michael B. Jordan's titular character in Creed, AJs has become synonymous with both basketball and popular culture.

La La Anthony, Lauri Markkanen, Jayson Tatum, and three more celebs who have been spotted pulling off Nike Air Jordans

1) La La Anthony wearing Nike Air Jordan 13 Retro Chicago

In a recent Instagram post, American actress La La Anthony flaunted her Vanson Leather jacket with AJ 13 Retro Chicago. During an interview with Footwear News, she said she was just obsessed with Jordans.

AJ 13 was originally released in 1997, and Chicago Colorway was re-released in 2017 to celebrate the shoe's 20th anniversary. Along with the classic design elements, the retro version also features updated materials and technology, such as a Phylon midsole and Zoom Air cushioning, for improved comfort and performance.

Current price: $270 - $500

2) Ozuna wearing Air Jordan "Kobe Pack"

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Whoa. Ozuna pulled up to the Celeb Game in the “Kobe Pack” Air Jordan 3s — packs available online are listed for anywhere from $72K - $175K Whoa. Ozuna pulled up to the Celeb Game in the “Kobe Pack” Air Jordan 3s — packs available online are listed for anywhere from $72K - $175K https://t.co/HNSOGtkwRX

At the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, Puerto Rican singer Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, known as Ozuna, was seen sporting AJ 3s "Kobe Pack" sneakers. He is known to be a passionate sneakerhead, with an impressive collection of high-end sneakers.

The AJ "Kobe Pack" is a limited-edition sneaker pack that pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, the late basketball legend who was a close friend and rival of Michael Jordan. The pack includes two sneakers: the AJ 3 Retro and the AJ 8 Retro, both in colorways inspired by Kobe's Los Angeles Lakers team colors.

Current price: $53,661 - $80,861

3) Lauri Markkanen wearing Air Jordan 2 Retro x Eminem “The Way I Am”

Lauri Markkanen wearing Air Jordan 2 Retro x Eminem (Image via ESPN)

At the same event, the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, Lauri Markkanen, a professional basketball player, wore AJ 2 Retro x Eminem “The Way I Am”. It is a highly sought-after and rare sneaker collaboration between the Rap God rapper and the sneaker brand. The sneaker was released in 2008 and was designed by Eminem himself.

The pair featured a premium blue leather upper with red and black accents, a translucent sole, and a graphic of Eminem’s face on the tongue. The sneaker also includes unique details such as “Eminem” written on the heel and “Shady” written on the insole.

Current price: $7,000 - $7,313

4) Jayson Tatum wearing Jordan Tatum 1 “Zoo”

Jayson Tatum wearing Jordan Tatum 1 “Zoo” (Image via ESPN)

Another celeb was spotted at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend wearing Air Jordan. Jayson Tatum showed off his first signature shoe at the Celebrity Game. Jordan Tatum sneakers are coming in various colorways. This particular colorway, Jordan Tatum 1 "Zoo" will be released on April 7, 2023.

The basketball shoe has been designed with a color palette that consists of university gold, metallic gold, beach, and black. The zoo, which was his son Deuce's favorite place to go, served as a source of inspiration for this sneaker, which features animal motifs all over the top.

Retail price: $120

5) Rihanna wearing Jordan 4 Retro Fire Red

Rihanna wearing Jordan 4 Retro Fire Red (Image via FN)

Rihanna was spotted exiting the Beverly Hills location of Dan Deutsch Optical Vision, wearing the iconic Jordan 4 Retro Fire Red.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro Fire Red was originally released in 1989 as part of Michael Jordan's signature shoe line with Nike. It was re-released several times over the years, with the most recent version coming out in 2020.

The sneakers feature a white leather upper with accents of Fire Red and black, including the iconic Jumpman logo on the heels. The design also includes visible Air-Sole units in the heel and forefoot for added cushioning and support.

Current price: $341 - $392

6) The Weeknd wearing Nike Air Jordan 1 high Dior

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, professionally known as The Weeknd, was spotted wearing the Nike AJ 1 high Dior.

Released in 2020, the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High is part of a wider partnership that also includes clothes and accessories, and successfully merges streetwear with high fashion. Kim Jones' rendition of the classic trainer features a gray and white Italian leather top with hand-painted edges.

Current price: $7,000 - $9,000

Over the years, Air Jordans have earned their status as a fashion icon and a must-have item for many Hollywood celebrities.

