Meet the contestants of Superchef Grudge Match

Food Network’s new series Superchef Grudge Match will showcase many battles between world-renowned chefs, who will be at loggerheads with each other throughout the season. Premiering on February 7, the winner of each battle will win a prized knife from the losing chef and a $10,000 cash prize.

Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson will be the host of Superchef Grudge Match season 1. Each episode will feature two competitions between four popular chefs, who will prepare the same dish in their own unique style to settle their long-standing personal and professional feuds.

It is currently unknown at the moment about who will judge the dishes made by the contestants.

Know all about the battles and competitors of Superchef Grudge Match

1) Jet Tila vs Antonia Lofaso

Jet Tila is the owner of The Charleston and Pakpao Thai restaurant; the upcoming contestant is also the winner of Guy's Grocery Games and the host of the Halloween Cookie Challenge.

Antonia Lofaso is the owner of Black Market Liquor Bar, DAMA and Scopa Italian Roots. She is known for competing in Cutthroat Kitchen and Top Chef.

Antonia will demand a rematch against her frenemy chef Jet Tila, who beat her in the semi-final battle of the Tournament of Champions by one point.

2) Brian Malarkey vs Carlos Anthony:

Carlos is the winner of Cutthroat Kitchen and Chopped: Next Generation. He is also the executive chef of San Diego's Herb & Wood.

Brian Malarkey was one of the finalists of Top Chef season 3. He is the owner of Herb & Wood and Animae restaurant.

Brian is Carlos’ mentor of more than 10 years. Now, the latter wants to beat him at the Superchef Grudge Match so that he can prove that has surpassed the master.

3) Chris Oh vs Wes Lieberher

Chris is the founder of Seoul Sausage Co. and Kpop Foodshas. He is known for winning Esquire's Knife Fight and Cutthroat Kitchen.

Wes works as the executive chef for Edward-Elmhurst Health. He is also associated with Beer Belly and Nighthawk.

Chef Oh wants vengeance for a Koreatown cook-off loss against chef Wes; the loser will have to get the winner’s name tattooed on their body!

4) Robyn Almodovar vs Zack Roth:

Zack Roth is a private chef who used to be associated with El Bagel. He has also worked with many esteemed culinary figures like Dewey Losasso and Christopher Lee during his early days as a chef.

Robyn is the executive chef for the Lokal Eatery & Bar and Future Foods Enterprises, LLC. She also worked as a seasonal chef for The Stanley Hotel in 2021.

Chef Robyn will call out chef Zack her protégé at the Superchef Grudge Match as she wants to teach him some “respect.” This is because the latter refuses to give her credit for launching his career.

5) Christian Petroni vs Chef Maneet Chauhan:

Christian was the winner of Food Network Star season 14 and participated in Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions. He is the founder of Gabagool Media: multi-media and consulting company, which provides guidance for chefs and small businesses.

Maneet is the owner of the Chauhan Ale and Masala House eatery. She has competed in multiple TV shows, including The Next Iron Chef and Iron Chef America.

Petroni will compete against TOC Champion Maneet and prepare “his hometown feast” at the Superchef Grudge Match.

6) Justin Warner vs Simon Majumdar:

Majumdar is one of the judges on Iron Chef and is the writer of cookbook Fed, White, and Blue. He works as a restaurant critic for The Guardian and The Times of London.

Justin is known for winning Food Network Star season 8 and hosting Marvel's Eat the Universe. He currently runs the Justin Warner restaurant.

The two popular cooks will compete to see who is the best chef on Superchef Grudge Match.

7) Aaron May vs Ilan Hall:

Aaron works as a judge for Guy's Grocery Games and Guy's Ranch Kitchen. He used to run many restaurants, including Sol y Sombra Read and The Yacht Club in Arcadia.

Ilan Hall is the winner of Iron Chef season 2. He runs the Ramen Hood restaurant and used to be the owner of The Gorbals.

Chef Aaron and chef Ilan try to sort out their “big ego” clashes as the two used to work together in a cramped restaurant.

8) Davonte Bolden vs Randy Pasch:

Pasch works as a chef for Bridgeman Foods. He was associated with Omni Louisville Hotel and Hyatt Regency Louisville.

Bolden is the owner of the Modern Chefs of America eatery. He is popularly known as the pioneer of 'urban eclectic cuisine.'

Chef Davonte blames Randy for their loss at the Guys Grocery Games and now wants to compete against him on Superchef Grudge Match. Both of them are from Louisville.

9) Tracey Shepos-Cenami vs Crista Luedtke:

Crista is the owner of Boon eat+drink winery. She was the first ever Triple G Grand Champion to win the DDD GGG Super Teams in January 2020.

Tracey is a part of Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens. She worked eight years for Stark Reality restaurants and also got a chance to work under Chef Michael Romano at the time.

These Sonoma County chefs will put their reputation on the line to see who is the best in wine country in a battle on Superchef Grudge Match.

10) Jonathan Stranger vs Kevin Lee:

Jonathan is the founder of One Table Hospitality. He also works as a creative director for Prairie Wolf Spirits and is the owner of St. Mark's Chop Room & Bar.

Lee is the executive chef of The LINE Los Angeles. He has 15+ years of experience of working in esteemed restaurants, including Kimchi Libre and Makani.

Rival chefs Jonathan and Kevin Lee will fight once and for all at the Superchef Grudge Match to prove who is the greatest chef in Oklahoma City.

11) Marcel Vigneron vs Shirley Chung:

Marcel is known for competing in many culinary shows, including Top Chef: All-Stars, Superstar Sabotage: Heat 2 and Cutthroat Kitchen. He is the chef of Joël Robuchon and Wolf restaurants.

Chef Shirley was the finalist on Top Chef season 11 and also competed in the show's 14th season. She runs her own restaurant called Ms Chi Cafe in Culver City.

Chef Marcel will call out his fellow Top Chef finalist for winning the show and for making a comment about his son on Superchef Grudge Match.

12) Adam Pawlak vs Declan Horgan:

Adam Pawlak is the executive chef of the Plum Lounde restaurant. He also works as a private chef, and can be hired through the Egg & Flour Pasta Bar website.

Chef Declan Horgan is the chef consultant for Big D's LLC. He used to be the culinary director for Riphean Investments and has over 25 years of experience working as a chef.

Chef Adam will fight chef Declan in Superchef Grudge Match for voting him into the elimination of Hell's Kitchen. Adam ranked nine on season 19 of the show, while Declan came third.

13) Chef Shota Nakajima vs Stephanie Izard:

Stephanie is the executive chef of many eateries in LA, including Girl and the Goat, Little Goat Diner, and Cabra. She was the first female to win Bravo's Top Chef during its season 4.

Shota currently runs the Taku restaurant in Seattle. He was also a competitor on Iron Chef Gauntlet and Beat Bobby Flay.

Chef Shota will make a chicken dish against Stephanie Izard, who beat him in Iron Chef season 18. Nakajima came fourth in the season while Izard won the show.

14) Drew Bent vs Claudia Sandoval:

Bent is the owner of Papalo restaurant in California. He has worked at many restaurants, including Tender Greens, Searsucker and Puesto.

Sandoval is the winner of MasterChef U.S. season 6 and runs her own food show called Taste of the Border on Discovery+. She is also the founder of Claudia's Cocina consulting company.

Chef Drew will compete against chef Claudia in Superchef Grudge Match for a social media comment about his new restaurant.

New episodes of Superchef Grudge Match will air on Food Network every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the same on Discovery+ after the television premiere.

