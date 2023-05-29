Memorial Day 2023: 5 best Nike sneakers under $100 to purchase Now!

Getting Nike sneakers under $100 is typically a dream for a lot of sneakerheads. Having said that, on holidays, Nike makes it a point to give some truly incredible deals on its many lines of footwear, so it is not impossible. The Memorial Day holiday is one event sneakerheads take advantage of to get a lot of Nike merchandise at a discounted price, especially Nike sneakers under $100.

On Memorial Day in 2022, Nike provided steep price reductions on a variety of their most popular apparel and footwear models, such as the Nike Air Max Dia and the Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX, among others. As a result, sneakerheads had access to these kicks at reasonable retail costs. Moreover, sneaker fans may find this year to be even more thrilling than usual because the footwear giant is getting ready to release a variety of new Nike sneakers under $100.

Here is a list of the top five Nike sneakers under $100 for sneaker lovers who want to fill their shelves with amazing kicks without burning a hole in their pockets.

The Nike Air Max Impact 4 and four other Nike sneakers under $100 on Memorial Day 2023

1) Nike Giannis Immortality 2

Considering the exclusivity of these shoes, it is a stroke of good luck that the Nike Giannis Immortality 2 is included in the list of Nike sneakers under $100. Like Giannis Antetokounmpo, you can maintain a high level of energy and focus, thanks to the combination of a plush foam package, a more tailored fit in the midfoot, and highly lightweight construction.

This lace-up shoe is exceptionally lightweight, and it features an upper made of breathable mesh and synthetic material, as well as an internal midfoot strap that provides additional support. There is a rubber sole with flexible traction toward the hoop, and the cushioned collar offers some comfort to help with the transition.

The original retail price of the Nike Giannis Immortality 2 is $85 and is available for $65 with a discount at the official Nike retail site.

2) Nike Air Max Impact 4

When one considers the magnitude of the Nike Air Max series, it can be difficult for sneakerheads to fathom the possibility of scoring an edition of this series at a steep discount. Through Memorial Day 2023, Nike will be selling Air Max sneakers for less than $100.

This Nike Air Max Impact 4 shoe is equipped with Max Air cushioning in the heel, making it lightweight and secure while also assisting you in getting off the ground confidently and landing in comfort. In addition, the sides are wrapped in rubber, which provides further durability and stability. Therefore, the fantastic structure of these kicks makes them ideal for making it on the list of Nike sneakers under $100.

The official retail price of the Nike Air Max Impact 4 is $90 and is available for $77 at the official Nike retail site.

3) Nike SB Force 58

On the occasion of the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, Nike SB made available, not only in a few colorways of their renowned Bruin React model, but also the more contemporary Force 58 model.

The silhouette is a conceptual bridge between the old and the new, and it gives a look that can be worn forever, thanks to its narrow upper, which is aesthetically reminiscent of previous products. In addition, suede provides an additional sturdy and essential tool, dressing specific stress points such as the forefoot and the heel of the foot.

Elsewhere, the mid-panel appears to be constructed out of a canvas of a similar thickness. Meanwhile, the Swoosh across the top logo is made of leather of an even greater consistency. Therefore, padding further cushions the foot by giving mass to the collar and heel, the same as how the heel would lend heft to a design that is, in contrast, relatively low profile.

This celebratory sneaker successfully made the list of Nike sneakers under $100 this year, courtesy of Memorial Day 2023.

The Nike SB Force 58 is available for $80 at the official Nike retail site.

4) Jordan Series Mid

It is rare to witness a Jordan shoe make the list of Nike sneakers under $100, but the Jordan Series Mid is a fantastic exception!

This sneaker is a classic example of modern design, as it is an updated version of a Jordan Brand staple shoe. Leather and suede, both of which are known for their longevity, are reinforced with lightweight synthetics in order to provide additional support. A perforated sock liner makes the famous mid-top silhouette more breathable than it has ever been before. Additionally, motivational sayings that reference Michael Jackson's backstory are woven into the design, lending the shoe a profound significance.

The Jordan Series Mid is available for $76 at the official Nike retail site.

5) Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature

The fifth wonder on the list of Nike sneakers under $100 is the Nike legend Essential 3 Next Nature.

This trainer is adaptable enough to handle the demands of both a high-intensity day in the weight room and the intensity of a fast-paced group class. It features a flexible sole, high-abrasion materials, and a flat heel, so it can handle the rigors of the gym while still giving you the comfort and support you need. Do you notice the little particles on the outsole of these Nike sneakers under $100? This indicates that it is produced using at least 8% Nike Grind material, created from the remnants left over from making footwear.

Sneakerheads can get this sneaker for $65 at the official Nike retail site.

These are the best five Nike sneakers under $100, thanks to the Memorial Day 2023 offer. Tell us in the comments section which one of these Nike sneakers under $100 you are adding to your collection.

