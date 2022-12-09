Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 cast: Who is the richest realtor on Bravo’s show? Rumored net worth explored

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (MDLLA) season 14 aired on Thursday, December 8. A lot has changed since the last time the show was on the air, including the cast.

While the show started with quite a number of real estate agents showing off their skills, it’s now down to three in the current season. Moreover, multiple cast members said their goodbyes, leaving Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, and Tracy Tutor to take up the reins while working together under Douglas Elliman.

Over the years, each cast members has spent years making a name for themselves as well as earning impressive amounts of money. The richest realtor among the remaining three is Josh Altman, whose net worth stands at $40 million.

Bravo’s press release for the show reads:

"Critics Choice Real TV Awards winner "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" is back for Season 14 on Bravo, offering a more intimate look than ever before into the lives and careers of real estate powerhouses Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor."

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 cast’s net worth explored

MDLLA season 14 returned to screens last night, and the cast is smaller than it was before. The season revolves around Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, and Tracy Tutor as they work together under the same company in LA. Read ahead to know more about the cast's net worth.

1) Josh Altman ($40 million)

The real estate agent and television star from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is counted among the most successful real estate agents in the country. Josh Altman specializes in Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air properties which are also known as the Platinum Triangle.

The Bravo star is a graduate of Syracuse University and joined the show in 2011 and sells houses to celebrities and other wealthy people. In 2015, Josh’s book It’s your Move: My Million Dollar Method for Taking Risks with Confidence and Succeeding in Work and Life was published.

Besides Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh has appeared in other television shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Guiliana & Bill, Money with Melissa Francis, The Meredith Vieira Show, The Real, FabLife Hollywood Today Live, What What Happens Live, Today, Harry, and more. Moreover, his TV appearances, his job position as one of the most famous real estate agents in LA, and the earnings from his book have significantly contributed to his present net worth of $40 million.

Josh and his wife, Heather Altman, moved from Hollywood Hills to Beverly Hills in 2018 in a property worth $6.7 million. This was followed by purchasing a 14,500-square-foot property in Bel-Air that the real estate power couple paid $6.1 million in 2022.

2) Josh Flagg ($35 million)

The 37-year-old real estate agent and author knows the real estate market like the back of his hand. He started his career before graduating from high school and was working under Bruce Nelson at his own firm.

Over the course of his career, Josh has been a part of impressive real estate sales, such as selling a $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Additionally, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star started his own company, John Flagg Estates, in 2009 in collaboration with Keller Williams.

He has been a part of the Bravo show since its inception and is currently the only original cast member to star in the upcoming season. Josh is an author and published his first book, titled, A Simple Girl: Stories My Grandmother Told Me. This was followed by his second book, Million Dollar Agent: Brokering the Dream.

The real estate agent has flipped several properties on his own as well, including a Beverly Hills property he purchased in 2015 for $4.4 million that he sold the same year for a $1.1 million profit. This was followed by the purchase of another $7 million Beverly Hills mansion in 2018 that he shared with Bobby Boyd.

As it is, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star's net worth is a result of his earnings as an author, television personality, and realtor.

3) Tracy Tutor ($20 million)

The only female main cast member in Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 has an estimated net worth of $20 million. She was born in Hidden Hills to a business-oriented family. As a result, she was exposed to the real estate industry from a young age. Tracy’s father, Roland Tutor, is the founder of Tutor-Saliba Corporation and one of the wealthiest contractors in America.

Tracy is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts in 1997. Before joining Douglas Elliman in 2014, she worked for her father’s company for nearly three years. Moreover, Tracy specializes in West Los Angeles properties and has worked with multiple celebrities in the past.

She was married to Jason Maltas for 13 years before filing for divorce soon after MDLLA season 10. In 2020, she listed the Brentwood home she shared with her ex-husband for $20 million.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is set to return for season 14 on Thursday, December 8. Tune in to see the cast navigate through their personal and professional lives while working under the same umbrella company on Bravo.

