Mitski 2024 North American tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American indie rocker Mitski has announced a host of new dates for her North American tour, expanding on her acoustic shows in 2023 in support of her latest album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. The new tour is scheduled to be held from January 26, 2024, to September 25, 2024, in cities across the US and Canada.

The singer-songwriter announced her North American tour via a post on her official X account on January 16, 2024. In an earlier statement on her Instagram account, Mitski said the following about the upcoming tour:

"In our efforts to make the show experience extra special, we found beautiful, seated theatres to play over multiple nights, rather than one giant venue per city, in the hopes of offering a more intimate experience to the audience."

In an attempt to create equal opportunity for fans, tickets for all shows will be available via a presale lottery exclusively on Mitski's official website. Registration runs through Monday, January 22, at 10 am EST. General seats will be on sale on Friday, January 26 at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Mitski's 2024 North American tour will begin in Miami and end in Palo Alto

The upcoming stages of the 34-stop tour will be graced by a variety of supporting artists, such as Laufey, Ethel Cain, Arlo Parks, Japanese band Lamp, and Wyatt Flores. This will be in addition to the previously announced acts like Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin, Cowboy Junkies, and Sarah Kinsley.

Kicking off with a concert at The Fillmore in Miami on January 26, 2024, the tour will see Mitski perform in cities like Toronto, New York, Chicago, Nashville, and Atlanta. She will then wind down with a final performance at the Frost Amphitheater on the Stanford University campus in California on September 25, 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Mitski 2024 North American tour is given below:

January 26, 2024 – Miami, FL at The Fillmore

January 29, 2024 – Orlando, FL at Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theater)

February 2, 2024 – Durham, NC at Durham Performing Arts Center

February 6, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met

February 10, 2024 – Toronto, ON at Massey Hall

February 11, 2024 – Toronto, ON at Massey Hall

February 15, 2024 – Boston, MA at MGM

February 16, 2024 – Boston, MA at MGM

February 21, 2024 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

February 22, 2024 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

February 26, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY at Kings Theatre

February 27, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY at Kings Theatre

March 21, 2024 – Chicago, IL at Auditorium Theatre

March 22, 2024 – Chicago, IL at Auditorium Theatre

March 28, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA at Shrine Auditorium

March 29, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA at Shrine Auditorium

April 4, 2024 – Mexico City, MX at Teatro Metropolitan

April 10, 2024 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

April 11, 2024 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

August 27, 2024 – Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

August 28, 2024 – Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

August 30, 2024 – Washington, DC at Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 3, 2024 – Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavilion

September 6, 2024 – Atlanta, GA at The Fox Theatre

September 7, 2024 – Atlanta, GA at The Fox Theatre

September 10, 2024 – Sugarland, TX at Smart Financial Centre

September 12, 2024 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

September 13, 2024 – Grand Prairie, TX at Texas Trust CU Theatre

September 14, 2024 – Grand Prairie, TX at Texas Trust CU Theatre

September 17, 2024 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 18, 2024 – Greenwood Village, CO at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 21, 2024 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

September 23, 2024 – Berkeley, CA at Greek Theatre

September 25, 2024 – Palo Alto, CA at Frost Amphitheater

More about Mitski's music and career

Born Mitsuki Laycock in Japan to an American father and Japanese mother, the 33-year-old singer recorded and self-released her first album, Lush, in 2012. The debut album as well as the follow-up Retired from Sad, New Career in Business from 2013, were both student projects that she created while attending SUNY Purchase College's Conservatory of Music.

Mitski’s latest album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, has been one of her most commercially successful projects so far. This is due to the success of the single My Love Mine All Mine, which went viral on TikTok. The single has over 400 million plays on Spotify and currently sits at No. 4 on Billboard’s TikTok Top 50 chart. It is also her first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Apart from her own albums, Mitski has also created music for a variety of other interesting projects. The singer composed the soundtrack for the sci-fi Western graphic novel This Is Where We Fall in 2020.

Furthermore, she appeared on the soundtrack for the critically acclaimed 2022 film Everything Everywhere All At Once. Her song This Is A Life, which also features David Byrne and Son Lux, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023.

With her music constantly evolving with every release, fans are excited for this new run of shows across North America, with multiple venues on the 2024 tour already selling out.