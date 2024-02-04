This year holds more significance for sneakerheads and Nike Air Jordan loyalists as it is not just a fresh new year for them but the unveiling of treasured kicks, limited editions, coveted releases, and groundbreaking collaborations.

Since its debut 39 years ago, the Air Jordan line has catered to diverse tastes and styles. From classic retros that honor the brand's heritage to cutting-edge designs that transcend traditional silhouettes, there is always something for everyone.

This carefully curated list delves into the world of the most anticipated Air Jordan releases, including sneakers with bold colorways, sleek minimalism, and quality materials, all featuring the classic Jordan signature design.

Most anticipated Nike Air Jordan releases of 2024

As the year unfolds, these kicks are within the grasp of sneaker lovers and Jordan collectors worldwide. Here are the seven most anticipated Air Jordan releases in 2024:

Jordan 1 Retro High 85 OG "Metallic Burgundy"

Jordan 4 Retro "Bred Reimagined"

Jordan 5 Retro Olive 2024

Jordan 4 Retro Military Blue

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Home"

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio"

1) Jordan 1 Retro High 85 OG "Metallic Burgundy"

Jordan 1 Retro High 85 OG "Metallic Burgundy" (Image via StockX)

The last time the Air Jordan 1 Retro sneakers made an appearance in a metallic burgundy colorway was in 1985. Sneaker fanatics are more than excited for the 2024 edition.

These sneakers come in a white and burgundy colorway and feature a high-top silhouette, white midsole, red outsole, lace closure, and a red Nike signature swoosh at the sides. These shoes are expected to be released on February 16, 2024, and will be sold for $180 via the Nike SNKRS app and certain affiliated Jordan Brand retailers.

2) Jordan 4 Retro "Bred Reimagined"

Jordan 4 Retro "Bred Reimagined" (Image via StockX)

It is rare for the Nike Air Jordan franchise to produce remakes of the OG, so sneakerheads have marked their calendars for this release. These sneakers are presented in a multicolor colorway of black, red, and ash grey and are a reimagination of the classic Jordan 4 Retro shoes.

Crafted from leather, these shoes feature a black leather upper with brushes of grey, a black midsole, a white, red, and grey outsole, and lace closure. Jordan 4 Retro "Bred Reimagined" shoes are set to be released on February 17, 2024, and will be sold for $210 via the Nike SNKRS app and certain affiliated Jordan Brand retailers.

3) Jordan 5 Retro Olive 2024

Jordan 5 Retro Olive 2024 (Image via StockX)

The Air Jordan 5 shoes are being reissued in an olive colorway 18 years after the first release. There is a lot of excitement among fans about this re-issue.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers come in an army olive, orange, and grey colorway and feature a suede and mesh upper, orange lining, a padded collar, and a lace closure. The sneakers also come in an ankle-length silhouette and are expected to be released on March 9, 2024, and are to be sold for $210 via the Nike SNKRS app and certain affiliated Jordan Brand retailers.

4) Jordan 4 Retro Military Blue

Jordan 4 Retro Military Blue (Image via StockX)

Jordan 4 Retro Military Blue shoes are a reimagination of the classic Military Blue of 2012 and come in a white and blue colorway. These shoes feature a leather and mesh upper, a blue midsole, a white outsole, and a lace closure. The expected release date for these shoes is May 11, 2024, and are to be sold for $215 via the Nike SNKRS app and associated sellers.

5) Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

Every collaboration between Travis Scott and Nike Air Jordan is highly anticipated due to the fun iterations of classic silhouettes. These shoes come in a black-and-white colorway and feature a leather and mesh upper, a white midsole, and a translucent rubber outsole.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers are expected to be released in spring 2024 and to be sold at a retail price of $200 on the SNKRS app, Travis Scott’s online store, and several affiliated Jordan Brand retailers.

6) Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Home"

These sneakers are highly anticipated because they represent a collaboration between the legendary Air Jordan by Michael Jordan and Trophy Room, a boutique run by his son Marcus Jordan. The sneakers are presented in a red, white, and black colorway, and feature a leather upper, a white midsole, a red outsole, and a black, and white lace closure.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers are expected to be released on February 15, 2024, and to be sold for $140 on the Trophy Room website.

7) J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio"

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" shoes are a product of another anticipated collaboration between J Balvin and Air Jordan. They come in a black, orange, and red colorway and feature a black upper and a black and red sole. These Nike Air Jordan sneakers have lace closures and are expected to be released on May 22, 2024, and are to be sold for $250 via retailers affiliated with the Jordan Brand.

Sneakerheads can keep an eye out for these highly-awaited Nike Air Jordan shoes and be the first on the waitlist.